Largo Announces US$60 Million At-The-Market Equity Offering Program

All dollar amounts expressed are in U.S. dollars.

Largo Inc. (" Largo " or the " Company ") ( TSX: LGO ) ( NASDAQ: LGO ), a vanadium producer, is pleased to announce the establishment of an at-the-market equity offering program (the " ATM Program ") pursuant to which the Company may issue and sell common shares having aggregate gross proceeds of up to US$60,000,000 from time to time on The Nasdaq Stock Market.

Sales of common shares under the ATM Program, if any, will be made through H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, acting as the sole sales agent, at prevailing market prices at the time of sale, subject to market conditions and in accordance with applicable securities laws. Largo is not obligated to sell all or any shares under the ATM program and may suspend or terminate the program at any time.

The ATM Program provides the Company with additional financial flexibility and allows Largo to access the capital markets opportunistically, subject to market conditions. Largo intends to use net proceeds from the ATM Program for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The ATM Program will be conducted pursuant to a prospectus supplement and an accompanying base shelf prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the " SEC "). No sale of common shares under the ATM Program will be made in Canada or over or through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange or any other exchange or market in Canada.

The Company has filed a registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-291472), including a base shelf prospectus, and a prospectus supplement with the SEC relating to the ATM Program. Prospective investors should refer to the registration statement and read the prospectus supplement and prospectus, together with the documents incorporated by reference, for more complete information about the Company and the ATM Program. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to these securities are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or may be obtained from: H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022 or by telephone at (212) 356-0500.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. No securities will be sold in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

About Largo

Largo is a globally recognized supplier of high-quality vanadium and ilmenite products, sourced from its world-class Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil. As one of the world's largest primary vanadium producers, Largo produces critical materials that empower global industries, including steel, aerospace, defense, chemical, and energy storage sectors. The Company is committed to operational excellence and sustainability, leveraging its vertical integration to ensure reliable supply and quality for its customers.

Largo is also invested in the long-duration energy storage sector through its 50% ownership of Storion Energy, a joint venture with Stryten Energy focused on scalable domestic electrolyte production for utility-scale vanadium flow battery long-duration energy storage solutions in the U.S.

The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Northern Dancer Tungsten-Molybdenum property located in the Yukon Territory, Canada and 100% interest in the Currais Novos Tungsten Tailing Project near Natale Brazil. Preliminary economic assessments were completed for each asset in 2011.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-looking Information:

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation ("forward-looking statements"). Forward‐looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated sale and distribution of common shares under the ATM Program, the aggregate value of common shares which may be issued pursuant to the ATM Program, and the expected uses of the net proceeds from the ATM Program.

Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved", although not all forward-looking statements include those words or phrases. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections, guidance, potential or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts or assurances of future performance but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Forward-looking statements are based on our opinions, estimates and assumptions that we considered appropriate and reasonable as of the date such statements are made, subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Largo to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the annual information form or annual report, as applicable, of Largo and in its public documents filed on www.sedarplus.ca and available on www.sec.gov from time to time. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Although management of Largo has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Largo does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties sections of Largo's annual and interim MD&A which also apply and which are available on www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov .

Trademarks are owned by Largo Inc.

For further information:

Investor Relations
Vera Abdo
Investor Relations Consultant
+1.640.223.6956
largoir@mzgroup.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Largo ResourcesLGO:CCTSX:LGOVanadium Investing
LGO:CC
The Conversation (0)

Largo Announces Annual General Meeting Extension

Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) today announces that the Company has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (" TSX ") to extend its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the " Meeting ") to Monday, July 29, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET. The Meeting will be... Keep Reading...

Largo Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results; Cost Reduction Measures and Productivity Initiatives Underway

All dollar amounts expressed are in thousands of U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. Q1 2024 and Other Highlights Revenues of $42.2 million in Q1 2024 vs. 57.4 million in Q1 2023; Lower revenues driven by a significant decrease in vanadium prices; Revenues per pound sold i of $6.91 in Q1... Keep Reading...

Largo Revises First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Release Date to May 15, 2024

Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) announces a revised release date for its first quarter 2024 financial results to Wednesday, May 15, 2024. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2024 results and other updates on Thursday, May 16 at... Keep Reading...

Largo to Release its First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 10, 2024

Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) will release its first quarter 2024 financial results on Friday, May 10, 2024. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2024 results and other updates on Monday, May 13 at 3:30 p.m. ET. To... Keep Reading...

Largo Announces Cost Reduction and Productivity Improvements at its Maracás Menchen Mine; Reports Q1 2024 Production and Sales Results

All dollar amounts expressed are in thousands of U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. Q1 2024 Highlights V 2 O 5 production of 1,729 tonnes (3.8 million lbs 1 ) in Q1 2024 vs. 2,111 tonnes produced in Q1 2023; Within the lower range of Company's quarterly production guidance of 1,700-2,200... Keep Reading...
Solar panels, wind turbines and an energy storage unit in a grassy field under a blue sky.

Western Australia Commits AU$150 Million for Vanadium Battery Project

Western Australia's Cook government said on Monday (November 24) that it has opened expressions of interest (EOI) for a vanadium battery energy storage system (VBESS) project.A key election promise under the Made in Western Australia plan, the initiative is designed to help position Western... Keep Reading...
Yellow Vanadium element tile with atomic number 23 and mass 50.94, among other tiles.

How to Invest in Vanadium Stocks

Vanadium is an important metal for both the steel and battery manufacturing industries. Both of these sectors play key roles in economic growth and a new era in defense and energy security. Supply and demand fundamentals for the metal indicate a strong long-term outlook for the vanadium market.... Keep Reading...
QEM Limited (ASX:QEM)

QEM Limited: Vanadium and Energy Resource Development in Queensland’s North West Minerals Province

Keep Reading...
QEM Limited

QEM Limited

Keep Reading...
Vanadium on periodic table with "Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks" text.

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Vanadium Resources Soars on DSO Offtake Deal

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of Australia’s top-performing mining stocks on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.This week, gold companies continued to shine in Australia, joined by battery and base metals explorers and developers. In corporate... Keep Reading...
QEM Limited

QEM Appoints Robert Cooper as Director, following Leadership Transition

Critical minerals and energy company QEM Limited (ASX: QEM) is pleased to announce completion of the previously announced Leadership Transition (refer ASX Announcement 29 May 2025). Highlights: Seasoned global mining executive Robert Cooper has completed a comprehensive handover and is appointed... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Brunswick Exploration Announces Inferred Mineral Resource of 52.2Mt at 1.08% Li2O at Mirage with Additional Exploration Target

Company Name Change to ILC Critical Minerals Ltd.

Trading Halt

EDC Extends LOI for Seymour Lithium Project of up to C$100m

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Announces Inferred Mineral Resource of 52.2Mt at 1.08% Li2O at Mirage with Additional Exploration Target

Base Metals Investing

Company Name Change to ILC Critical Minerals Ltd.

energy investing

Trading Halt

Battery Metals Investing

EDC Extends LOI for Seymour Lithium Project of up to C$100m

Gold Investing

Alain Corbani: Gold to Hit US$5,000 Near Term, What About Silver?

Lithium Investing

5 Best-performing ASX Lithium Stocks (Updated January 2026)

Oil and Gas Investing

Hydrogen's Role in Addressing Australia’s Energy Crisis