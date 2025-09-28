Larimar Therapeutics Announces Conference Call on the Nomlabofusp Program for the Treatment of Friedreich's Ataxia

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (Larimar) (Nasdaq: LRMR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases, today announced that the Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss updates for the Company's nomlabofusp clinical development program including data from the ongoing long-term open label study for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia on Monday, September 29, 2025 at 8:00 am EDT.

Conference Call and Webcast Details
To access the webcast on Monday, September 29, 2025 at 8:00 am EDT, please visit this link to the event. To participate by phone, please dial 1-877-407-9716 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6779 (international) and refer to conference ID 13756144 or click on this link and request a return call. Following the live event, an archived webcast will be available on the "Events & Presentations" page of the Larimar website.

About Larimar Therapeutics
Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LRMR), is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases. Larimar's lead compound, nomlabofusp, is being developed as a potential treatment for Friedreich's ataxia. Larimar also plans to use its intracellular delivery platform to design other fusion proteins to target additional rare diseases characterized by deficiencies in intracellular bioactive compounds. For more information, please visit: https://larimartx.com .

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on Larimar's management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding Larimar's ability to develop and commercialize nomlabofusp and any other planned product candidates, Larimar's planned research and development efforts, including the timing of its nomlabofusp clinical trials, interactions and filings with the FDA, expectations regarding potential for accelerated approval or accelerated access and time to market and overall development plans and other matters regarding Larimar's business strategies, ability to raise capital, use of capital, results of operations and financial position, and plans and objectives for future operations.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, the success, cost and timing of Larimar's product development activities, nonclinical studies and clinical trials, including nomlabofusp clinical milestones and continued interactions with the FDA; that preliminary clinical trial results may differ from final clinical trial results, that earlier non-clinical and clinical data and testing of nomlabofusp may not be predictive of the results or success of later clinical trials, and assessments; that the FDA may not ultimately agree with Larimar's nomlabofusp development strategy; the potential impact of public health crises on Larimar's future clinical trials, manufacturing, regulatory, nonclinical study timelines and operations, and general economic conditions; Larimar's ability and the ability of third-party manufacturers Larimar engages, to optimize and scale nomlabofusp's manufacturing process; Larimar's ability to obtain regulatory approvals for nomlabofusp and future product candidates; Larimar's ability to develop sales and marketing capabilities, whether alone or with potential future collaborators, and to successfully commercialize any approved product candidates; Larimar's ability to raise the necessary capital to conduct its product development activities; and other risks described in the filings made by Larimar with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including but not limited to Larimar's periodic reports, including the annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, filed with or furnished to the SEC and available at www.sec.gov . These forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by Larimar and its projections of the future, about which it cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent Larimar's management's views only as of the date hereof. Larimar undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:
Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com
(212) 915-2569

Company Contact:
Michael Celano
Chief Financial Officer
mcelano@larimartx.com
(484) 414-2715


