Lake Resources NL Presentation XII International Conference on Lithium

Lake Resources NL Presentation XII International Conference on Lithium

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) announces that company executives will present at The XII International Seminar on Lithium in the South American Region (Seminario Internacional de Litio en la region de Sudamerica).

In addition to sponsoring this important industry event, Lake executives will present to attendees on August 10, at 15:50 p.m. ART (GMT-3), providing details on the company's flagship Kachi Project, including the recent operational update on the new phased approach to delivering maximum plant capacity of 50,000 tpa (refer to ASX announcement on June 19, 2023) as well as the innovative, sustainable DLE process that will be used to produce high purity lithium carbonate.

Held this year in Salta, Argentina, the annual event is hosted by Panorama Minero and brings together over 800 participants from major mining companies, suppliers, technology manufacturers, local and international institutions, and authorities across the lithium value chain.

The agenda for this year's conference covers:

- Global economic situation and geopolitical analysis 2023-2030

- Panorama of the region and the main producers

- Analysis of the pre-election political-economic situation in Argentina

- Global lithium market: review of prices and expectations of supply and demand

- Status of the lithium industry in Australia, Chile, China and the United States

- Electric vehicle industry news

- Critical Minerals and Battery Production Considerations

- Use of water and technologies linked to the preservation of the environment

- Lithium, environment and decarbonization

Lake will be represented at the conference by Country Manager, Amalia Saenz, Hydrogeology Manager, Christian Vega, and Senior Vice President of Technology, Strategy and Risk, Scott Munro.

*To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/10518AW6



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL



Contact:
Nigel Kassulke at Teneo
M: +61-407-904-874
E: Nigel.Kassulke@teneo.com

Global:
Karen Greene
SVP, Investor Relations
karen.greene@lakeresources.com.au

Australia:
Anthony Fensom
Republic PR
+61 (0) 407 112 623
anthony@republicpr.com.au

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lake Resources

Lake Resources


Lake Resources NL Quarterly Activities Report

Lake Resources NL Quarterly Activities Report

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL's (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) recent JORC update revealed a 37% increase to Measured, higher grade resource at Kachi, supporting 25+ years of supply life. Additionally, the update revealed the growth of inferred resource at Kachi, supporting further potential expansion opportunities.

Based on the growing resource base and following a rigorous project reassessment, Lake provided a significant and comprehensive operational update on 19 June 2023, with revised project timelines and a two-phased approach to production.

During the quarter, Lake further strengthened its management team with the addition of Ms. Lindsay Bourg as Chief Accounting Officer.

Lake is well funded with a cash balance of $A90.1 million and no debt at 30 June 2023.

*To view the full quarterly report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/8U22E94Q



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lake Resources NL Two Phase Development to Targeted Production of 50Ktpa - Investor Presentation

Lake Resources NL Two Phase Development to Targeted Production of 50Ktpa - Investor Presentation

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is pleased to announce an operational update on its Kachi brine project ("Kachi") in Argentina, which is utilising DLE technology to produce cleaner battery-grade lithium carbonate.

- Phased approach of 2 x 25Ktpa plants de-risks project execution and accelerates time to first lithium production with clear milestones.

- Confirmed ~37% increase in Measured higher grade resource, supporting 25+ years of supply life. Potential Kachi resource expansion to 8.1 million tonnes LCE supports further expansion opportunities.

- Adjusted timing on DFS, consistent with increasing resource base and outcome of project reassessment, to allow for greater project definition, optimal power solution and infrastructure considerations.

- Proven extraction and reinjection without significant disruption to water tables.

- Strong technical and leadership expertise delivering high quality project pathway

"The plans announced today to the ASX show a clear path to battery grade lithium carbonate production in 2027 and phased expansion to a target of 50ktpa by 2030," Lake CEO David Dickson said.

"Our new, phased approach de-risks project execution while ensuring battery grade lithium carbonate comes to market in a cleaner, efficient way.

