Leocor Mining Announces Results of its Annual General and Special Meeting and Sets Anticipated Closing and Record Date for Intrepid Share Distribution

Leocor Mining Announces Results of its Annual General and Special Meeting and Sets Anticipated Closing and Record Date for Intrepid Share Distribution

(TheNewswire)

Leocor Mining Inc.
 

Vancouver, British Columbia (June 3, 2026) TheNewswire Leocor Mining Inc. (CSE: LECR,OTC:LECRF, OTCQB: LECRF, Frankfurt: LGO0) ("Leocor" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of holders ("Shareholders") of common shares of the Company ("Leocor Shares") held on June 3, 2026 (the "Meeting").

Shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of all resolutions presented at the Meeting, including (i) the Company's previously announced court-approved plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") pursuant to which it will  distribute (the "Distribution") all of its 17,647,058 common shares (the "Intrepid Shares") of Intrepid Metals Corp. (TSXV: INTR) ("Intrepid"); (ii) the election of directors; (iii) the re-appointment of SHIM & Associates LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditors of the Company; and (iv) the re-approval of the Company's stock option plan.

About the Arrangement

Pursuant to the Arrangement, the Company will effect the Distribution of all of its 17,647,058 Intrepid Shares, representing approximately 15.09% of the issued and outstanding Intrepid Shares as of the date hereof, to Shareholders on a pro rata basis. Pursuant to the Arrangement, each existing Leocor Share will be exchanged for: (i) one new common share of Leocor having the same attributes as the existing Leocor Shares; and (ii) a pro rata entitlement to the Intrepid Shares to be distributed, based on an exchange ratio to be determined at the date of closing of the Arrangement (the "Exchange Ratio"). For illustrative purposes only, based on the distribution of all 17,647,058 Intrepid Shares and the 246,020,252 Leocor Shares issued and outstanding as of the date of this news release, the Exchange Ratio would be approximately 0.07173 of an Intrepid Share for each Leocor Share held. All fractional entitlements to Intrepid Shares arising under the Arrangement will be rounded down to the nearest whole number.

Only Shareholders who hold Leocor Shares as of the closing date of the Arrangement will be entitled to receive Intrepid Shares pursuant to the Distribution. The closing of the Arrangement is expected to occur on June 9, 2026, subject to receipt of the Final Order (as defined below) and the satisfaction or waiver of other closing conditions customary for a transaction of this nature.

Meeting Results

Shareholders holding a total of 118,505,679 Leocor Shares were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting, representing 51.39% of the 230,621,292 issued and outstanding Leocor Shares entitled to vote as of April 17, 2026, the record date for the Meeting (the "Record Date").

As disclosed in the Company's management information circular dated May 1, 2026 (the "Circular"), the Arrangement required the approval of at least two-thirds (66⅔%) of the votes cast by Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy and entitled to vote at the Meeting. The Company is pleased to confirm that of the votes cast at the Meeting, approximately 100% of the total Shareholder votes were cast in favor of the Arrangement.

All other motions tabled at the Meeting, including the election of Alexander Klenman, Brian Shin, Christopher Cooper and Charanjit Hayre to the board of directors of the Company, also passed.

The Company will seek a final order (the "Final Order") of the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the "Court") to approve the Arrangement on June 5, 2026. Completion of the Arrangement is also subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions for a transaction of this nature.

About Leocor Mining Inc.

Leocor Mining Inc. is a British Columbia-based resource company involved in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal projects, with a current focus in Atlantic Canada. Leocor, through outright ownership and earn-in agreements, currently controls several gold-copper projects in prime exploration ground located within the prolific Baie Verte Mining District. Leocor's Baie Verte portfolio includes the Dorset, Dorset Extension, Copper Creek and Five Mile Brook projects, creating a contiguous ~2,000-hectare exploration corridor. For more information, sign up for news alerts, watch our corporate video, or view our presentation at our website.

Contact Information

Leocor Mining Inc.

Alex Klenman, Chief Executive Officer
Email: aklenman@leocorgold.com
Telephone: (604) 970-4330

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Such information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the closing of the Distribution and the Arrangement, the anticipated closing date of the Arrangement, the number of Intrepid Shares to be distributed, the determination of the Exchange Ratio, the pro rata entitlements of Shareholders, the treatment of fractional share entitlements, and the receipt of the Final Order. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of words such as "anticipates", "expects", "proposes", "believes", "plans", "intends", "estimates", "will", "may" or similar expressions. Although Leocor believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; uncertain and volatile capital markets; delay or failure to receive shareholder, court or regulatory approvals required to complete the Arrangement, including the Final Order; the risk that the Arrangement may not be completed on the anticipated timeline or at all; changes in the market price of Intrepid Shares; the final determination of the Exchange Ratio based on the number of Leocor Shares outstanding at closing; the final determination of the tax treatment of the Distribution; the final number of Intrepid Shares to be distributed; the treatment of fractional share entitlements; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's public filings. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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