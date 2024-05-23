Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Leading Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends that Mayfair Gold Shareholders Vote FOR All Company Nominees

  • ISS concludes that Muddy Waters "has not articulated any credible path forward"
  • Mayfair Board regrets Muddy Waters' unwillingness to engage constructively

Mayfair Gold Corp. (" Mayfair " or the " Company ") ( TSX-V: MFG; OTCQB: MFGCF ) today announced that leading independent proxy advisory firm ISS has issued a report recommending that Mayfair shareholders vote the WHITE Proxy or voting instruction form FOR the management slate and all management resolutions at the upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 5, 2024 (the " Meeting ").

In particular, the ISS report recommends that shareholders vote FOR each of Mayfair's highly qualified director nominees: Harry Pokrandt, Patrick Evans, Christopher Reynolds and Douglas Cater (the " Company Nominees "). ISS further recommends that shareholders vote AGAINST all proposals by Muddy Waters Capital LLC (" Muddy Waters "), including WITHHOLD votes for Carson Block, Darren McLean, Freddy Brick, and Anthony Jew (the " Muddy Waters Nominees ").

In its conclusion, ISS states the following:

"The company's TSR indicates strong outperformance of peers over the most recent one-year period and a review of operating performance since the IPO does not provide clear evidence of the significant failures that are purported by the dissident. Given the foregoing, the board's unwillingness to short circuit its own board recruitment process and governance policies in order to install [Muddy Waters' consultant, Darren McLean] as board chair appears quite reasonable, in the circumstances. The dissident's approach to the contest appears to be pushing the company toward a management exodus following the AGM which could be reasonably expected to either harm or delay future development plans. Lastly, the dissident has not articulated any credible path forward for the company or presented an operating plan."

Harry Pokrandt, Chairman of the Board, Mayfair Gold, commented: "While we regret that an important group of shareholders have refused to engage constructively to address any concerns, we are pleased that ISS, an independent governance advisory firm, has reached the same conclusions as us about the inadequacy of the dissident proposals. The report makes it clear that Muddy Waters has come up short on all of its purported justifications for taking control of Mayfair, particularly in light of the successful track record of the current team."

ISS also recommended that shareholders vote to re-approve the stock option plan. The report noted that "the company's stock option plan and grant practices have generally conformed to best practices for a TSXV issuer since the IPO," and that "the potential dilution (10 percent) and average burn rate (2 percent) are acceptable for a Venture-listed issuer."

In its report, ISS made note several times of the failure of Muddy Waters to provide information to support its criticisms of the Company. Examples include the following:

  • "The dissident has not provided shareholders with sufficient details regarding their case for change and as such, have not made a compelling case that change is warranted at the board level."
  • "The dissident has alleged the company has been met with ‘repeated delays on a number of key objectives' and been ‘unable to establish key strategic targets,' however, the dissident has not discussed what these objectives and targets are in its own disclosures."
  • "Furthermore, the dissident has not provided adequate details with respect to the company's supposed failings."
  • "Although the dissident has not provided a specific argument regarding lagging shareholder returns, the alleged mishandling of the Fenn-Gib project is difficult to substantiate when viewing the performance of the stock."

Mr. Pokrandt stated: "We believe that anyone wishing to unseat the board of a high-performing company and install themselves as directors has a duty to support the claims they are making and present their own plan. The fact that Muddy Waters has not mailed an information circular, nor provided any evidence for their assertions is disappointing. We urge shareholders to think carefully about their decision."

Vote for Experience. Vote the WHITE Proxy Card.

The Board advises shareholders to vote the WHITE Proxy or voting instruction form well in advance of the deadline at 2:00 p.m. (Pacific time) on June 3, 2024. Shareholders who have any questions relating to the Meeting or about the completion and delivery of the WHITE Proxy or voting instruction form, may contact Alliance Advisors, LLC by telephone at 844-858-7380 or email at Mayfair@allianceadvisors.com.

