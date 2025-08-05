Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to announce SAGA's geophysics team has confirmed a 3 km continuous magnetic anomaly in the Trapper zone that remains open in both directions along strike.
August 05, 2025
New Age Exploration (NAE:AU) has announced Lammerlaw NZ Maiden Drilling Intersects Gold Mineralisation
07 July
New Age Exploration
Investor Insight
As it advances its portfolio of gold assets in Western Australia’s prolific Pilbara gold province and New Zealand’s Otago Schist Belt, New Age Exploration presents a compelling investor value proposition, supported by a lean, discovery-driven strategy and an experienced technical team.
Overview
New Age Exploration (ASX:NAE) is building a pure-play gold exploration story centered on high-quality assets in tier-one jurisdictions in Western Australia and New Zealand. The company’s clear strategy is to operate in geological corridors already proven by major discoveries, while applying modern, cost-effective exploration techniques to define new zones of mineralization.
In Western Australia, the company’s Wagyu gold project is directly along strike from De Grey Mining’s Hemi discovery – now owned by Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST). In New Zealand, its projects - Lammerlaw and Otago Pioneer Quartz – lie within the same regional structure that hosts OceanaGold’s (TSE:OGC) 5 Moz Macraes deposit and Santana Minerals’ (ASX:SMI) rapidly growing Rise & Shine system.
With gold prices hovering at all-time highs, NAE’s approach favours technology-led targeting, rather than brute-force drilling campaigns, by using geophysics, geochemistry and passive seismic to zero in on structurally controlled gold systems with potential for scale.
All its projects are supported by local technical teams and seasoned exploration leadership, allowing concurrent progress and capital-efficient deployment. Recent programs at Wagyu and Lammerlaw have confirmed early-stage discoveries, and both assets are advancing through their next stages of drilling and target definition.
Company Highlights
- Pilbara and Otago Exposure: Strategic landholdings in two world-class gold regions – Pilbara (WA) and Otago (NZ) – offering dual discovery potential.
- Hemi-style Intrusion Targets: The Wagyu Gold Project shares geological features and proximity with De Grey Mining’s 11.7 Moz Hemi discovery, increasing the likelihood of a major find.
- High-grade Intercepts: Recent drilling at Wagyu returned standout intercepts including 11.2 g/t gold and 1m @ 15.6 g/t gold.
- Emerging New Zealand Gold Revival: Positioned at the forefront of a regional exploration resurgence in New Zealand’s South Island, supported by rising gold prices and favorable regulatory conditions.
- Strong Cash Position: Recently raised AU$1.96 million to fund ongoing drilling, with multiple near-term catalysts expected.
Key Projects
Wagyu Gold Project
The Wagyu gold project is New Age Exploration’s flagship asset located in the highly prospective Central Pilbara region of Western Australia. The project is strategically situated between two major gold systems – Northern Star’s Hemi Gold Deposit (11.7 Moz gold resource) and the Withnell deposit – within the Mallina Basin, which hosts a similar intrusive-style orogenic gold mineralizing system. NAE holds exploration license E47/2974, which covers 136 sq km. Since acquiring the project, NAE has conducted extensive early-stage exploration, beginning with the reinterpretation of geophysical datasets, including airborne magnetics, radiometrics and satellite imagery, to delineate potential Hemi-style intrusions and structurally hosted gold targets.
Wagyu gold project location map
The company-initiated fieldwork in April 2024, completing soil sampling, gravity surveys and passive seismic geophysical surveys to refine drill targets. These efforts culminated in an extensive aircore drilling campaign (257 holes, over 7,000 m drilled), which identified a broad, crescent-shaped gold anomaly approximately 1.5 km in strike length. Notable results included intercepts such as 5.3 grams per ton (g/t) gold over 4 m (including 15.6 g/t gold over 1 m) and 2.7 g/t gold over 2 m. Encouraged by these results, the company completed its maiden RC program in March-April 2025, drilling 3,023 m across 33 holes targeting two high-priority gravity anomalies. Assays released in May 2025 confirmed a shallow oxide gold system and evidence of underlying mineralized structures, including 1.26 g/t gold over 5 m from 31 m (WRC029), 1.32 g/t gold over 3 m from 43 m (WRC031), and 1.44 g/t gold over 2 m from 83 m (WRC009). Numerous other holes returned mineralized intervals of 0.5 to 0.8 g/t over broad zones.
