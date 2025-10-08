LAURION Reports 32.47 g/t Gold Over 1.90 m, including 67.8 g/t Gold Over 0.90 m in Channel Sample at Twin Falls, Ishkoday Project

(TheNewswire)
Toronto, Ontario October 8, 2025 TheNewswire - Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX.V: LME | OTC: LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") is pleased to report results from its recent channel sampling program from the Cyril Knight Showing situated at Twin Falls northwest of the historic Sturgeon River Mine within the Ishkōday Project. The Twin Falls property is contiguous to and lies immediately west of the broader Ishkōday Project, which is located approximately 220 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, near Greenstone, Ontario.
LAURION's systematic program has returned high-grade gold values from several key channel intervals, confirming the presence of structurally controlled quartz veining and associated sulfide mineralization in the sheared porphyry host.
CK-L49 : 1.90 m @ 32.47 g/t Au , including 0.90 m @ 67.80 g/t Au
CK-L55 : 0.50 m @ 19.90 g/t Au
CK-L51 : 1.05 m @ 2.43 g/t Au , including 0.55 m @ 4.41 g/t Au
This is the first modern channel sampling program conducted at the Cyril Knight Showing, offering critical validation of historic results while revealing new high-grade zone s.
Cynthia Le Sueur-Aquin, President and CEO of LAURION, stated: "These channel sample results from the Cyril Knight Showing are an exciting development for LAURION. They demonstrate that gold-bearing structures, first identified nearly a century ago, remain intact and significantly underexplored. This success further validates our geological model and highlights the potential of the western flank of Ishkōday. LAURION is unlocking new opportunities across this underexplored system."
Technical Significance
In 2025, LAURION stripped and pressure-washed the Twin Falls outcrop, revealing fresh bedrock exposure suitable for detailed structural mapping and sampling. This work:
confirms historic reports with modern assay validation;
provides direct structural and lithological control for ongoing 3D geological modelling ; and
supports the targeting of potential extensions of gold-bearing structures through trenching and drilling.
About the Twin Falls Property
Acquired in 2023, LAURION's 10.46 km² Twin Falls Property lies contiguous to the Ishkōday Project, approximately 7 km west of the historic Sturgeon River Mine . The area is underlain by Archean intermediate to felsic metavolcanic rocks , including feldspar and quartz-feldspar porphyry, and felsic volcanic breccia, hosting several structurally controlled orogenic gold occurrences . Many of these are stock-related and positioned near granitic and granodioritic intrusions.
The Cyril Knight Showing was first explored in 1934 by Cyril Knight Prospecting Co. Ltd. , where early sampling reported up to 0.64 oz/ton gold (21.94 g/t Au) over 9 inches in a quartz vein. The showing lies within a 60-metre-wide corridor of sheared and sericitized quartz-feldspar porphyry and felsic tuff , striking east-west and dipping steeply south. (Reference - Gold Occurrence, Prospects and Deposits – Beardmore-Geraldton Area of Thunder Bay and Cochrane – 1986 (Ministry of Northern Development and Mines – Volume 1).)
A preliminary prospecting program completed in 2024 returned high-grade grab samples , including 73.20 g/t Au, 61.50 g/t Au, 31.4 g/t Ag with 13.10 g/t Au, 132.0 g/t Ag with 4.53 g/t Au; and 125.0 g/t Ag with 3.33 g/t Au . (See the Corporation's press release dated August 23, 2024.)
These early results confirmed the presence of high-grade gold mineralization at surface and reinforce Twin Falls as a priority area for follow-up mapping, trenching, and potential drilling.