Additional details relating to the matters to be voted upon at the Meeting and the Board's recommendations are included in the management information circular dated May 6, 2024, which is available on www.sedarplus.ca, as well as the Investor Resources section of the Company's website at https://mayfairgold.ca/investor-resources/ .

Scientific and Technical Information

Scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been derived, in part, from the Company's technical report titled " National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report Fenn–Gib Project, Ontario, Canada " with an effective date of April 6, 2023, and reviewed and approved by Tim Maunula, an independent "qualified person" pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .

About Mayfair

Mayfair Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing the 100% controlled Fenn-Gib gold project in the Timmins region of Northern Ontario. The Fenn-Gib gold deposit is Mayfair's flagship asset and currently hosts an updated NI 43-101 resource estimate with an effective date of April 6, 2023 with a total Indicated Resource of 113.69M tonnes containing 3.38M ounces at a grade of 0.93 g/t Au and an Inferred Resource of 5.72M tonnes containing 0.16M ounces at a grade of 0.85 g/t Au at a 0.40 g/t Au cut-off grade. The Fenn-Gib deposit has a strike length of over 1.5km with widths ranging over 500m. The gold mineralized zones remain open at depth and along strike to the east and west. Recently completed metallurgical tests confirm that the Fenn-Gib deposit can deliver robust gold recoveries of up to 94%.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

For further information contact:
Patrick Evans, President and CEO
Phone: (416) 670-5114
Email: patrick@mayfairgold.ca
Web: www.mayfairgold.ca

Media contact:
John Vincic, Oakstrom Advisors
Phone: (647) 402-6375
Email: john@oakstrom.com

For information on voting:
Alliance Advisors, LLC
Phone: 1-844-858-7380
Email: Mayfair@allianceadvisors.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, " forward-looking statements ") that relate to Mayfair's current expectations and views of future events, including the inadequacy of Muddy Waters' proposals. Forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Mayfair's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward- looking statements. Mayfair undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Mayfair to predict all of them, or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


Mayfair Gold Files Management Information Circular and Issues Letter to Shareholders

Board cautions Shareholders that the Muddy Waters Nominees:

  • Have no board or management experience on Canadian public companies;
  • Have no experience as directors or officers of exploration, development, or producing mining companies;
  • Have no business plan or strategic vision for the Company;
  • Have a track record as activist short sellers associated with value destruction, not long-term growth

Mayfair Gold Corp. (" Mayfair " or the " Company ") ( TSX-V: MFG; OTCQB: MFGCF ) today announced that it has filed its management information circular (the " Information Circular ") and related proxy materials in connection with its upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 5, 2024 (the " Meeting "). The Information Circular includes a Letter to Shareholders from Harry Pokrandt, Chairman of the Company's board of directors (the " Board "). The Company also announced it has entered into a Settlement Agreement (as defined below) with certain employees of the Company to ensure the retention of their services on behalf of Mayfair up to the Meeting.

The Board unanimously recommends that shareholders vote to RE-ELECT as directors each of Harry Pokrandt, Patrick Evans, Christopher Reynolds and Douglas Cater (the " Company Nominees "). The Board further recommends that shareholders REJECT the resolutions proposed by Muddy Waters Capital LLC (" Muddy Waters "), including the resolution to elect as directors its four nominees: Carson Block, Darren McLean, Freddy Brick, and Anthony Jew (the " Muddy Waters Nominees ").

Harry Pokrandt, Chairman of the Board, Mayfair Gold, commented:

"The current Board has the experience, track record, and strategic vision to continue creating value for shareholders, and its consistent delivery on key objectives warrants reappointment for another year. The proposal to replace a proven team that has performed near the top of its peer group with a set of novice directors who lack any operational mining experience and have presented no plan for the Company is one that we simply cannot support."

Reasons for the Recommendations

The Board's recommendations are based on a number of carefully considered factors, each described more fully in the Information Circular. The reasons include the following.

