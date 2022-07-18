Vanadium Investing News

Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) announces that it has published its 2021 Sustainability Report detailing the Company's approach and progress towards integrating sustainability into all aspects of its business. Largo's 2021 Sustainability Report has been compiled in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative ("GRI") Standards: Core option, as well as Value Reporting Foundation - Sustainability Accounting Standards Board ("SASB") Metals & Mining Industry Standard requirements.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005710/en/

Largo announces that it has published its 2021 Sustainability Report detailing the Company's approach and progress towards integrating sustainability into all aspects of its business. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Largo announces that it has published its 2021 Sustainability Report detailing the Company's approach and progress towards integrating sustainability into all aspects of its business. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Paulo Misk, President and Chief Executive Officer of Largo commented: " I am proud to see the progress we have made in 2021, which is reflected in higher ESG ratings in several important areas described in our latest report. Our journey will continue, with other improvements planned on many sustainability-related performance measures and priorities going forward." He continued: "We're moving forward on a new and exciting path at Largo and by continuing to focus on sustainability and dedicating ourselves to the very best practices in our industries, I am confident we are on track to become a respected leader and contributor to the planet's low-carbon, sustainable future."

Largo's 2021 Sustainability Report: www.largoinc.com/sustainability/overview

About Largo

Largo has a long and successful history as one of the world's preferred vanadium companies through the supply of its VPURE™ and VPURE+™ products, which are sourced from one of the world's highest-grade vanadium deposits at the Company's Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil. Aiming to enhance value creation at Largo, the Company is in the process of implementing a titanium dioxide pigment plant using feedstock sourced from its existing operations in addition to advancing its U.S.-based clean energy division with its VCHARGE vanadium batteries. Largo's VCHARGE vanadium batteries contain a variety of innovations, enabling an efficient, safe and ESG-aligned long duration solution that is fully recyclable at the end of its 25+ year lifespan. Producing some of the world's highest quality vanadium, Largo's strategic business plan is based on two pillars: 1.) vanadium production from its operations in Brazil and 2.) energy storage business in the U.S. to support a low carbon future through its clean energy division.

Largo's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGO". For more information, please visit www.largoinc.com .

Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking Information:

This press release contains forward-looking information under applicable securities legislation ("forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current and historical fact, is forward looking information.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to those risks described in the annual information form of Largo and in its public documents filed on www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov from time to time. Forward-looking information are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Although management of Largo has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-looking information. Largo does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties sections of Largo's annual and interim MD&As which also apply.

Trademarks are owned by Largo Inc.

Investor Relations
Alex Guthrie
Senior Manager, External Relations
+1.416.861.9778
aguthrie@largoinc.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Largo ResourcesLGO:CAVanadium Investing
LGO:CA

Largo Announces Results of its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) announces voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

A total of 50,187,930 common shares of the Company were voted at the Meeting, representing 77.4% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted to approve all matters brought before the Meeting including the election of all director nominees and the appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors for the ensuing year.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Largo Announces Acceptance of its Notice to Initiate a Normal Course Issuer Bid

Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) announces that the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") has accepted its notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") to purchase for cancellation its common shares (the "Common Shares").

Largo believes that the market price of its Common Shares does not always adequately reflect its underlying fundamental value and future business prospects. Largo may purchase Common Shares from time to time under the NCIB if it believes that the market price of the Common Shares is attractive, and that the purchase would be an appropriate use of available corporate funds and in Largo's best interest.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
stock charts with magnifying glass

Top 3 Canadian Vanadium Stocks of 2022

Click here to read the previous top vanadium stocks article.

The past few years have brought renewed interest in vanadium. Experts anticipate that the crucial material will see an uptick in demand thanks to its increased use in the energy storage sector.

The silvery-gray metal's rise to prominence has piqued the interest of analysts and investors who see the value in a battery metal that is safer, longer-lasting and more durable than lithium.

Once considered a mere by-product of uranium, and mainly used as an alloy in steel manufacturing, in recent years the market has seen renewed focus and respect for this industrial metal with a lot of battery potential.

Keep reading...Show less

Largo Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Adjusted 2022 Guidance; Announces Intention to Commence Normal Course Issuer Bid

All dollar amounts expressed are in thousands of U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Q1 2022 Highlights

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Largo to Release First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 11, 2022

  • Shareholder webcast and conference call with Paulo Misk, President and CEO, Ernest Cleave, CFO, Paul Vollant, VP of Commercial and Stephen Prince, President of Largo Clean Energy will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 12, 2022

Largo Inc. (" Largo " or the " Company ") ( TSX: LGO ) ( NASDAQ: LGO ) will release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, May 11 after the close of market trading. Additionally, the Company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its first quarter 2022 operating and financial results on Thursday, May 12 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Details of the webcast and conference call are listed below:

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×