"Over the past nine months, we have applied our extensive expertise in drilling, hydrogeology, and construction of large, specialty chemical projects to comprehensively reassess this project and better position us for success. Our findings regarding infrastructure, power, logistics requirements, and our reservoirs resulted in this path to production which will unlock value and maximise execution efficiency. This approach also provides expansion optionality to 50Ktpa, and potentially more."

"Our proven process flow incorporates both the "mine and refine" stages of producing battery-grade lithium carbonate, ensuring product consistency and designed to mitigate environmental impact," Dickson said.

Independent testing of lithium carbonate produced from the Kachi Project in Argentina has confirmed grades and purity greater than 99.8 percent.

"We have validated the major commercial process systems for the Kachi Project and the ability to produce high-quality, battery-grade lithium carbonate from Lake's brine resource using Lilac DLE technology."

Mr Dickson said phased production delivers these benefits:

1. Takes full advantage of potential resource upside.

2. "Design one, build many" approach creates productivity improvements from lessons learned.

3. More flexible power solution and reduced reliance on grid connection for plant startup.

4. Provides optionality on plant size and product type, allowing it to adapt to prevailing market conditions;

5. Allows for management of potential reservoir impacts;

6. Reduces peak labor requirements during construction and makes operations more resilient.

"We have consulted with our project stakeholders including our debt providers and offtake partners, and they are supportive of the phased plan," Mr Dickson said.

Lake is targeting completion of the DFS by December 2023.

To view the Investor Presentation Update, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/A3N468IX



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lake Resources NL Provides JORC Update on its Flagship Kachi Project

Lake Resources NL Provides JORC Update on its Flagship Kachi Project

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is pleased to provide an updated resource estimate for the Kachi lithium brine Project ("Kachi" or the "Project") in Catamarca Province, Argentina. This updated resource estimate is based on continued drilling activities that have been underway throughout the year, with the Company having multiple drilling rigs on site to expedite drilling activities and related studies for the Project. The Company is currently in the process of testing production wells for pumping and reinjection aquifer testing as part of the Project Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) with further details to follow.

Highlights

- Measured and Indicated (M&I) resources have increased from 2.19 to 2.93 million tonnes (Mt) of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) defined, to a depth of 400 m (meters) over 106 square kilometres (km2 ).

- Surrounding the M&I resources are Inferred Resources of 5.18 Mt LCE defined over 161 km2. The resource remains open to a depth of approximately 600 to 700 m below ground surface (bgs) and open laterally, where drilling is underway to better define the resource extent.

- The footprint of the Inferred Resource has expanded substantially north and south from recent characterization activities and transient electromagnetic geophysics suggests the lithium brine may extend significantly further indicating substantial additional exploration potential.

- The lithium grade of the Measured Resource (0-400 m) across the salar is 210 mg/L lithium, the Indicated Resource immediately southeast is 174 mg/L lithium, and the surrounding Inferred Resource (0-400 m) has a concentration of 200 mg/L lithium.

- Step out holes drilled near the limits of the previously defined northern and southern extents of the January 2023 Inferred Resource, K21D38 (K21) and K22D39 (K22), measured lithium grades of 219 mg/L and 283 mg/L, respectively, from piezometers screened from 395 to 407 m bgs.

- Properties are 100% owned by Lake Resources.

- Current and future drilling is targeting additional step out holes and defining the deeper resource beyond 400 m bgs.

"The ongoing hydrogeological characterization activities started in March of last year have led to a significantly improved understanding of both the spatial and vertical extent of lithium brine but also the permeability of the reservoir materials. These studies demonstrate that the resource potential within the basin is much larger than the resource defined to date. These results will be incorporated into our ongoing Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) and support our vision for the potential scale of the Project moving forward," commented Michael Gabora, Director of Geology and Hydrogeology at Lake Resources.

In March and April of this year, two well pumping tests were completed and will be reported upon when all laboratory tests and analyses are completed in the coming weeks. Development of the flow and transport models to support the conversion of the lithium resource to reserve are progressing well and aiding in further improving the Company's understanding of the basin scale hydrogeology.