Stark contrast between the experience and qualifications of the two sets of nominees. The Company Nominees have held operational or executive roles at more than 23 mining companies for a collective total of 90 years, and director positions at another 27 publicly traded mining companies. In contrast, to the knowledge of the Company, none of the Muddy Waters Nominees have experience as a director or officer of a Canadian public company, or experience operating a mining or mineral exploration company. Muddy Waters has offered no business plan or strategic vision for the Company.

The existing Mayfair team has executed effectively with positive results . Since acquiring the Fenn-Gib Project, the Company has: (1) grown the Fenn-Gib Indicated gold mineral resource estimate by more than 60% through ongoing mineral resource drilling; (2) made two new discoveries at the Footwall and Contact Zone, both adjacent to the main deposit; (3) completed three years of baseline environmental studies; (4) completed advanced pre-feasibility study (" PFS ") level metallurgical studies; (5) completed PFS-level geotechnical and hydrogeology studies; (6) commenced the PFS for its Fenn-Gib Project in March 2024; (7) commenced the 2024 environmental field program; (8) appointed a Vice President Technical Services to manage the Fenn-Gib technical programs; and (9) advanced its Recruitment Process to identify experienced and technically skilled candidates to join the Board.

Successful execution has been reflected in the Company's premier valuation . Over the past year, the Company is among the top-performing gold stocks among Canadian gold mining exploration and development companies. The Company's share price is up approximately 27%, compared to the average of its peer group 1 which are down approximately 19%. The Company's share price has outperformed the 17% increase in the price of gold during the same time period. Furthermore, the Company's price to net asset value multiple of 0.56 far exceeds its peer group average of 0.26.

Loss of entire management team and change of control payments . Mayfair's senior management have employment contracts which permit them to terminate their employment with the Company and receive a change of control payment at any time following a change of control. On May 1, 2024, Mayfair's management team, including Patrick Evans (CEO), Justin Byrd (CFO), Howard Bird (VP Exploration) and certain other employees (the "Terminating Employees"), advised the Board that the actions of Muddy Waters constituted a change of control and that management was terminating their employment with the Company and required change of control payments to be made. The Board subsequently entered into the Settlement Agreement pursuant to which the management team agreed to remain with the Company through the Meeting to provide for continuity of operations. However, management has been extremely clear that following the Meeting, they are unwilling to continue their employment with the Company if the Board is comprised of inexperienced Muddy Waters Nominees. Muddy Waters has not indicated whether they have a new management team in place to oversee the Company's operations following the Meeting. The loss of the Company's senior-level talent could materially set back the development of the Fenn-Gib Project and risk a delisting by the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV "). In addition, the resulting change of control payments—which total approximately $4.0 million— would deplete the treasury of funds that could be better spent on advancing the Fenn-Gib Project and may necessitate additional (potentially dilutive) financing. For more information, see " Employee Settlement Agreement " below.

Additional risks inherent in the Muddy Waters resolutions . The potential consequences of replacing proven directors with untried newcomers include the following:

  • Damage to relationships with the local community, including the Apitipi Anicinapek Nation (the " AAN ") on whose territory the Fenn-Gib Project is located. The leadership of the AAN has expressed deep concerns about the future of the relationship and this project, given the lack of contact from Muddy Waters and its lack of experience in dealing with First Nations in today's climate of reasserting control.
  • Risk of a de-listing of the Company's shares on the TSXV due to the Muddy Waters Nominees' lack of technical expertise and reporting issuer experience, as well as the lack of independence required of audit committee members.
  • Risk of a loss of foreign private issuer status in the United States due to three of the four Muddy Waters Nominees residing in the U.S.
  • Jeopardizing further value creation that can be expected to accrue to the Company's shareholders through continued pursuit of the proven strategy for developing the Fenn-Gib Project.
  • Fundamental skillset mismatch resulting from Muddy Waters' track record as an activist short seller that takes advantage of short-term downswings in company share prices, rather than the long-term outlook and highly technically geoscience and engineering skillsets needed to de-risk and advance a mine development project.

