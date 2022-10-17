Technology NewsInvesting News

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) has appointed Mr Scott Munro to the newly created position of Senior Vice President - Technology, Strategy and Risk. This is a key appointment to strengthen and broaden the experience of the Lake Resources management team and build the business for the long term.

"This role will lead Technology engagement for the company as it transitions towards development of resources and will support the continuing evolution of Strategy and Risk processes in support of long-term value creation for stakeholders," Lake Executive Chairman Stuart Crow said.

"This is part of Lake's aspirational target to produce 100,000 tpa of high purity lithium ; underpinning Lake 's aim to become a leading lithium producer globally."

Mr Munro has significant experience and skills in strategic partnerships, corporate strategic planning, and technology development.

In addition, Mr Munro has experience of creating new business units and growing them rapidly to deliver large-scale industrial developments.

"Lake recognises the need for long term planning and the value of strategic relationships to support corporate growth as the company transitions from exploration to development and production in the high growth Lithium market," Mr Crow said.

Mr Munro has overseen the successful delivery of large-scale industrial projectsin international markets and has broad experience including general management, strategic planning, partnership development and overseeing technology development.

His prior roles included Corporate Development Officer at McDermott International with responsibility for Strategy Development following a period as Business Unit leaderforthe company's Americas, Europe, and Africa (AEA) Business Unit and overseeing its re-entry into these geographical areas.

In addition to these primary roles Mr Munro also sat on the board of directors of the McDermott / Baker Hughes Joint Venture consultancy company, io consulting, and the Low Carbon Technology development business NETPower as it moved through Pilot plant delivery.

This role will be part of the new executive structure at Lake to work alongside the COO and the newly appointed CDO.

The appointment of Mr Munro follows the appointment of Mr. David Dickson who assumed the role of CEO and Managing Director. Mr. Dickson is an industry leader with over 30 years 'experience in engineering, construction, and EPC cost management, across the energy sector. He has a proven track record in successfully delivering multibillion dollar resource projects.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.



News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lake Resources NL Strategic Investment and Offtake Agreement with SK On

Lake Resources NL Strategic Investment and Offtake Agreement with SK On

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) advises that is has entered into a Conditional Framework Agreement with SK On Co., Ltd. (SK On) for the offtake of up to 25,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) of lithium from the Kachi Project which includes 10 percent investment by SK On in Lake via the issue of new ordinary shares.

Significant terms of the CFA are as follows:

- A strategic investment of a 10 percent stake in Lake (20 trading-day VWAP prior to 12/10/22)

- Offtake of 50 percent of Kachi project lithium product up to 25,000dmt (LCE)

- Initial five-year term plus option for a further five years

- Offtake priced on an agreed market price formula based upon the average quoted price in the quotation period.

The CFA is subject to a standard set of conditions being achieved by Lake Resources including: DFS; Lilac demonstration plant results; financial due diligence; and product specifications.

The CFA becomes unconditional upon the satisfaction of conditions precedent.

"The CFA delivers a long-term strategic agreement with SK On, one of the world's pre-eminent lithium-ion battery producers with a major growing presence in the North American market," Stu Crow, Lake's Executive Chairman, said.

He said the agreement strengthens Lake's long term shareholder base and adds to the equity component required for the drawdown of debt facilities for project development.

Lake's new CEO and MD David Dickson said the CFA cements the ability of Lake to scale up environmentally responsible production and also affords SK On the opportunity to participate in Lake's other projects as they move to development to ensure a supply of high-quality lithium products are available to SK On.

"SK On is very pleased to execute this CFA with Lake, a clean lithium developer, which can allow SK On to secure a stable lithium supplier for its U.S. supply chain," Jinsuk Ryu, SK On's Vice President said.

"Lake fits particularly well with SK On's ESG policy as it utilises environment-friendly direct lithium extraction technology for production of lithium. With this CFA, both Parties will strengthen mutual partnership to advance opportunities to secure sustainable sources of raw materials in the future," she said.

SK On is one of the fastest-growing battery manufacturers in the industry, with battery production facilities operating in countries including the U.S., China, Hungary and Korea. SK On, an affiliate of Korea's secondlargest conglomerate SK Group, supplies batteries to major automakers, including Ford Motor Company, Hyundai Motor Company and Volkswagen.

SK On has consented to this market release. Lake will update the market on progress on the implementation of the CFA with SK On as soon as it is able to do so.

Lake is advised in this transaction by New Electric Partners (www.newep.com).



Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) announces that it has entered into a Conditional Framework Agreement (CFA) with WMC ENERGY B.V. (WMC) for the offtake of up to 25,000 mtpa of battery grade lithium from the Kachi Project and a 10 percent investment by WMC in Lake.

The key terms of the CFA are as follows:

- A 10 percent investment in Lake at AUD1.20 per share to support the realization of the Kachi Project;

- Offtake of 50 percent of Kachi project lithium product up to 25,000 mtpa of LCE;

- An initial offtake term of ten years with an option to extend the term with an additional five years;

- Offtake to be priced on an agreed market price formula based upon the average quoted price in the quotational applying a discount.

