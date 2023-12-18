Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Largo Provides Update on the Ongoing Exploration Program Surrounding its Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil

  • The Company is working to establish a correlation between the known mineralization intercepted from Novo Amparo North ("NAN") to the Campbell Pit with the goal of opening a potential mineralized trend measuring more than 7 kilometres ("km") along strike
  • The Company is also reviewing exploration work south of the Campbell Pit to assess the potential of continued mineralization

Largo Inc. (" Largo " or the " Company ") ( TSX: LGO ) ( NASDAQ: LGO ) is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing exploration program surrounding its Maracás Menchen Mine, including an initial phase of drilling conducted in 2023 and the further analysis of past exploration work completed at the Company's Campbell Pit and exploration targets located both north and south of the Campbell Pit.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231218584081/en/

Figure 1: Campbell Pit and Northern District Targets (Graphic: Business Wire)

Figure 1: Campbell Pit and Northern District Targets (Graphic: Business Wire)

Daniel Tellechea, Director and Interim CEO of Largo, stated: "As a part of its ongoing operations, Largo continues to undertake exploration work in the areas surrounding the Campbell Pit to both optimize current operations and plan for future development and expansion through the identification and conversion of resources. This exploration program aims to expand our understanding of the mineralization surrounding the Campbell Pit so that we may gauge the possibility of continued mineralization north and south of the Campbell Pit. With analysis of recent drilling and historical exploration work underway, we anticipate providing the market with updates as our program progresses."

Exploration Program Overview

Largo is working to expand its knowledge and establish a correlation with the known mineralization intercepted to the north of the Campbell Pit where, in 2021, mineral reserves and resources were reported in the Company's current technical report at the Campbell Pit, Gulçari A Norte (" GAN ") and Novo Amparo Notre (" NAN "). Currently, the Company is exploring the potential for a 7 km trend of mineralization between the Campbell Pit and the satellite deposits (from south to north); GAN, São José (" SJO "), Novo Amparo, and NAN (collectively, the " Northern District ").

Additionally, the Company is also working to understand and establish a correlation with the known mineralization intercepted south of the Campbell Pit, which includes further analysis of exploration work performed on satellite deposits (from north to south): Gulçari A Sul, Agua Branca, Jacaré, Braga, Ilha Grande, and Rio de Contas (collectively, the " Southern District ").

2023 Drill Program

In 2022 and 2023, the Company conducted a drill program in the Northern District consisting of 19 drill holes and 245 surface samples, 148 infill holes in the Campbell Pit and 33 holes in the Southern District (the " 2023 Campaign "). The Company is also performing a comprehensive review of its existing exploration data in the Northern District, including, without limitation, 161 historical drill holes and 5,869 samples collected between 1981 and 2020.

The Company's 2023 Campaign in the Northern District includes 19 new diamond drill holes aimed at improving the Company's geological knowledge of the Campbell Pit and GAN and SJO deposits. Of those holes, six step-out holes were drilled between the Campbell Pit and GAN deposit with the aim of confirming the potential for continued mineralization. The Company believes the initial results for the six step-out holes provide greater confidence in the continuity of mineralization between the Campbell and GAN mineralized zones. Assay results from the six step-out drill holes are provided in Table 1, along with a plan view and cross-section of the drill holes in Figure 2 and 3.

The Company is in the process of analyzing its historical drill data and the remaining holes from its 2023 Campaign with results expected in Q1 2024.

Table 1: 2023 Drill Program - GAN Step-out Drill Result Highlights

Hole ID

From (m)

To
(m)

Length (m)

True Width (m)

V 2 O 5 (%)

TiO 2 (%)

Magnetic Mass Recovery (%)*

Target

GAN-DD-001

48.00

55.00

7.00

5.25

0.43

8.32

19.61

GAN

56.00

58.86

2.86

2.15

0.32

6.57

11.62

GAN

61.00

71.00

10.00

7.58

0.36

6.86

13.69

GAN

74.00

87.00

13.00

9.97

0.40

6.91

15.35

GAN

249.00

255.00

6.00

4.84

0.60

14.10

37.82

GAN

390.00

394.75

4.75

3.93

0.56

7.70

18.87

GAN

414.00

418.19

4.19

3.48

0.58

5.13

15.01

GAN

GAN-DD-004

83.60

102.32

18.72

14.48

0.65

13.94

38.98

GAN

293.00

295.97

2.97

2.46

0.67

9.96

25.96

GAN

339.00

348.00

9.00

7.59

0.43

3.59

3.99

GAN

GAN-DD-005

68.50

71.90

3.40

3.00

0.44

9.31

18.36

GAN

77.00

80.64

3.64

3.22

0.49

9.12

19.19

GAN

GAN-DD-006

322.00

328.00

6.00

4.80

0.48

3.42

2.93

GAN

GAN-DD-007

235.73

240.13

4.40

3.47

0.87

11.43

32.50

GAN

GUA-DD-001

281.00

284.00

3.00

2.87

0.35

2.69

0.82

GAN

* Davis Tube concentrate

Table 2: 2023 Drill Program - GAN Step-out Drill Hole Information

Hole ID

X UTM (m)