The Board is committed to good governance and value creation and remains focused on progressing the Company's flagship asset. The Board believes that its fiduciary duty to act in the best interests of the Company requires it to ensure that all shareholders are fully informed about the choices available to them in a vote which will have major consequences for the future of the Company.

Vote for Experience. Vote the WHITE Proxy Card.

The Board advises shareholders to vote the WHITE Proxy or voting instruction form well in advance of the deadline at 2:00 p.m. (Pacific time) on June 3, 2024. Shareholders who have any questions relating to the Meeting or about the completion and delivery of the WHITE Proxy or voting instruction form may contact Alliance Advisors, LLC by telephone at 844-858-7380, or email at Mayfair@allianceadvisors.com.

Additional details relating to the matters to be voted upon at the Meeting and the Board's recommendations are included in the Information Circular, which is available on www.sedarplus.ca, as well as the Investor Resources section of the Company's website at https://mayfairgold.ca/investor-resources/.

Advisors

Alliance Advisors is acting as strategic shareholder advisor to Mayfair Gold. Borden Ladner Gervais LLP is acting as legal counsel to the Board. Oakstrom Advisors is acting as communications advisor to the Company.

Employee Settlement Agreement

On May 1, 2024, the Terminating Employees advised the Board that the actions of Muddy Waters constituted a change of control and that, as a direct consequence of Muddy Waters' repeated threats of litigation and demands that the Company not honour its contracts with its employees, management was terminating their employment with the Company and required the change of control payments to be made. On May 6, 2024, the Company, having received independent legal advice, entered into a settlement agreement (the "Settlement Agreement" ) with the Terminating Employees, whereby the Terminating Employees agreed to hold the termination of their employment in abeyance and continue with the Company up to the Meeting.

In exchange, the Company delivered approximately $4.0 million (the " Change of Control Payment ") into trust. The amount of this Change of Control Payment represents the aggregate termination payments payable in respect of a change of control pursuant to the Terminating Employees' employment agreements. Pursuant to the Settlement Agreement, the Change of Control Payment will be released to the Terminating Employees, in accordance with the requirements of their existing employment contracts with the Company, upon a change in the composition of the Board that results in the current directors constituting less than a majority of the members of the Board. If current members of the Board remain in the majority following the Meeting, the Terminating Employees may elect to rescind their notice of termination and remain employees of the Company, and their respective Change of Control payments will be returned to the Company.

Scientific and Technical Information

Scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been derived, in part, from the Company's technical report titled " National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report Fenn–Gib Project, Ontario, Canada " with an effective date of April 6, 2023, and reviewed and approved by Tim Maunula, an independent "qualified person" pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .

About Mayfair

Mayfair Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing the 100% controlled Fenn-Gib gold project in the Timmins region of Northern Ontario. The Fenn-Gib gold deposit is Mayfair's flagship asset and currently hosts an updated NI 43-101 resource estimate with an effective date of April 6, 2023 with a total Indicated Resource of 113.69M tonnes containing 3.38M ounces at a grade of 0.93 g/t Au and an Inferred Resource of 5.72M tonnes containing 0.16M ounces at a grade of 0.85 g/t Au at a 0.40 g/t Au cut-off grade. The Fenn-Gib deposit has a strike length of over 1.5km with widths ranging over 500m. The gold mineralized zones remain open at depth and along strike to the east and west. Recently completed metallurgical tests confirm that the Fenn-Gib deposit can deliver robust gold recoveries of up to 94%.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

For further information contact:
Patrick Evans, President and CEO
Phone: (416) 670-5114
Email: patrick@mayfairgold.ca
Web: www.mayfairgold.ca

Media contact:
John Vincic, Oakstrom Advisors
Phone: (647) 402-6375
Email: john@oakstrom.com

