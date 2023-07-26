The Fed Increased Rates Again — What Happened to the Gold Price?

Largo Publishes 2022 Sustainability Report

Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) is pleased to announce it has published its Sustainability Report for the year ended December 31, 2022, outlining its activities across its mining operation in Brazil and clean energy business in the United States.

Largo Publishes 2022 Sustainability Report (Photo: Business Wire)

J. Alberto Arias, Chairman of Largo commented: " We are immensely proud of Largo's accomplishments in 2022, which are guided by sustainable development best practices. In Brazil, this progress has specifically benefited local communities near our operational site and our clean energy business is expected to bring global positive impacts to the economy, people and the environment as it continues development."

He continued: " We issued our first climate change report in 2022, aligned with the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). We have also enshrined our respect for human rights and diversity in a new People and Human Rights Policy and Board and Executive Diversity Policy, and will continue to formalize our commitments on critical sustainable topics such as biodiversity and procurement as we continue our ongoing sustainability efforts."

He concluded: "As we move forward in the year ahead, focus on transparency and accountability to the highest standards of safety and sustainability remain paramount. We look forward to continuing the development of our sustainability programs, creating local, regional and global sustainable development."

Largo's 2022 Sustainability Report has been compiled in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative ("GRI") Standards, as well as Sustainability Accounting Standards Board ("SASB") Metals & Mining Industry Standard requirements.

Download Largo's 2022 Sustainability Report:
www.largoinc.com/sustainability/overview

Download Largo's 2022 Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures Report:
www.largoinc.com/sustainability/reports-data

About Largo

Largo has a long and successful history as one of the world's preferred vanadium companies through the supply of its VPURE TM and VPURE+ TM products, which are sourced from one of the world's highest-grade vanadium deposits at the Company's Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil. Aiming to enhance value creation at Largo, the Company is in the process of implementing an ilmenite concentrate plant using feedstock sourced from its existing operations in addition to advancing its U.S.-based clean energy division with its VCHARGE vanadium batteries. Largo's VCHARGE vanadium batteries contain a variety of innovations, enabling an efficient, safe and ESG-aligned long duration solution that is fully recyclable at the end of its 25+ year lifespan. Producing some of the world's highest quality vanadium, Largo's strategic business plan is based on two pillars: 1.) leading vanadium supplier with an outlined growth plan and 2.) U.S.-based energy storage business to support a low carbon future.

Largo's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGO". For more information on the Company, please visit www.largoinc.com .

Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking Information:

This press release contains forward-looking information under applicable securities legislation ("forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current and historical fact, is forward looking information.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to those risks described in the annual information form of Largo and in its public documents filed on www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov from time to time. Forward-looking information are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Although management of Largo has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-looking information. Largo does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties sections of Largo's annual and interim MD&As which also apply.

Trademarks are owned by Largo Inc.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Alex Guthrie
Senior Manager, External Relations
+1.416.861.9778
aguthrie@largoinc.com

Largo to Release Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 9, 2023

Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) will release its second quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 after the close of market trading. Additionally, the Company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its second quarter 2023 results and other updates on Thursday, August 10 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/3rk2Eqz to receive an instant automated call back.

Largo Reports Improvements to Production in Q2 2023 and Begins Commissioning of its Ilmenite Concentration Plant; Francesco D'Alessio Appointed as President of Largo Clean Energy

Q2 2023 and Other Highlights

  • V 2 O 5 production of 2,639 tonnes (5.8 million lbs 1 ) in Q2 2023 vs. 3,084 tonnes produced in Q2 2022 and 25% above production in Q1 2023
  • V 2 O 5 production of 676 tonnes in April, 945 tonnes in May and 1,018 tonnes in June
  • The Company achieved normalized production levels in June after completing the following actions in Q2 2023: the completion of its infill drilling campaign for 2023 resulting in a further refinement of the Company's short-term mining model, the completion of upgrades to its crushing process as well as an improvement in its mining performance over levels seen in Q1 2023
  • The Company completed all planned upgrades to its crushing process in Q2 2023, including the installation of a new dry magnetic separator and updates to its crushing circuit, which is expected to reduce operational maintenance costs and provide more flexibility in the blending of different ores to stabilize V 2 O 5 production going forward
  • Global V 2 O 5 recovery rate 3 of 81.0% in Q2 2023 vs. 81.8% in Q2 2022
  • The Company completed construction of its ilmenite concentration plant in June and subsequently began commissioning of the facility shortly thereafter; The Company expects to complete the commissioning phase in Q3 2023 and start a gradual ramp-up of ilmenite production in Q4 2023
  • V 2 O 5 equivalent sales of 2,557 tonnes in Q2 2023 vs. 3,291 tonnes sold in Q2 2022 due to lower available inventory
  • During Q2 2023, the average benchmark price per lb of V 2 O 5 in Europe was $8.46, a 24% decrease from the average of $11.08 seen in Q2 2022 following softer spot market demand during the quarter, primarily due to adverse conditions in the Chinese and European steel sectors
  • Francesco D'Alessio was appointed as President of Largo Clean Energy ("LCE")
  • Cold commissioning of LCE's Enel Green Power España ("EGPE") vanadium redox flow battery ("VRFB") was completed in Q2 2023; Hot commissioning and provisional acceptance by EGPE is expected in Q3 2023
  • 2023 production, sales, cost and capital expenditures guidance remain unchanged

