Legend Biotech to Host Investor Conference Call on First Quarter 2026 Results

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (Legend Biotech), a global leader in cell therapy, will host a conference call for investors at 8:00 am ET on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, to review first quarter 2026 financial results.

During the conference call and accompanying webcast, senior management will provide an overview of quarterly financial performance.

Investors and other interested parties may access the live audio webcast via this weblink.

A replay of the webcast, along with the earnings press release, will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Legend Biotech website under Events and Presentation approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call.

ABOUT LEGEND BIOTECH

With over 2,900 employees, Legend Biotech is the largest standalone cell therapy company and a pioneer in treatments that change cancer care forever. The company is at the forefront of the CAR-T cell therapy revolution with CARVYKTI®, a one-time treatment for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, which it develops and markets with collaborator Johnson & Johnson. Centered in the US, Legend is building an end-to-end cell therapy company by expanding its leadership to maximize CARVYKTI's patient access and therapeutic potential. From this platform, the company plans to drive future innovation across its pipeline of cutting-edge cell therapy modalities.

Learn more at www.legendbiotech.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Jessie Yeung
Tel: (732) 956-8271
jessie.yeung@legendbiotech.com

PRESS CONTACT:
Kim Fox
Tel: (848) 388-8445
media@legendbiotech.com


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