Importantly, geological logging and geophysical modeling support the presence of vertical feeder structures, interpreted as potential gold-bearing intrusions and fault-hosted "pipes," similar to Hemi’s discovery model. The Wagyu system remains open in all directions, with multiple untested gravity targets and deeper feeder zones yet to be explored. A follow-up RC campaign is planned for Q3/2025, focused on extending mineralization and chasing those deeper pipe-like structures beneath the supergene blanket.
Lammerlaw Gold and Antimony Project
Lammerlaw permit occurs in the southern limb of a regional fold feature characterised by a change in metamorphic grade from upper greenschist (purple) to lower greenschist (green).
The Lammerlaw gold and antimony project is located in the Otago Schist Belt, a prolific gold-bearing region in the South Island of New Zealand. The project spans 265 sq km and is held under Exploration Permit EP60807. The area is renowned for its historic gold production and geological similarity to OceanaGold’s Macraes Mine, New Zealand’s largest active gold mine with more than 5 Moz in resources. NAE acquired the project through a competitive acreage release and has since completed desktop studies, field mapping and geochemical sampling, which identified multiple 2 to 4 km-long gold-antimony soil anomalies aligned with historical workings.
During 2023-2024, the company identified nine high-priority drill targets based on soil geochemistry (gold, antimony, arsenic, tungsten), historic production data and structural mapping. NAE mobilized a Phase 1 RC drill program in early 2025, designed to test structurally hosted vein systems within both brittle and ductile deformation zones. This work confirmed the presence of gold and antimony mineralization in several targets, though results are still under review. Access to some targets is subject to Department of Conservation approvals, which the company is pursuing concurrently. A Phase 2 drill campaign is planned for Q1/2026, pending access approvals and final interpretation of current results.
Otago Pioneer Quartz Project
Overview of prospects locations within the OPQ Gold Exploration Project.
The Otago Pioneer Quartz (OPQ) project is in Central Otago within the historic Gabriel’s Gully gold district, the epicenter of the 1860s Otago gold rush. The project lies within the same regional schist belt that hosts OceanaGold’s Macraes operation. NAE acquired the OPQ tenement to secure additional exposure to high-grade shear-hosted and orogenic gold systems in the Otago region. The area is characterized by low-sulphide gold quartz veins associated with greenschist facies metamorphic rocks and late-stage brittle faulting.
While still early-stage, the company has conducted preliminary soil sampling and mapping across the tenement to delineate mineralized structures. Historical records suggest significant past production from alluvial and hard-rock sources, though modern exploration has been minimal. Given its proximity to known gold-bearing shear zones and favourable host rocks, OPQ remains a high-priority, low-cost exploration asset for future campaigns.
Going forward, NAE intends to conduct detailed geochemical and structural mapping, followed by scout drilling at known historical workings. The project remains a capital-light optionality play with future drill programs dependent on results from Lammerlaw and Wagyu.
Management Team
Alan Broome – Chairman
Alan Broome is a highly respected figure in the Australian mining industry with more than 40 years of experience across mining, metals and mining technology. A metallurgist by training, Broome has served as chairman and director of numerous ASX-listed and private companies, contributing to significant exploration and development successes. His leadership brings deep strategic insight and a proven track record in guiding discovery-stage companies through to project advancement.
Joshua Wellisch – Executive Director
A capital markets executive with deep ASX and venture experience, Joshua Wellisch leads strategic and operational execution for NAE’s projects. Wellisch is also currently a director of NRG Capital, specialising in capital raisings, corporate structuring and the facilitation of ASX listings and was formerly managing director of Kairos Minerals Limited.
