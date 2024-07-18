Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Laramide Announces the Appointment of Vice-President for Operations and Strategic Planning, U.S. and Provides Update on Drilling Activity in Australia

Laramide Resources Ltd. ("Laramide" or the "Company") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF), a uranium mine development and exploration company with globally significant assets in the United States and Australia is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Josh Leftwich as Vice-President for Operations and Strategic Planning, U.S.A. Mr. Leftwich's substantive professional expertise will be instrumental in advancing Laramide's U.S. uranium assets through development and into production.

Laramide Resources Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Laramide Resources Ltd.)

Mr. Josh Leftwich's career includes a role as Director of Radiation Safety and Licensing, reporting directly to the President of Cameco. At Cameco, he was a key senior manager in charge of operational compliance and oversight of three mine operations and seven development projects. He was the key contact for all tribal relations which required development and administering of policy processes, as well, he was the key regulatory contact for all state and federal communications including the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC).

His other relevant uranium mining company experience includes negotiating complex regulatory issues at Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC); and, as a key component of the initial start-up team at Mestena Uranium (now The Alta Mesa Project owned by enCore Energy and Boss Energy), he was responsible for all permitting activities including demonstrating and communicating groundwater restoration capabilities and establishing health, safety and environmental/radiation programs from greenfield to production.

"We are very pleased to welcome Josh to Laramide Resources and back to the uranium industry where he began his career," said Marc Henderson , CEO and President of Laramide Resources Ltd. "Each of our U.S. projects are development stage with significant resources and can make a meaningful contribution to future US domestic uranium production, which is now a bipartisan US government objective.  This political backdrop should provide a tailwind for our assets and Josh's skills will enhance our progress towards achieving our aggressive development timeline."

Westmoreland Uranium Project Drilling Update

Drilling at the Westmoreland project is proceeding well with the first three of seven planned diamond holes at the Amphitheatre prospect now completed. Initial core sampling of shallow mineralised zones is underway, guided by downhole gamma probe and handheld scintillometer data. The first samples are being prepared for delivery next week to ALS Laboratories.

The first five drillholes at Amphitheatre are targeting immediate extensions of the known mineralisation and to understand any structural controls.  The last two holes planned for this study at Amphitheatre will be to step out and to test over 300m to the north under alluvial cover to get a sense of the potential scale of this project.

As part of the 2024 resource extension program, a second drill rig will arrive later this month to commence drilling at Huarabagoo and Junnagunna to test whether the zones between these two deposits can be linked. The combined program will comprise 10,000 to 12,000 meters over 100 drillholes and includes the satellite deposit at Long Pocket with an objective of expanding and updating the Westmoreland Mineral Resource Estimation.

Qualified/Competent Person
The information in this announcement relating to Exploration Results is based on information compiled or reviewed by Mr. Rhys Davies , a contractor to the Company. Mr. Davies is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Geoscientists and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves', and is a Qualified Person under the guidelines of the National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Davies consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Follow us on Twitter @LaramideRes

About Laramide Resources Ltd.:

Laramide is focused on exploring and developing high-quality uranium assets in Australia and the western United States . The company's portfolio comprises predominantly advanced uranium projects in districts with historical production or superior geological prospectivity. The assets have been carefully chosen for their size, production potential, and the two large projects are considered to be late-stage, low-technical risk projects.

The Westmoreland project in Queensland, Australia , is one of the largest uranium development assets held by a junior mining company. This project has a PEA that describes an economically robust, open-pit mining project with a mine life of 13 years.  Additionally, the adjacent Murphy Project in the Northern Territory of Australia is a greenfield asset that Laramide strategically acquired to control the majority of the mineralized system along the Westmoreland trend.

In the United States , Laramide's assets include the NRC licensed Crownpoint-Churchrock Uranium Project. An NI 43-101 PEA study completed in 2023 has described an in-situ recovery ("ISR") production methodology. The Company also owns the La Jara Mesa project in the historic Grants mining district of New Mexico and an underground project, called La Sal, in Lisbon Valley, Utah.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The actual results could differ materially from a conclusion, forecast or projection in the forward-looking information. Certain material factors or assumptions were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection as reflected in the forward-looking information.

SOURCE Laramide Resources Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2024/18/c9054.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

LARAMIDE RESOURCES ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS - May 31, 2023

LARAMIDE RESOURCES ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS - May 31, 2023

Laramide Resources Ltd. (" Laramide " or the " Company ") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 in Toronto .

A total of 90,446,193 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") were represented and all matters presented for approval at the Meeting have been duly authorized and approved. Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the Meeting, as follows:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Laramide Resources Ltd. Announces Results from the Diamond Drilling Program at its Crownpoint-Churchrock Uranium Project, New Mexico, U.S.A.

Laramide Resources Ltd. Announces Results from the Diamond Drilling Program at its Crownpoint-Churchrock Uranium Project, New Mexico, U.S.A.