Y UTM (m)

RL
(m)

Az
(°)

Dip
(°)

Depth
(m)

Target

GAN-DD-001

318878

8486173

275.3

290

60

268.3

GAN

318876

8486172

268.5

290

60

265.64

GAN

318870

8486172

264.3

290

60

254.3

GAN

318861

8486172

253.4

290

60

240.4

GAN

318763

8486172

110.6

290

60

104.6

GAN

318678

8486175

-0.95

290

60

-5.7

GAN

318664

8486176

-19.7

290

60

-23.89

GAN

GAN-DD-004

318800

8486580

237.1

270

60

218.38

GAN

318689

8486592

65.41

270

60

62.44

GAN

318658

8486597

29.1

270

60

20.1

GAN

GAN-DD-005

318803

8486579

260.6

270

45

257.2

GAN

318797

8486579

254.6

270

45

250.96

GAN

GAN-DD-006

318619

8486303

39.5

270

60

33.5

GAN

GAN-DD-007

318644

8486386

109

270

60

104.6

GAN

GUA-DD-001

318556

8486228

112.5

270

45

109.5

GAN

Sampling, QA/QC, and Analytical Procedures

Drill core is logged, photographed and split in half using a diamond core saw at the secure core logging and storage facilities of Largo Vanádio Maracás S.A. (" LVMSA "). Half of the drill core is retained on site and the other half core is used for analysis, with samples collected on one meter sample intervals unless an interval crosses a geological contact.

The sample preparation and analytical work was carried out at the SGS facility in Belo Horizonte and the LVMSA secure on-site laboratory, which are both ISO 9001 certified laboratories. All sample results during the period have been monitored through a QA/QC program that includes the insertion of certified standards, blanks, and pulp and reject duplicate samples. Davis Tube test work was carried out on all mineralized samples.

Review of Technical Information

Mr. Emerson Ricardo Re., MSc, MBA, MAusIMM (CP) (No. 305892), Registered Member (No. 0138) (Chilean Mining Commission) is the geology advisor and responsible for the geological management of the Maracás Menchen Mine. Mr. Re is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About Largo

Largo is a globally recognized vanadium company known for its high-quality VPURE TM and VPURE+ TM products, sourced from its Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil. The Company is currently focused on implementing an ilmenite concentrate plant and is undertaking a strategic evaluation of its U.S.-based clean energy business, including its advanced VCHARGE vanadium battery technology to maximize the value of the organization. Largo's strategic business plan centers on maintaining its position as a leading vanadium supplier with a growth strategy to support a low-carbon future.

Largo's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGO". For more information on the Company, please visit www.largoinc.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-looking Information:

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Forward‐looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to work to establish correlations between known mineralization intercepted from NAN and the Campbell Pit; exploration results at the Maracás Menchen Mine; future development and expansion at the Campbell Pit; providing future updates on the Company's program; the timing and delivery of the Company's analysis on historical drill holes its 2023 Campaign and surface sampling; and the timing and delivery of the Company's analysis on the Southern District and Northern District exploration work.

The following are some of the assumptions upon which forward-looking information is based: that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner; demand for, and stable or improving price of V 2 O 5 , other vanadium products, ilmenite and titanium dioxide pigment; receipt of regulatory and governmental approvals, permits and renewals in a timely manner; that the Company will not experience any material accident, labour dispute or failure of plant or equipment or other material disruption in the Company's operations at the Maracás Menchen Mine or relating to Largo Clean Energy; the availability of financing for operations and development; the availability of funding for future capital expenditures; the ability to replace current funding on terms satisfactory to the Company; the ability to mitigate the impact of heavy rainfall; the reliability of production, including, without limitation, access to massive ore, the Company's ability to procure equipment, services and operating supplies in sufficient quantities and on a timely basis; that the estimates of the resources and reserves at the Maracás Menchen Mine are within reasonable bounds of accuracy (including with respect to size, grade and recovery and the operational and price assumptions on which such estimates are based); the accuracy of the Company's mine plan at the Maracás Menchen Mine, the competitiveness of the Company's vanadium redox flow battery (" VRFB ") technology; the ability to obtain funding through government grants and awards for the green energy sector, the accuracy of cost estimates and assumptions on future variations of VCHARGE battery system design, that the Company's current plans for ilmenite and VRFBs can be achieved; the Company's "two-pillar" business strategy will be successful; the Company's sales and trading arrangements will not be affected by the evolving sanctions against Russia; and the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled personnel and directors; the ability of management to execute strategic goals.

Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current and historical fact, is forward looking information. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Largo to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the annual information form of Largo and in its public documents filed on www.sedarplus.ca and available on www.sec.gov from time to time. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Although management of Largo has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Largo does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties sections of Largo's annual and interim MD&A which also apply.

Trademarks are owned by Largo Inc.