Peter Thompson – Chief Geologist
Appointed in 2025, Peter Thompson brings 35+ years of exploration leadership including stints at Western Mining, Anaconda Nickel, and as CEO of St Barbara. He led redevelopment of Beaconsfield Gold Mine, spearheaded the acquisition, listing and development of the Karlawinda gold deposit and was instrumental in the discovery and advancement of large volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits in Mongolia.
James Pope – Consulting Geologist (NZ)
James Pope is a highly experienced minerals sector professional with nearly 30 years in exploration, consulting and research across a broad range of commodities including gold, PGE, diamonds, base metals, coal and coal seam gas. He currently leads Strata Geoscience, a specialised geoscience consultancy based in Christchurch, New Zealand. Throughout his career, Pope has progressed from hands-on geological mapping and drill site supervision to leading multidisciplinary teams of up to 50 professionals delivering exploration, resource assessment, engineering and environmental services.
Kerry Gordon – Consulting Geologist (NZ)
Kerry Gordon is a seasoned minerals sector professional with nearly 25 years of experience spanning exploration, resource development and operations. He is currently a principal at Strata Geoscience, and has worked across New Zealand, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Vietnam and Mongolia on projects involving gold, critical metals (antimony, tungsten), coal, coal seam gas, and conventional petroleum. Gordon is an expert at managing exploration programs in remote and technically demanding environments, with a strong focus on field-based geological techniques, complex drilling and downhole logging operations, and logistical coordination.
High potential for large-scale discovery in prolific gold regions in Western Australia and New Zealand
13h
SAGA Metals Confirms a 3 km Continuous Magnetic Anomaly in the Trapper Zone at the 100% Owned Radar Titanium Property in Labrador, Canada & Provides Corporate Update
Figure 1: Radar Project's Trapper Zone depicting a 3 km magnetic anomaly and oxide layering trend. The Trapper Trail (in black) will support a new diamond drilling program.
Michael Garagan, CGO & Director of SAGA, stated: "Previous data from the regional aeromagnetic survey suggested two large anomalies existed within the Trapper zone, leading our teams to refer to the zone as north and south. Now, with the additional total magnetic intensity data, we can clearly see that we are dealing with one large, continuous anomaly, featuring our highest magnetic readings to date. This zone alone showcases a strike length and width comparable to those of notable other projects. The striking lateral continuity of the oxide layering in the Trapper Zone suggests that the layering is contiguous with the oxide layering identified in the Hawkeye Zone, adding further data to support a potential 20 km oxide layer strike."
Figure 2: Radar Project's prospective oxide layering zone extends for an inferred 20 km strike length, as shown on a compilation of historical airborne geophysics as well as ground-based geophysics in the Hawkeye and Trapper zones completed by SAGA in the 2024/2025 field programs. SAGA has demonstrated the reliability of the regional airborne magnetic surveys after ground-truthing and drilling in the 2024 and 2025 field programs .
Magnetic and VLF-EM Survey over the ‘Trapper Zone'
A ground-based magnetic survey was conducted over both the northern and southern sections of the Trapper Zone during July 2025. The survey utilized two GSM-19 Magnetometers to collect magnetic-field and VLF-EM data (using VLF Transmitter Cutler).
The survey used a grid of N-S lines, spaced 50 m apart, with observations made at stations spaced 20 m apart along the lines. The tightly gridded stations map a distinct NW trend of magnetic highs that correlates well with the exposures of oxide layering.
In a similar fashion to the Hawkeye zone, SAGA's geophysics team reports strong magnetic responses within the Trapper zone, requiring recalibration of the geophysical instruments. While readings exceeded 74,000 nT in the Hawkeye zone, at the Trapper zone, they observed responses as high as 115,498 nT over the northern Trapper zone and over 113,000 nT over the southern Trapper zone. In some cases, the instruments reached the maximum level of detection (120,000 nt).
Figure 3: A screenshot of the Magnetometer GSM-19 geophysical instrument recording 115,498 nT over the Tapper zone.
