LAURION Broadens Advisor Network and Issues Stock Options to First Nations under Amended Exploration Agreement as Ishkoday Exploration Progresses

TORONTO, Ontario November 19, 2025 TheNewswire Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LME,OTC:LMEFF | OTCPINK: LMEFF,OTC:LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide this corporate update on its advisory engagements, exploration progress, and investor outreach initiatives.
Advisory Network Expansion
As part of its ongoing corporate development strategy, LAURION has broadened its advisory network to include additional strategic partners engaged to complement and extend the Corporation's capital markets and M&A (strategic transaction) initiatives. This expanded network, established prior to the conclusion of LAURION's engagement with US Capital Global Partners, as disclosed in its most recent public filing, is intended to enhance the Corporation's institutional outreach, market visibility, and transactional execution capabilities. LAURION has created a layered, multi-channel approach designed to expedite investor access, broaden the Corporation's ability to explore transactional opportunities, and ensure the Corporation can efficiently engage a wider breadth of potential partners and stakeholders in exploring strategic alternatives. While the Corporation anticipates that the benefits of these expanded advisory efforts will materialize progressively over time, this coordinated framework aims to strengthen LAURION's foundation for long-term growth and advance its shareholder value strategy with discipline and transparency.
Advancing the Ishkõday Exploration Program
LAURION continues to execute a disciplined and systematic advancement of its flagship 57 km² Ishkõday Project, located 220 km northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario. Further to the Corporation's press releases dated May 8, 2025, May 27, 2025, July 29, 2025, August 19, 2025, September 23, 2025, and October 8, 2025, the 2025 field program has materially progressed on schedule and within budget, with meaningful technical milestones now achieved across geophysics, drilling, and surface exploration.
Issuance of Stock Options to First Nations
In accordance with an amendment to the Exploration Agreement between LAURION and the Animbiigoo Zaagi'igan Anishinaabek (AZA) , Bingwi Neyaashi Anishinaabek (BNA) , and Biinjitiwaabik Zaaging Anishinaabek (BZA ) First Nations, the Corporation's Board of Directors has authorized the issuance of an aggregate of 750,000 stock options (250,000 to each First Nation). These options, granted under LAURION's stock option plan, are exercisable at a price of $ 0.38 per common share. The options will vest immediately and remain exercisable for a period of five years from the grant date. This grant is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.
This issuance forms part of the broader resolution and recognition framework outlined under the Exploration Agreement , reflecting LAURION's continued commitment to long-term collaboration, transparency, and shared benefit with our Indigenous partners.
Looking Ahead and Shareholder Updates
LAURION reaffirms that any developments of material significance will be communicated without delay. In the meantime, shareholders are encouraged to respect channel integrity and refrain from speculating on social media, which may negatively affect the share price and delay the effective execution of strategic initiatives. The Corporation appreciates shareholders' patience and trust—the Board and management continue exerting every effort, in concert with its diverse advisors, to maximize shareholder value.
About Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc.
The Corporation is a mid-stage junior mineral exploration and development company listed on the TSXV under the symbol LME and on the OTCPINK under the symbol LMEFF. LAURION now has 274,097,283 outstanding shares, of which approximately 73.6% are owned and controlled by insiders who are eligible investors under the "Friends and Family" categories.
LAURION's emphasis is on the exploration and development of its flagship project, the 100% owned mid-stage 57 km 2 Ishk õ day Project, and its gold-rich polymetallic mineralization. LAURION's chief priority remains maximizing shareholder value. A large portion of the Corporation's focus in this regard falls within the scope of its mineral exploration activities and more specifically, advancing the Ishkõday Project.
A consequence of LAURION's success and advancement over the past several years is that the Corporation has become positioned as an acquisition target for appropriate potential acquirors. Accordingly, the Corporation's Board of Directors is aware that possible strategic alternatives and transactional opportunities may arise and/or could be procured in the short or medium terms. The Corporation will promptly issue a press release if any material change occurs.
Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc.
Cynthia Le Sueur-Aquin – President and CEO
Tel: 1-705-788-9186 Fax: 1-705-805-9256
Douglas Vass - Investor Relations Consultant
Email : info@laurion.ca
Website : http://www.LAURION.ca
Follow us on : X (@LAURION_LME), Instagram (laurionmineral) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/in/cynthia-le-sueur-aquin-laurion-lme-04b03017/)