Investor Relations
Alex Guthrie
Senior Manager, External Relations
+1.416.861.9778
aguthrie@largoinc.com

Largo Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results; Announces First Commercial Shipment of Ilmenite as By-Product of its Vanadium Operations in Brazil and Validation of its 6 MWh Vanadium Redox Flow Battery to Operate on Test Conditions in Spain

All amounts expressed are in U.S. dollars, denominated by "$"

Largo Inc. (" Largo " or the " Company ") ( TSX: LGO ) ( NASDAQ: LGO ) today announces its third quarter 2023 financial results.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Largo to Release Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 8, 2023

Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) will release its third quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 after the close of market trading. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2023 results and other updates on Thursday, November 9 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/3RXJdiN to receive an instant automated call back.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Largo Reports Third Quarter 2023 Production and Sales Results and Begins Hot Commissioning of its 6.1 MWh Vanadium Redox Flow Battery; Production and Cost Guidance Remains Unchanged

Q3 2023 and Other Highlights

  • V 2 O 5 production of 2,163 tonnes (4.8 million lbs 1 ) vs. 2,906 tonnes produced in Q3 2022, including 644 tonnes in July, 775 tonnes in August and 744 tonnes in September
  • Global V 2 O 5 recovery rate 3 of 76.9% in Q3 2023 vs. 80.7% in Q3 2022
  • V 2 O 5 equivalent sales of 2,385 tonnes vs. 2,796 tonnes sold in Q3 2022
  • The average benchmark price per lb of V 2 O 5 in Europe was $8.03, a 2.5% decrease from the average of $8.23 seen in Q3 2022
  • Ramp up of its new ilmenite concentration plant continues with ilmenite concentrate production of 350 tonnes in August and 700 tonnes in September
  • Largo Clean Energy ("LCE") completed site acceptance testing of its Enel Green Power España ("EGPE") 6.1 MWh vanadium redox flow battery ("VRFB") deployment and submitted results to EGPE, with the expectation of completing the hot commissioning phase of the battery; Provisional acceptance is expected in Q4 2023
  • 2023 production, sales, cost and capital expenditures guidance remain unchanged

Largo Inc. (" Largo " or the " Company ") ( TSX: LGO ) ( NASDAQ: LGO ) today announces quarterly production of 2,163 tonnes (4.8 million lbs 1 ) and sales of 2,385 tonnes of vanadium pentoxide ("V 2 O 5 ") equivalent, respectively, in Q3 2023.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Largo Initiates Review of Strategic Alternatives for Largo Clean Energy to Evaluate Opportunities to Maximize Value in the Clean Energy Transition

Largo Inc. (" Largo " or the " Compan y") ( TSX: LGO ) ( NASDAQ: LGO ) today announces that its Board of Directors (the " Board ") has initiated a review and evaluation of strategic alternatives with the intent to unlock and fully maximize the value of Largo Clean Energy Corp. (" LCE ").

The comprehensive review and evaluation process will include consideration of a full range of strategic, business, and financial alternatives, including, but not limited to, evaluating and completing financing transactions at the LCE subsidiary level, mergers and acquisitions of LCE with other battery companies and partnership opportunities with well-established energy system producers who are interested in entering the vanadium battery sector with the unique elements that Largo offers to this industry.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Largo Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results, Including Further Progress on its Cost Reduction Initiatives and Commissioning of its Ilmenite Production as a By-Product of its Vanadium Operations

All dollar amounts expressed are in thousands of U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Q2 2023 and Other Highlights

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Australian Vanadium

Vanadium Electrolyte Facility Construction Complete

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL) (AVL) is pleased to announce the completion of construction of its vanadium electrolyte manufacturing facility (“Facility”).1

Keep reading...Show less
vanadium periodic symbol

Vanadium Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Vanadium in 2024

Vanadium started off 2023 on a high note with prices rising alongside a post-COVID economic rebound in China, but they have since fallen back as a new global economic downturn has emerged.

Most vanadium is used in China for steel applications, particularly the high-strength, low-alloy steel used to make construction rebar. However, the metal has a growing role in batteries that is attracting interest as the clean energy transition picks up steam.

As the year comes to an end, what can investors expect for vanadium in 2024? Read on to learn more about vanadium’s performance in 2023, as well as what analysts and market watchers are forecasting for next year.

Keep reading...Show less
Australian Vanadium

AVL Increases Scheme Consideration to Best and Final Proposal

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL) (AVL) and Technology Metals Australia Limited (ASX: TMT) (TMT) are pleased to announce AVL has increased the total consideration offered under the scheme of arrangement (Scheme) announced on 25 September 2023 (Announcement Date) from 12 AVL shares for every 1 TMT share (Original Scheme Consideration) to 14 AVL shares for every 1 TMT share (Revised Scheme Consideration).

Keep reading...Show less
Australian Vanadium

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Australian Vanadium Limited (‘AVL’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of AVL, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 13 December 2023 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
SUREFIRE RESOURCES NL

Outstanding Pre-Feasibility Study for Victory Bore Vanadium Project

Surefire Resources NL (“Surefire” or “the Company”) is delighted to announce the results of the Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) for the Company’s flagship Victory Bore Project, located close to existing infrastructure with direct transport links to Geraldton Port in Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Australian Vanadium

Australian Vanadium


Keep reading...Show less