Laramide Resources Ltd. (" Laramide " or the " Company ") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) is pleased to announce completion of the initial diamond drilling phase of the project ramp-up at its 100% owned NRC licensed Crownpoint-Churchrock Uranium Project, near Gallup, New Mexico, USA ("Crownpoint").  The diamond drill program, having a total drilled length of 6,030 feet (1,838 meters) was comprised of seven drill holes located in areas of uranium mineralization within Section 17, Township 16 North South, Range 16 West and located along the boundary between Section 17 and Section 8. Three of these drill holes were "twin holes" drilled within 20 feet (ft) of historic drill holes designed to confirm the stratigraphic position of uranium mineralization, the relative thicknesses of mineralized intervals, the range of uranium grades that were encountered in the historical drill holes and to provide drill core for chemical assays and radiometric equilibrium analysis. The project is being managed by NuFuels, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Laramide Resources Ltd., which oversees Laramide's uranium asset portfolio in the United States . As reported on December 13, 2022 and January 23, 2023 Laramide has appointed SLR International Corporation ("SLR") of Denver, Colorado, to complete an NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") with respect to the Churchrock Uranium Project (the "Project").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LARAMIDE RESOURCES LTD. AMENDS AND EXTENDS CREDIT FACILITY

LARAMIDE RESOURCES LTD. AMENDS AND EXTENDS CREDIT FACILITY

 Laramide Resources Ltd. (" Laramide " or the " Company ") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) is pleased to announce that the Company and Extract Advisors LLC acting as agent for and on behalf of the Lenders (the " Agent "), completed an amendment (the " Amendment ") to the existing term loan made by the Lenders in favour of Laramide Resources Ltd. (the " Term Loan "), which includes, among other things, (i) a two year extension of the maturity date of the Term Loan from March 31, 2023 to March 31, 2025 (ii) the reduction of the outstanding facility from USD$4,500,000 to USD$3,500,000 with a USD$1,000,000 repayment made concurrent with the signing of the Amendment Agreement (iii) no prepayment of the Term Loan before the Maturity date and (iv) the Company may request conversion of the loan at any time after September 20, 2023 after the shares of the Company have traded on the TSX for $1.00 on a volume weighted basis for ten consecutive days. The conversion price remains at $0.40 per share.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Resources CEO Jordan Trimble.

Skyharbour Resources CEO Unveils Drilling Plans for Flagship Uranium Projects in Athabasca Basin

In a recent interview with the Investing News Network, Jordan Trimble, president and CEO of Skyharbour Resources (TSXV:SYH), shared exciting developments in the company's uranium exploration efforts and offered valuable insights on the current state of the uranium market.

Trimble highlighted significant progress at Skyharbour's two core projects: Russell Lake and Moore Lake. At Russell Lake, the company has made what Trimble described as a "breakthrough discovery" in its initial drilling program.

"Within the first few holes at the Russell project, we've intersected something quite significant, indicating a high-grade zone of uranium mineralization," he said, emphasizing the potential of this early stage find.

Keep reading...Show less
Saga Metals

SAGA Metals Receipts Final Prospectus and Receives Conditional Approval to List on the TSX Venture Exchange


Keep reading...Show less

Global Atomic Announces the Credit Committee Meeting to Review the Dasa Funding Opportunity has been Postponed

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) reports that the presentation of the debt financing facility to the Credit Committee of a U.S. Development Bank has been postponed to August.  The Bank decided not to bring this project to the Credit Committee in July, citing a need to answer and confirm additional questions.

With approval by the Credit Committee postponed, final approval by the Bank's Board of Directors is now expected in October 2024 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ur-Energy Provides 2024 Q2 Update: Lost Creek and Shirley Basin

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") provides the following 2024 Q2 updates on Lost Creek production operations and guidance, Shirley Basin construction, and our uranium sales contract book

John Cash, the Company's CEO and Chairman of the Board, stated, "We are pleased that continuing advances at Lost Creek resulted in increased production quarter-over-quarter. The Lost Creek drilling and construction teams have further refined their work plans to facilitate our schedule of bringing a new header house online each month. This progress enables the continuing increase in production flow which will allow us to achieve our production targets. Importantly, the production patterns continue to be receptive to our mining methods, exhibiting strong production grades.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The word uranium with a green arrow pointing up.

Uranium Stocks Surge as Kazakhstan Raises Mineral Extraction Tax

Kazakhstan's announcement of a significant increase in the Mineral Extraction Tax (MET) for uranium sent uranium stocks trending higher on July 10 as concerns of a potential supply disruption grew due to Kazakhstan's position as the world’s largest uranium-producing country.

The new tax rate changes will come in two waves. The first, effective January 1, 2025, will impose an initial hike from the current 6 percent to 9 percent.

Starting in 2026, they will take on a more complex and differentiated rate structure, structured to vary based on production volumes and the price of natural uranium concentrate (U3O8).

Keep reading...Show less
Wyoming pinned with a red tack on a map.

Indigo Acquires Hot Uranium Property in Wyoming

Indigo Exploration (TSXV:IXI,OTCQB:IXIXF) has announced the acquisition of a 100 percent interest in the Hot property, a uranium project located in the Shirley Basin of Wyoming, US.

“Gaining 100 percent interest in a project of this calibre, located in a key uranium district next to past production and some of the preeminent US-focused uranium producers and developers, and with extensive historical drill results, is an exciting new development for the Company,” Indigo’s President and CEO Paul Cowley commented in the company's press release.

The Hot property covers 71 unpatented mineral claims over a 5.75 square kilometer area and has been the site of extensive historical exploration since the 1960s.

Keep reading...Show less