The CFA is subject to a standard set of conditions being achieved by Lake Resources including: finalization of the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS); the performance of Lilac's demonstration plant; due diligence by WMC; and the LCE meeting the applicable product specifications.

The CFA becomes unconditional upon the satisfaction of said conditions precedent.

Stu Crow, Lake's Executive Chairman, states: "The CFA delivers a long-term strategic alignment with WMC and its supply chain into its European and North American customers."

"WMC Energy has a track record of being a market leader in nuclear fuels and expanded into battery materials including lithium to serve predominantly the US and European lithium-ion battery supply chain for EVs with their strategic needs", Mr. Crow continues.

The agreement strengthens Lake's long term shareholder base and adds to the equity component required for drawdown of debt facilities for project development.

Lake's new CEO and MD David Dickson states that the CFA cements the ability of Lake to scale up the production of LCE in an environmentally friendly fashion and offers partners like WMC an opportunity to participate in Lake's other projects. As Lake moves to develop these adjacent projects, a growing supply of high-quality lithium products becomes available to WMC and its partners and customers across the US and Europe.

"Increasing customer and consumer scrutiny around the environmental and ethical credentials of lithium projects particularly from the European markets drives our focus on sustainable extraction," Mr Dickson said.

"WMC is excited to support Lake Resources in its endeavours to make the Kachi Project a success. The engagement under the CFA will help Lake Resources expand its downstream footprint across the European and North American lithium-ion battery supply chain, enabling Lake to optimally benefit from the anticipated growth in demand for battery materials like lithium carbonate across these markets," states Amrish Ritoe, Director Corporate Business Development for WMC's battery materials team.

Mr. Ritoe continues: "With our extensive network in Europe and North America, we are well positioned to create a partnership with Lake and others that will help Lake to accelerate the development of the Kachi Project."



Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) advises that Dr Nicholas Lindsay's role as Technical Director concluded on 30 September 2022 following a period of 21 months overseeing the Company's DFS for the Kachi Project and other related work streams.

The Company would like to thank Dr Lindsay for his commitment and efforts over that period working with our technical team across all facets of the definitive feasibility study. Dr Lindsay will remain on the Lake Board as a Non-Executive Director.



Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) advises that work proceeds with Lilac Solutions, Inc. (Lilac) on site at the Kachi Project in Argentina, with commissioning now underway on the demonstration plant.

Whilst on 14 September 2022 Lake issued a Notice of Dispute under its agreement with Lilac, in respect of certain performance timelines (Dispute), Lake wishes to advise that ongoing work is being done by Lilac at the Kachi Project and all parties are confident on-site operations will be successful.

Lake confirms that construction of the facility to house the Lilac demonstration plant is now complete.

Dry commissioning of the demonstration plant commenced on Wednesday September 14.

Lilac has advised Lake that, subject to completion of dry commissioning, it expects to begin wet commissioning of the plant on September 22; once wet commissioning is complete, Lilac expects to begin onsite processing of Kachi brines in the first week of October.

Whilst the test program is based on operating the demonstration plant for 1000 hours it is anticipated that the first 2000 litres of lithium concentrate produced from the demonstration plant will be sent for conversion into Lithium Carbonate once delivered. Lake proposes that this final Lithium product will then be qualified by a tier 1 battery maker to validate product specifications.

Lake will continue to update the market on the Kachi Project, the Dispute, and, as the demonstration test work continues, on the progress, the timelines, milestones and outcomes.

Lake confirms offtake discussions continue to advance and new appointments to the Lake board are in final stages of consideration.



Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) wishes to update the market in respect of progress under its Pilot Project Agreement dated on or about 21 September 2021 (Agreement) with Lilac Solutions Inc., (Lilac).

Lilac will earn in to the Kachi Project, up to a 25% stake, based on achievement of certain milestones under the Agreement by an agreed date.

These milestones include Lilac:

- completing at least 1,000 hours of operations (including uptime, maintenance, monitoring, and other work that constitutes operations as determined by Lilac in its reasonable discretion) of the Lilac Pilot Unit onsite at Kachi provided; and

- producing a Lithium carbonate feed totaling at least 2,500 kg of lithium carbonate equivalents from onsite operations.

Whilst work has been continuing at Kachi, a dispute has arisen between Lake and Lilac as to the date by which these milestones need to be achieved, with Lake considering the milestones must be achieved by 30 September 2022 and Lilac considering it has until 30 November 2022 to do so.

To resolve the dispute, Lake has exercised its rights to have the dispute resolved either by agreement of both Lake and Lilac or by arbitration.

If the milestones are not achieved by the required date, then Lake has certain buy back rights under the Agreement which it may exercise at its option.

Work continues on progressing the DFS and Lake will update the market in due course on both progress on resolution of the current dispute and the ongoing DFS.