These models will be used to optimize the production and reinjection wellfields being developed as part of the DFS and to evaluate potential hydrologic impacts for ongoing environmental impact assessments.

Project Background

The maiden resource estimate at Kachi was undertaken in 2018 as part of the Project Pre-feasibility Study. That estimate identified an Indicated Resource of 1.05 million tonnes (Mt) of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) over an area of 61 square kilometres (km2), surrounded by an Inferred Resource of 3.19 Mt over an area of 114 km2 . The resource was defined from 50 m bgs to an average of 334 m depth, with the upper 50 m excluded from the resource due to uncertainties about lithium concentrations over that interval at the time of the estimate.

With further diamond and rotary drilling and geophysical logging of wells the confidence in the geological and resource models has increased and the resource classification has been upgraded to reflect this. Drilling has been conducted to a maximum depth of 417 m across the Measured and Indicated resource area. Geophysics was previously undertaken to define the base of the unconsolidated sediments hosting brine. Additional transient electromagnetic (TEM) geophysics was recently completed across the salar and surrounding area, which showed the brine body is much larger than previously thought, and continues beyond the northern and southern TEM lines, which are 8 km and 9 km respectively from the centre of the Measured resources, significantly increasing the overall potential for future resource definition within the basin.

This TEM geophysical survey also provided clear definition of the brine body and defined in detail the geometry of the contacts between the brine and areas of brackish water, to support the development of pumping simulations and a reserve model for the Project. A follow up passive seismic survey is currently underway at the Project, to define the depth to the bedrock beneath the unconsolidated sediments. Previous passive seismic measurements allowed definition of the basement depth to approximately 700 m deep in the west of the Project area, adjacent to the western mountain range.

The ongoing survey has also provided infill data confirming this earlier interpretation.

In January 2023, the resource estimate was updated from the maiden 2018 resource, defining a new combined M&I mineral resource containing 2.2 Mt of LCE in the central area of Kachi. An inferred mineral resource estimate of 3.1 Mt LCE was defined in the surrounding area. That resource estimate was based on infill drilling in the central Project area and increased the resource classification and confidence in that area of the resource to support initial production. Drilling and receipt of assay results subsequent to the January 2023 resource has provided further information expanding the central area and increased the overall resource footprint and resource size (see reference to drilling at K21 and K22). Combined with the TEM survey it reveals the true scale of the brine body and the potential for further resource expansion. This June 2023 resource estimate supersedes the January 2023 resource estimate.

Location

The Project is located in the Puna region of Northwestern Argentina, in the Province of Catamarca. It is approximately 520 km northwest of the capital of Catamarca Province, San Fernando de la Valle de Catamarca. It is 22 km west of the town of El Penon, and 50 km south of Antofagasta de Sierra, which is the regional administrative centre (Figure 1*). The Project is situated at an altitude of 3,000 m above sea level, which is relatively low for the Puna region and considered a major advantage for the Project.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lake Resources NL Investor Update Web Conference

Lake Resources NL Investor Update Web Conference

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - A Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Investor Update will be webcast from Sydney on Monday, June 19, 2023.

The briefing will commence at 9.00am AEST following the release of presentation material to the ASX.

The web conference will be presented by CEO, David Dickson, accompanied by Senior Vice President of Technology, Strategy, and Risk, Scott Munro, and CFO, Peter Neilsen.

The briefing will be accessible via the link below and investors are encouraged to register prior:

https://kapara.rdbk.com.au/landers/ab89dd.html

Investors are also encouraged to submit questions in advance of the Webcast to Karen Greene, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Communications, at karen.greene@lakeresources.com.au.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lake Resources NL and Lilac Solutions Announce Achievement of Major Milestone for Project Kachi

Lake Resources NL and Lilac Solutions Announce Achievement of Major Milestone for Project Kachi

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) and its direct lithium extraction technology partner, Lilac Solutions ("Lilac"), today announced the production of 2,500kg of lithium carbonate equivalents (LCE) at Project Kachi, a world-class lithium pilot plant located in Argentina. Based on this successful result, Lilac has increased its ownership of the Kachi Project from 10% to 20%. The project is now on track to move from its pilot phase into commercial-scale development, which will make it the first lithium brine project in South America to produce lithium at commercial scale without the use of evaporation ponds for lithium concentration.

