Energy Fuels Completes Sale of Alta Mesa Property to enCore Energy for Total Gross Proceeds of $120 Million

Vanadium Investing News

Largo Announces Change in Leadership

Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) announces a change in leadership in which Paulo Misk, President and Chief Executive Officer has left the organization with immediate effect.

The Company's Board of Directors ("the Board") has appointed Mr. Daniel Tellechea as interim Chief Executive Officer to assist the Company through this period of transition. Mr. Tellechea has served on the Company's Board of Directors since 2015 and currently serves as the Chair of the Company's Operations Committee.

A search for a permanent Chief Executive Officer has begun and the Company has not amended its goals or objectives planned for the ensuing year, including its previously announced 2023 guidance.

J. Alberto Arias Chairman of the Board of Directors stated, "Daniel has extensive experience in the metals and mining sector with some of the most successful metal companies in the Americas. His skill set will be invaluable during this period of management transition and his priority will be on the efficiency of the Company's vanadium operations in Brazil. The Company continues with its goal of adding shareholder value through its two-pillar strategy as a tier one vanadium supplier with an emerging U.S.-based energy storage business with manufacturing facilities in Massachusetts."

Mr. Tellechea has extensive experience in international mining, most recently serving as President & CEO of Sierra Metals, Inc. from 2007 to 2014, a Toronto based mining company listed on both the Toronto Stock Exchange with assets in Mexico and Peru. Prior to Sierra Metals, Mr. Tellechea was President and CEO of Asarco LLC from 2003 to 2005, and also served as the Managing Director of Finance and Administration for Asarco's parent, Grupo Mexico from 1994 to 2003. Mr. Tellechea also served as Asarco's Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Finance for Southern Copper Corporation, which was majority owned by Grupo Mexico. Mr. Tellechea earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and a Master's Degree in Business Administration from Tecnologico de Monterrey.

About Largo

Largo has a long and successful history as one of the world's preferred vanadium companies through the supply of its VPURE™ and VPURE+™ products, which are sourced from one of the world's highest-grade vanadium deposits at the Company's Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil. Aiming to enhance value creation at Largo, the Company is in the process of implementing a titanium dioxide pigment plant using feedstock sourced from its existing operations in addition to advancing its U.S.-based clean energy division with its VCHARGE vanadium batteries. Largo's VCHARGE vanadium batteries contain a variety of innovations, enabling an efficient, safe and ESG-aligned long duration solution that is fully recyclable at the end of its 25+ year lifespan. Producing some of the world's highest quality vanadium, Largo's strategic business plan is based on two pillars: 1.) leading vanadium supplier with an outlined growth plan and 2.) U.S.-based energy storage business support a low carbon future.

Largo's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGO". For more information on the Company, please visit www.largoinc.com .

Investor Relations
Alex Guthrie
Senior Manager, External Relations
+1.416.861.9778
aguthrie@largoinc.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Largo ResourcesLGO:CAVanadium Investing
LGO:CA
The Conversation (0)

Largo Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Operational and Sales Results; Provides 2023 Guidance

All amounts expressed are in U.S. dollars, denominated by "$".

Q4 and FY 2022 Highlights

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.

Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.

Strathmore has 3 uranium projects in Wyoming, including Beaver Rim, Agate and Night Owl. The Night Owl property is a former producing mine that was in production in the late 1960's. The Agate and Beaver Rim properties contain uranium in Wyoming-type roll front deposits based on historical drilling data. Strathmore received an exploration permit for the Beaver Rim project in October, and is now applying for both exploration and drilling permits for Night Owl and Agate.

Kiplin Metals Inc.

Kiplin Metals Inc is a junior exploration company. It engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. It has interests in Nadina Mountain claims and the Exxeter Gold Property.

Energy Fuels Inc

Energy Fuels Inc

Energy Fuels is the largest uranium producer in the U.S. and holds more production capacity and uranium resources than any other U.S. producer. The Company also produces vanadium. Headquartered in Colorado, Energy Fuels holds three of Americaâ��s key uranium production centers: the White Mesa Mill in Utah, the Nichols Ranch ISR Facility in Wyoming, and the Alta Mesa ISR Facility in Texas. The producing White Mesa Mill is the only conventional uranium mill in the U.S. and has a licensed capacity of 8 million pounds of U3O8 per year. Nichols Ranch is in production and has a licensed capacity of 2 million pounds of U3O8 per year. Alta Mesa is currently on standby.

vanadium periodic symbol

Vanadium Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Vanadium in 2023

Heading into 2022, experts were expecting vanadium demand to increase on battery segment attention.

While most vanadium is used in China for steel applications, particularly the high-strength, low-alloy steel used to make construction rebar, the metal has a growing role in batteries that is attracting interest.

As the year comes to an end, what can investors expect for vanadium in 2023? Read on to learn more about vanadium’s performance in 2022, as well as what analysts and market watchers are forecasting for next year.

Keep reading...Show less

Largo Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results; Continues its Focus on Two-Pillar Growth Strategy

All amounts expressed are in U.S. dollars, denominated by "$".

Q3 2022 Highlights

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Red Pine Continues to Intersect Gold Mineralization in the Hanging Wall of the Surluga Deposit: 1.65 g/t gold over 29.17m including 6.64 g/t gold over 5.87m

Arch Resources Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Related News

Gold Investing

One Of 7 Companies Selected Globally Out Of 249 To Be The First Cohort Of The BHP Xplor Programme1

Resource Investing

Cleantech Lithium Commences Trading On The OTCQB Venture Market

Nickel Investing

Looking Forward. Mining Green.

Base Metals Investing

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Precious Metals Investing

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Uranium Investing

Airborne Geophysics For Green Mountain Uranium Project & GDB Maiden Uranium Resource On Track For March End

×