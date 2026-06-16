Lavras Gold Announces Meeting Results and Appointment of Director

Lavras Gold Announces Meeting Results and Appointment of Director

Lavras Gold Corp. (TSXV: LGC,OTC:LGCFF) (OTCQX: LGCFF) ("Lavras Gold" or the "Company) is pleased to announce that at its annual general and special meeting of its shareholders (the "Meeting"), held on June 10, 2026, all items of business put forth at the Meeting were approved by shareholders.

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that effective June 10, 2026, Mr. Federico G. Velásquez has been appointed as a director of the Company. Mr. Velásquez is currently the President and CEO of the Company. Mr. Velásquez is an accomplished metals and mining professional with over 20 years of international experience and a proven track record of leading operational, corporate, regulatory and social performance strategies. Most recently, he served as Board member and President-Peru at Highlander Silver Corp, where he was responsible for unlocking the value of the San Luis silver project. His extensive career also includes senior leadership roles at Solaris Resources, where he served as President of Latin American Operations, where he unlocked Ecuador's Warintza project.

About Lavras Gold Corp.

Lavras Gold Corp.is a Canadian exploration company focused on realizing the potential of its LDS Project situated in a highly prospective gold district in southern Brazil. The LDS Project is located near the town of Lavras do Sul in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil and is primarily an intrusive hosted gold system of possible alkaline affinity. More than 24 gold prospects centred on historic gold workings have been identified on the LDS Project properties, which span more than 21,000 hectares. For more information on Lavras Gold visit www.lavrasgold.com.

On Behalf of Lavras Gold Corp.
"Hemdat Sawh"
CFO

Hemdat Sawh, CFO
Phone: +1-289-624-1375
Email: investor@lavrasgold.com
Website: www.lavrasgold.com

Disclaimer: Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward looking statements: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively "forward looking statements"). Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties, including regarding the Company's plans to carry out work, complete a technical report and a PEA. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Company's expectations include actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301761

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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