Leviathan Gold Update on Proposed Transaction to Acquire Cura Botswana Corp. and its 100% Interest in Kalahari Copper and Uranium Exploration Portfolios, Botswana

Cura Botswana Corp. Obtains Shareholder Approval for Proposed Transaction

Leviathan Gold Announces name change to "Leviathan Metals Corp."

Leviathan Gold Ltd. (" Leviathan " or the " Company ") (LVX TSXV, LVXFF OTC, 0GP FSE) wishes to provide an update with respect to the previously announced proposed acquisition (the " Proposed Transaction ") of all of the issued and outstanding securities of Cura Exploration Botswana Corp. (" Cura "), further to its previous announcements on June 19, 2025, July 16, 2025, August 18, 2025 and September 11, 2025.

Shareholders of Cura have approved the Proposed Transaction at a special meeting of shareholders of Cura held on September 23, 2025. Additionally, the amalgamation agreement governing the Proposed Transaction has been signed and the Company has submitted all documentation to the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ") in accordance with Policy 5.3. The Proposed Transaction remains subject to review and receipt of conditional approval by the TSXV.

Additionally, the Company announces that it intends to change its name to "Leviathan Metals Corp." to better reflect the activities of the Company. It is anticipated that the name change will take effect concurrent with or immediately prior to closing of the Proposed Transaction. Completion of the name change is subject to all required regulatory approvals, including approval from the TSXV. Pursuant to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and the articles of the company, shareholder approval is not required for the name change.

About Leviathan Gold Ltd.

Leviathan Gold Ltd. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSXV (LVX) and Germany (0GP).

On behalf of the Company
Luke Norman, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please visit the Company website www.leviathangold.com , the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com , or contact:

Luke Norman,
Direct: (604) 802 4447
Email: info@leviathangold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has either approval or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release, including but not limited to statements regarding the approval of the Proposed Transaction or the name change by the TSXV and the completion and timing of the Proposed Transaction or the name change. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Leviathan cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by many material factors, many of which are beyond Leviathan's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to whether exploration activities of the Company's properties will result in commercially viable quantities of mineralized materials; the possibility of changes to project parameters as plans continue to be refined; the ability to execute planned exploration and future drilling programs; the ability to obtain qualified workers, financing, permits, approvals, and equipment in a timely manner or at all and on reasonable terms; changes in the commodity and securities markets; non-performance by contractual counterparties; and general business and economic conditions, Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Although Leviathan has attempted to identify important risks and factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors and risks that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Consequently, undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements. In addition, all forward-looking statements in this press release are given as of the date hereof. Leviathan disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this disclaimer.