For information on voting:
Alliance Advisors, LLC
Phone: 1-844-858-7380
Email: Mayfair@allianceadvisors.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, " forward-looking statements ") that relate to Mayfair's current expectations and views of future events, including the Company's Recruitment Process, the 2024 environmental field program, the loss of the Company's senior management and the respective change of control payments, the rescission of any termination notices by any of the Terminating Employees, damage to the Company's relationship with AAN, the risk of de-listing of the Company's shares on the TSXV, the risk of a loss of the Company's foreign private issuer status, and jeopardizing further value creation of the Fenn-Gib Project. Forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Mayfair's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward- looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the results of the Board recruitment process. Mayfair undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Mayfair to predict all of them, or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Mayfair Gold Provides Update on Fenn-Gib Gold Project

  • Successful completion of Phase 6 drill program
  • Drill results from Main, Footwall, Deformation, and Contact Zones
  • 2024 environmental field program underway
  • Pre-feasibility study tradeoff studies underway

Mayfair Gold Corp. (" Mayfair " or the " Company ") ( TSX-V: MFG; OTCQB: MFGCF ) is pleased to announce the safe and successful completion of the Phase 6 resource drill program focused on extending the strike of the Footwall Zone mineralization at Mayfair's 100% controlled Fenn-Gib gold project. The Fenn-Gib Project, located in the Timmins region of Northeast Ontario, hosts a NI 43-101 open-pit-constrained Indicated mineral resource estimate of 3.38 million (M) ounces (oz) gold (Au) at a grade of 0.93 grams per tonne (gt) Au and an Inferred mineral resource of 0.16Moz Au at 0.85 gt Au (see the "About Mayfair" section below). The near-surface Fenn-Gib gold mineralization is broadly disseminated striking east-west on the Pipestone Fault over more than 1.5 kilometers (km) and is over 500 m wide at the west end.

Mayfair Gold Announces the Appointment of Vice President Technical Services

Mayfair Gold Corp. (" Mayfair " or the " Company ") ( TSX-V: MFG; OTCQB: MFGCF ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard Klue to the position of Vice President Technical Services of Mayfair Gold. Mr. Klue has over 40 years of experience in the mining, minerals, and metals industry, and has held numerous senior leadership positions overseeing global engineering studies, projects, and engineering programs. Most recently, Mr. Klue was Vice President Engineering and Studies at Hudbay Minerals Inc. Prior to that, he served as Vice President Technical Services at Copper Mountain Mining Corp., Regional Director of Mining and Metals at Hatch, and Senior Vice President at Tetra Tech Wardrop.

Mayfair Gold Schedules Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders in Response to Shareholder Requisition

Mayfair Gold Corp. (" Mayfair " or the " Company ") ( TSX-V: MFG; OTCQB: MFGCF ) today announced that it has called an annual general and special meeting (the " Meeting ") of its shareholders to be held on June 5, 2024, in response to a shareholder requisition submitted by MWCGOF SPV III LP, an investment fund controlled by Muddy Waters Capital LLC (" Muddy Waters "). On March 27, 2024, Muddy Waters requisitioned an annual general meeting of shareholders (the " Requisition ") for the purpose of reconstituting Mayfair's board of directors. Please see the Company's news release dated March 28, 2024, for full particulars of the items of business called for by the Requisition.

Mayfair Gold Drills 1.97 g/t Au over 68.9m including 3.01 g/t Au over 12.5m at Fenn-Gib Footwall Zone

  • Hole FG24-390 reports 6.12 g/t Au over 14.0 meters
  • Footwall Zone structure extended to approx. 1km strike length, open in all directions
  • Steep dipping mineralization from the surface to below 600 meters
  • Multiple parallel mineralized structures intersected
  • Footwall Zone immediately adjacent to main Fenn-Gib deposit
  • Two drill rigs active at Footwall Zone

Mayfair Gold Corp. (" Mayfair " or the " Company ") ( TSX-V: MFG; OTCQB: MFGCF ) is pleased to announce further drill results from the higher-grade Footwall Zone located approximately 100 meters (m) to the northwest of the Fenn-Gib gold deposit. Mayfair's 100% controlled Fenn-Gib Project, located in the Timmins region of Northeast Ontario, hosts a NI 43-101 open-pit-constrained Indicated mineral resource estimate of 3.38 million (M) ounces (oz) gold (Au) at a grade of 0.93 grams per tonne (gt) Au and an Inferred mineral resource of 0.16Moz Au at 0.85 gt Au (see the "About Mayfair" section below). The near-surface Fenn-Gib gold mineralization is broadly disseminated striking east-west on the Pipestone Fault over more than 1.5 kilometers (km) and is over 500 m wide at the west end.