Concierge Expands IV Therapy Services to Postpartum Care

Concierge Expands IV Therapy Services to Postpartum Care

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Concierge Medical Consultants Inc. ("Concierge"), has entered into a partnership agreement with a Canadian-based postpartum care agency, connecting women with health and wellness services for during and after their pregnancy journey. This partnership connects Concierge with a network of women actively looking for wellness services during their pregnancy, thus allowing Concierge's Intravenous (IV) Vitamin Therapy services to gain more traction, more potential patients, and ultimately generate more sales and profit.

Pregnancy symptoms consist of body soreness, fatigue, and extreme nausea. According to Mayo Clinic, morning sickness and nausea during pregnancy may cause dehydration and an imbalance of electrolytes in the body which can cause stress to a woman's body during and after pregnancy. Treatments recommended for morning sickness include hydration and vitamin B6. (Source: https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/morning-sickness/diagnosis-treatment/drc-20375260)

Naturevan Has Shipped the First Products to Amazon

Naturevan Has Shipped the First Products to Amazon

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Naturevan Nutrition Ltd. ("Naturevan"), has shipped its first batch of vitamin products to Amazon U.S.A.

Management foresees Naturevan exceeding its exceptions as the vitamin market in North America emerges as a leading market for dietary supplements in the North American region. The American vitamin market, valued at $151.0 billion in 2021, is expected to increase at a compound annual growth of 8.9% from 2022 to 2030. According to the latest data from the U.S Dietary Supplements Market, there is an increased consumer awareness towards health and wellness, which is expected to be the driving factor for the increase of dietary supplements over time. Due to demanding work and lifestyle schedules, there is a reported increase in dependence on supplements to fulfill the nutrient requirement for a healthy lifestyle. Furthermore, vitamins dominated the dietary supplement market and accounted for more than 30.8% of the revenue share in 2021. (Source: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/dietary-supplements-market)

Lomiko Receives 4th Set of High-Grade Results from La Loutre Graphite property in Québec, including 15.09% Cg over 60.0m in the EV Zone

Lomiko Receives 4th Set of High-Grade Results from La Loutre Graphite property in Québec, including 15.09% Cg over 60.0m in the EV Zone

Montreal, Quebec - October 12, 2022 - Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) ("Lomiko Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the fourth round of analytical results from the infill and extension exploration drill program at its wholly-owned La Loutre Graphite property, located approximately 180 kilometres northwest of Montréal in the Laurentian region of Québec.

Belinda Labatte, CEO and Director stated: "I am encouraged to see that the results from those additional 10 holes drilled at the center of the EV Zone continue to build on the results announced already and continue to demonstrate high-grade graphite mineralization over significant intervals. The best intersection was 8.14% graphitic carbon ("% Cg") over 148.5 metres ("m") in hole LL-22-035 including 15.09% Cg over 60.0m from 13.5m to 73.5m. The number of holes with significant mineralization confirms the potential of this area for additional graphite resources, and many holes remain open. We look forward to more results in the next 11 holes in the EV zone which will be released as more assays are received."

Lomiko Announces Further Results from Its Infill and Extension Exploration Drill Program at the La Loutre Graphite Property in Québec, Including 15.09% Cg over 60.0m in the EV Zone

Lomiko Announces Further Results from Its Infill and Extension Exploration Drill Program at the La Loutre Graphite Property in Québec, Including 15.09% Cg over 60.0m in the EV Zone

Company also provides corporate update and sets date of Annual General Meeting

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) ("Lomiko Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the fourth round of analytical results from the infill and extension exploration drill program at its wholly-owned La Loutre Graphite property, located approximately 180 kilometres northwest of Montréal in the Laurentian region of Québec.

ScreenPro Provides COVID-19 Testing Updates

ScreenPro Provides COVID-19 Testing Updates

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company is currently providing Covid-19 testing to eleven (11) film and production companies in Canada.

The Company's COVID-19 testing business is expected to maintain its demand due to the recent news of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists ("SAG-AFTRA") that testing will remain in place as part of the COVID-19 safety & return to work agreement into 2023. (Source: https://www.dga.org/News/PressReleases/2022/220930_Coalition_Announces_Continuation_of_Negotiations_Regarding_Covid_Safety_Agreement.aspx)

RecycLiCo and C4V Produce Battery Cells from Recycled-Upcycled Lithium-ion Battery Waste

RecycLiCo and C4V Produce Battery Cells from Recycled-Upcycled Lithium-ion Battery Waste

TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo" or "Company"), formerly American Manganese Inc., a battery materials company focused on the development of novel and environmentally friendly lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling technologies, is pleased to announce that the Company has closed the loop on the lithium-ion battery supply chain with its patented recycling and upcycling process. Using the Company's battery-ready material, new battery cells were successfully assembled, and their performance was validated by C4V

C4V is an intellectual property company that creates next-generation storage materials with expertise in electrode design and process development to fast-track Gigafactory deployment across the globe. C4V technology is foundational to North America's largest home-grown lithium-ion battery Gigafactory, iM3NY, in Endicott, New York and is the only Gigafactory across the globe with an ex-Asia supply chain.