Trapper Zone Excavator Trenching – Confirmation in Bedrock of Magnetite Layering
Early in this summer season, SAGA completed a 4 km access trail along the core of the Trapper zone, providing necessary access for future drill programs and exploration activities.
SAGA's field team began follow-up of the Trapper zone magnetic responses in July. Gladiator Drilling's 25-tonne excavator opened three trenches perpendicular to the inferred strike, exposing cumulate layers of semi-massive to massive vanadiferous titanomagnetite ("VTM") mineralization over a total of 504m 2 (5,425ft 2 ). See Figure 1. This strong confirmation of the magnetic responses is presently in its early stages and will require additional trenching and diamond drilling to delineate the dimensions of the gabbronorite/magnetite layering.
The Trapper zone is now confirmed as a similar occurrence to the Hawkeye zone, based on the early results of ground geophysical surveys and trenching. Taken together with the geophysical surveys and winter 2025 drilling results at the Hawkeye zone, the exploration potential of the 20 km long arcuate response of the regional aeromagnetic is confirmed. See Figure 2.
The high-definition details of the Trapper zone ground magnetic anomalies indicate multiple layers of the strongest magnetic layering and define additional detail to the regional magnetic responses. The pattern of magnetic anomalies indicates that the design of the next drilling and sampling phases should consider both the early geometry of the Dykes River Intrusive Complex and a later phase of open folding.
Figure 4.1: 25-tonne excavator completing a trench in the Trapper zone over the oxide layering trend.
Figure 4.2: 25-tonne excavator completing a trench in the Trapper zone over the oxide layering trend.
About the Radar Titanium Project
Located just 10 km from Cartwright, Labrador, the 24,175-hectare Radar Titanium Project is supported by existing infrastructure, including road access, a deep-water port, an airstrip, and nearby hydroelectric power. The property completely encompasses the Dykes River Intrusive Complex, a previously underexplored layered mafic body.
With a large oxide layering thickness, a near-monomineralic vanadiferous titanomagnetite ("VTM") composition, and extensive mineral tenures, the Radar Titanium Project shows the potential to become a globally significant VTM project.
Figure 5: Radar Property map, depicting aeromagnetic anomalies, oxide layering and the site of the 2025 drill program. The Property is well serviced by road access and is conveniently located near the town of Cartwright, Labrador. A compilation of historical aeromagnetic anomalies is shown. SAGA has demonstrated the reliability of the regional airborne magnetic surveys after ground-truthing and drilling in the 2024 and 2025 field programs.
Michael Garagan, CGO & Director of SAGA continued: "These geophysical findings further validate the importance of the team's estimate that a 15,000-meter drill program can get us to our maiden drill-indicated mineral resource. With simple homogenous geochemistry, large oxide layers, seasoned experts supporting our technical analysis, upgraded infrastructure within the Trapper zone and strong provincial support through the JEA program we can fast track development and create meaningful value to shareholders in the near term at the Radar project."
Continued Government Support
SAGA's Letter of Intent was approved under the JEA 2025 program as a Critical Minerals Primary Exploration Target, recognizing the Property's alignment with provincial and federal priorities to secure domestic supplies of key metals. With up to $143,949 in non-dilutive funding already approved, this support continues to offset exploration costs while advancing shareholder value.
Investor Relations Agreements
The Company further announces that it has entered into an investor relations agreement dated August 4, 2025 (the " IR Agreement ") with Dig Media Inc. dba. Investing News Network (" INN "), pursuant to which INN has agreed to provide certain investor relations services to the Company in exchange for cash consideration in the amount of $100,000, which is due upon execution of the IR Agreement. The IR Agreement has an initial term of 12 months ending on August 5, 2026, or such later date as may be determined by the parties.
Pursuant to the terms of the IR Agreement, INN will provide certain services to the Company, including republication of Saga's news release, website banner advertising, email banner advertising, news release dedicated emails, web browser messages, sponsored content, interviews with Saga's CEO, advertising on social media, programmatic advertising, campaign metrics and account management.