Plato Gold Reports on First Quarter Results

Plato Gold Reports on First Quarter Results

Plato Gold Corp. (TSX-V: PGC ) (OTCQB: NIOVF ) (Frankfurt: 4Y7 or WKN: A0M2QX ) (" Plato " or the " Company ") an exploration company with a portfolio of properties in Northern Ontario and Santa Cruz, Argentina is pleased to report the three months financial results for fiscal 2024 and 2023, as summarized below:

Three Months Ended
(Unaudited)
March 31, March 31,
2024 2023
Income $ 513 $ 520
Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss $ 52,664 $ 48,905
Loss per common share - basic and diluted $ 0.00 $ 0.00
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 228,632,750 228,332,384

For full details, please visit us at www.platogold.com .

Labrador Gold Provides Update on Sale of Kingsway Project

Labrador Gold Provides Update on Sale of Kingsway Project

Labrador Gold Corp. (TSX.V:LAB | OTCQX:NKOSF | FNR:2N6) (" LabGold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated April 22, 2024, the Company is providing an update on the sale of the Kingsway Project as required by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV "). Pursuant to the Definitive Agreement with New Found Gold Corp. (" NFG "), NFG will acquire a 100% interest in the Kingsway Project, including all property and mining rights associated with the property, (the " Transaction ") in exchange for $20,000,000 CAD (the " Purchase Price ") payable and satisfied by the delivery to LabGold of such number of NFG Common Shares (the " Consideration Shares ") determined by dividing the Purchase Price by the closing price of the NFG Common Shares on the last trading day prior to the closing of the Transaction. The Consideration Shares will be subject to a resale restriction of four months and one day from the closing of the Transaction.

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited

Thick Gold Intercepts from Initial Drilling at Wessex Near Anglo Saxon Gold Mine

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (ASX:KAL, ‘KalGold’ or ‘the Company’), is pleased to announce results of its recent aircore drilling at Wessex and Harbour Lights, within the Pinjin project, around 140 km northeast of Kalgoorlie-Boulder.

Keep reading...Show less
Lefroy Exploration Ltd

Positive Exploration Results at Havelock and Lucky Strike

Lefroy Exploration Limited (“Lefroy” or “the Company”) (ASX:LEX) is pleased to announce the results from its Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling campaign targeting the Havelock and Lucky Strike gold targets, which commenced in April 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar Resources

Notice of Status of Defeating Conditions

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX:BTR) (Company or Brightstar) refers to the bidder’s statement dated 29 April 2024 (as supplemented by Brightstar’s first supplementary bidder’s statement dated 10 May 2024) (Bidder’s Statement) and offers in relation to its off-market takeover for all the fully paid ordinary shares and options in Linden Gold Alliance Limited (Linden).

Keep reading...Show less
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. Reminds Shareholders to Vote in Advance of Deadline for 2024 AGM

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. Reminds Shareholders to Vote in Advance of Deadline for 2024 AGM

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX:ASM)(NYSE American:ASM)(FSE:GV6) would like to remind shareholders of Avino (the "Shareholders") of the Company's upcoming Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), to be held on Thursday, May 30, 2024, at 10:00 AM PT. Shareholders are advised to vote their shares well in advance of the proxy voting deadline on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at 10:00 AM PT

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT NO MATTER HOW MANY SHARES YOU HOLD
PLEASE VOTE YOUR SHARES TODAY