Table of Channel Samples and Results:
Channel ID
Length (m)
Au (g/t)
CK-L01
2.50
0.13
CK-L02
2.50
0.15
CK-L04
3.65
0.25
CK-L07
2.25
0.18
CK-L08
0.55
1.15
CK-L09
1.00
1.47
CK-L10
2.15
0.36
including
1.00
0.58
CK-L11
5.20
0.15
including
1.35
0.33
CK-L12
1.90
0.67
including
0.80
1.13
CK-L13
0.95
0.81
CK-L15
2.00
0.27
CK-L17
1.90
0.20
CK-L20
0.90
0.86
CK-L22
3.90
0.44
including
1.00
1.11
CK-L25
0.60
0.31
CK-L31
1.10
0.29
CK-L34
2.05
0.25
CK-L39
1.20
0.27
CK-L41
2.15
0.70
including
1.15
0.97
CK-L43
1.10
0.53
CK-L45
1.65
0.30
CK-L46
1.00
0.59
CK-L48
1.05
0.64
CK-L49
1.90
32.47
including
0.90
67.80
CK-L50
1.00
0.54
CK-L51
1.05
2.43
including
0.55
4.41
CK-L52
2.00
0.44
CK-L53
4.60
0.41
CK-L54
1.95
0.39
CK-L55
0.50
19.90
*Results are reported along the channel length and might not represent the true width of the mineralization.
**All sample values are from channel samples which by their nature, are not representative of overall grades of mineralized areas. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on the assay values reported in the highlights above.
The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Jean-Philippe Paiement, PGeo, MSc, a consultant to LAURION and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .
About Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc.
The Corporation is a mid-stage junior mineral exploration and development company listed on the TSXV under the symbol LME and on the OTCID under the symbol LMEFF. LAURION now has 274,097,283 outstanding shares, of which approximately 73.6% are owned and controlled by insiders who are eligible investors under the "Friends and Family" categories.
LAURION's emphasis is on the exploration and development of its flagship project, the 100% owned mid-stage 57 km 2 Ishkōday Project, and its gold-rich polymetallic mineralization.
LAURION's chief priority remains maximizing shareholder value. A large portion of the Corporation's focus in this regard falls within the scope of its mineral exploration activities and more specifically, advancing the Ishkōday Project. A consequence of LAURION's success and advancement over the past several years is that the Corporation has become positioned as an acquisition target for appropriate potential acquirors. Accordingly, the Corporation's Board of Directors is aware that possible strategic alternatives and transactional opportunities may arise and/or could be procured in the short or medium terms. The Corporation will promptly issue a press release if any material change occurs.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT:
Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc .
Cynthia Le Sueur-Aquin – President and CEO
Tel: 1-705-788-9186 Fax: 1-705-805-9256
Douglas Vass - Investor Relations Consultant
Email: info@laurion.ca
Website: http://www.LAURION.ca
Follow us on: X (@LAURION_LME ), Instagram (laurionmineral) and LinkedIn ( )
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect the Corporation's current expectations regarding future events including with respect to LAURION's business, operations and condition, management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions, the Corporation's ability to advance the Ishkōday Project, the nature, focus, timing and potential results of the Corporation's exploration, drilling and prospecting activities in 2025 and beyond, including the Corporation's channel sampling program from the Cyril Knight Showing described in this press release and the Corporation's other planned activities for the Ishkōday Project for the remainder of 2025, and the statements regarding the Corporation's exploration or consideration of any possible strategic alternatives and transactional opportunities, as well as the potential outcome(s) of this process, the possible impact of any potential transactions referenced herein on the Corporation or any of its stakeholders, and the ability of the Corporation to identify and complete any potential acquisitions, mergers, financings or other transactions referenced herein, and the timing of any such transactions. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual events and future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements could differ materially from those projected herein including as a result of a change in the trading price of the common shares of LAURION, the TSXV or any other applicable regulator not providing its approval for any strategic alternatives or transactional opportunities, the interpretation and actual results of current exploration activities, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future prices of gold and/or other metals, possible variations in grade or recovery rates, failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, the failure of contracted parties to perform, labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors disclosed in the Corporation's publicly filed documents. Investors should consult the Corporation's ongoing quarterly and annual filings, as well as any other additional documentation comprising the Corporation's public disclosure record, for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Subject to applicable law, the Corporation disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. All sample values are from grab samples and channel samples, which by their nature, are not necessarily representative of overall grades of mineralized areas. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on the assay values reported in this press release.
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICE PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.