INN is based in Vancouver, Canada, and has been dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007. INN is arm's length to SAGA and holds no securities, directly or indirectly, of the Company nor has any right or intent to acquire such an interest.
In addition, SAGA has engaged Think Ink Marketing Data & Email Services (" Think Ink ") to provide corporate awareness and digital marketing services.
Think Ink will leverage its expertise in native and display advertising, video content distribution, social media coverage, and targeted email marketing to enhance the Company's digital presence and expand market awareness. The Company has budgeted up to USD $100,000 (the " Compensation ") for the 3-month agreement. The Compensation is payable in monthly installments. Either party may terminate the agreement with thirty (30) days' written notice, and any portion of the Compensation already paid that remains unspent or uncommitted as of the effective date of termination shall be returned to the Company.
Compensation to Think Ink does not include any securities of the Company, and Think Ink does not hold any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company. Think Ink is at arm's length to the Company and has no relationship with the Company outside of this engagement.
Think Ink Data & Email Services, Inc., is a California-based marketing firm established in 1991 that provides its customers with a complete range of marketing services that span both digital and direct mail venues. With its digital services ranging from data appending, email marketing and pay-per-click online banner and native ads, Think Ink helps its clients to reach a network of potential investors.
For further information about Think Ink Marketing, please contact: Claire Stevens, 310-760-2616, 3308 W. Warner Ave, Santa Ana CA 92704, Email claire@thinkinkmarketing.com .
Qualified Person
Paul J. McGuigan, P. Geo., is an Independent Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information related to the Radar Ti-V-Fe Project disclosed in this news release.
About Saga Metals Corp.
Saga Metals Corp. is a North American mining company focused on the exploration and discovery of a diversified suite of critical minerals that support the global transition to green energy. The Radar Titanium Project comprises 24,175 hectares and entirely encloses the Dykes River intrusive complex, mapped at 160 km² on the surface near Cartwright, Labrador. Exploration to date, including a 2,200m drill program, has confirmed a large and mineralized layered mafic intrusion hosting vanadiferous titanomagnetite (VTM) with strong grades of titanium and vanadium.
The Double Mer Uranium Project, also in Labrador, covers 25,600 hectares featuring uranium radiometrics that highlight an 18km east-west trend, with a confirmed 14km section producing samples as high as 0.428% U 3 O 8 and uranium uranophane was identified in several areas of highest radiometric response (2024 Double Mer Technical Report).
Additionally, SAGA owns the Legacy Lithium Property in Quebec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay region. This project, developed in partnership with Rio Tinto, has been expanded through the acquisition of the Amirault Lithium Project. Together, these properties cover 65,849 hectares and share significant geological continuity with other major players in the area, including Rio Tinto, Winsome Resources, Azimut Exploration, and Loyal Metals.
With a portfolio that spans key minerals crucial to the green energy transition, SAGA is strategically positioned to play an essential role in the clean energy future.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Mike Stier, Chief Executive Officer
For more information, contact:
Rob Guzman, Investor Relations
Saga Metals Corp.
Tel: +1 (844) 724-2638
Email: rob@sagametals.com
www.sagametals.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Disclaimer
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", and similar expressions or the negative of these words or other comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the exploration of the Company's Radar Project. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, environmental risks, limitations on insurance coverage, inherent risks and uncertainties involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, particularly given the early-stage nature of the Company's assets, and the risks detailed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings with securities regulations from time to time, available under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements only as expressly required by applicable law.
Figures accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9841a97a-ca11-4546-abdf-5ffbe2d0f64b
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ea884fb4-3534-4d7d-a25a-d3e60557865e
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d30f8014-8d62-4f3c-82af-40d98cd92058
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ed7d7ce9-e2bb-42e3-9eb9-5794cb058e48
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/39a28fc2-3a8b-4c82-b07d-8a1850438944
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9d067be1-0dfb-4ab3-bfaf-ed934cc0e0ee
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