Largo Inc. (" Largo " or the " Company ") ( TSX: LGO ) ( NASDAQ: LGO ) today announces quarterly production of 2,639 tonnes (5.8 million lbs 1 ) and sales of 2,557 tonnes of vanadium pentoxide ("V 2 O 5 ") equivalent, respectively, in Q2 2023.

Largo Reports Fatality Following Injuries Sustained at its Maracás Menchen Mine Chemical Plant

Largo Inc. (" Largo " or the " Company ") ( TSX: LGO ) ( NASDAQ: LGO ) is deeply saddened to report an employee fatality as a result of an accident that occurred on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at the chemical plant of the Company's Maracás Menchen Mine, located in Bahia State, Brazil. The injured party was transported to local medical facilities in Jequié, Bahia State, where, after receiving medical attention, he was pronounced deceased. One other contractor involved in the incident suffered minor injuries and has been discharged from the hospital. Largo immediately launched an investigation into how this tragedy occurred and is working with local authorities to determine the cause.

Helen Cai Joins Largo's Board of Directors

Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) today announces the appointment of Helen Cai as an independent director to its Board of Directors (the " Board ") and the resignation of Ms. Koko Yamamoto.

Largo Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Update to 2023 Operational and Sales Outlook

All dollar amounts expressed are in thousands of U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Q1 2023 and Other Highlights

vanadium periodic symbol

Vanadium Market Update: H1 2023 in Review

Demand for vanadium was projected to continue growing at the end of 2022, with the battery segment receiving special attention from investors amid the world's ongoing transition away from fossil fuels and toward green energy.

Most vanadium output is used in China for steel applications, particularly the high-strength, low-alloy steel used to make construction rebar. But vanadium’s use in energy storage is boosting interest in this battery metal.

With the first half of 2023 now over, the Investing News Network (INN) caught up with analysts, economists and experts alike to find out what’s ahead for vanadium supply, demand and prices. Here's what they had to say.

Keep reading...Show less
Australian Vanadium

Retirement Of Managing Director

Vincent Algar to retire from the AVL Board of Directors

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL, “the Company” or “AVL”) announces that Managing Director, Mr Vincent Algar, will retire from the Board of the Company on 14 July 2023. He will continue in a transition role for the next few months, as the Company continues to develop the Australian Vanadium Project (“the Project”).

Keep reading...Show less
vanadium periodic symbol

How to Invest in Vanadium (Updated 2023)

Named after Vanadis, the Norse god of beauty, vanadium is a silvery-gray transition metal that was discovered in 1801.

Vanadium occurs in about 65 different minerals, and is mined as a by-product of other metals, usually uranium. It is also found in deposits of phosphate rock, titaniferous magnetite, uraniferous sandstone and siltstone. Aside from that, it is present in bauxite and in carboniferous materials such as crude oil, coal, oil shale and tar sands.

Many investors believe the vanadium industry is compelling and are interested in getting involved in this evolving market. Read on for a brief overview of the metal, from supply and demand to how to invest in this exciting industrial and battery metal.

Keep reading...Show less
Australian Vanadium

Keep reading...Show less
Australian Vanadium

$49 Million Government Grant Agreement Executed

Collaboration grant agreement to support the development of the Australian Vanadium Project.

Further to the Company’s announcement on 16 March 20221, Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL, “the Company” or “AVL”) is pleased to advise that AVL and the Commonwealth of Australia, represented by the Department of Industry, Science and Resources, have executed a Commonwealth Grant Agreement (“the Agreement”) as part of the Modern Manufacturing Initiative - Manufacturing Collaboration Stream (“the Grant”).

Keep reading...Show less
Australian Vanadium