The achievement at the Kachi Project represents a historic advancement in lithium production technology. This is the first successful implementation of ion exchange for lithium production in South America, home to most of the world's lithium brine resources.

The 2,500 kg of LCEs was extracted at Kachi with 80% lithium recovery, 90% plant uptime, 1,000x less land compared with evaporation ponds, and 10x less water compared with conventional aluminum-based absorbents. The results speak for themselves:

- Speed to Production: Lake and Lilac commissioned the plant on-site in under a month, more than 10x faster than conventional processes, and immediately began continuous production of lithium chloride;

- High Lithium Recoveries: Lake and Lilac are achieving 80% lithium recovery from a brine with 200-300 mg/L of lithium, roughly double the lithium recoveries of most brine production despite having a lithium grade 2x-7x lower;

- High Water Efficiency: This technology is extremely water efficient, enabling production of lithium chloride with 10x less water compared to conventional aluminum-based absorbents;

- Product Purity: The lithium chloride being produced is low in impurities, enabling efficient production of high-purity lithium carbonate for battery manufacturers. Rejection of boron, a troublesome impurity for brine projects, is greater than 99.9%;

- Continuous Operations: The plant has been operating 24/7, with 90% uptime; this is a reliable automated plant designed for scalable manufacturing and operations;

- No Evaporation Ponds: Lilac's ion exchange technology does not require evaporation ponds for brine concentration, unlike other so-called "direct extraction" technologies which rely on evaporation ponds to concentrate the lithium;

- Validated Performance: An independent engineer has visited the plant and analyzed more than one hundred samples from across the plant to validate performance and confirm consistency with engineering work.

When fully developed by Lake and Lilac, the Kachi project is expected to produce 50,000 tonnes per annum of battery-grade lithium products.

In a joint statement from Lilac and Lake, the company CEOs commented: "Today's announcement marks a new era in scalable lithium production. Lithium is a cornerstone of the energy transition - but limitations in production technology have led to increased costs, scarcity, and extreme price volatility. Today, we've proven that it is possible to produce high-purity lithium faster and without evaporation ponds - all while protecting surrounding communities and ecosystems. We are grateful for the strong partnership between our companies in developing this project, and we look forward to our continued success as we chart a new path in lithium production."

About Lilac Solutions:

Lilac Solutions is a lithium extraction technology company based in Oakland, California. In the coming years, the electric vehicle industry will require a 20-fold increase in lithium supply. To meet this demand, Lilac has developed a patented ion exchange technology that facilitates production of lithium from brine resources with high efficiency, minimal cost, and ultra-low environmental footprint.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

CENTURY LITHIUM UPDATES PROGRESS ON TESTING WITH KOCH TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS

CENTURY LITHIUM UPDATES PROGRESS ON TESTING WITH KOCH TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS

Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) (Century Lithium or the Company) is pleased to report successful progress in its collaboration with Koch Technology Solutions (KTS), a Koch Engineered Solutions (KES) company. As reported previously (see April 17, 2023 news release ) Century Lithium and KTS are working together on the application of KTS's Li-Pro ™ system at Century's Lithium Extraction Facility (Pilot Plant) in Amargosa Valley, Nevada USA.

Century Lithium Corp. logo (CNW Group/Century Lithium Corp.)

"Century Lithium is delighted to see the progress made in our collaboration with Koch Technology Solutions" stated Bill Willoughby , President, and CEO of Century Lithium. "Our team, with KTS's input has successfully incorporated and operated the equipment at our Pilot Plant with significantly improved results."

Since October 2021 , Century Lithium has been continuously testing the extraction of lithium from the claystone found at its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project (Project) in Nevada utilizing a chloride-based leaching process. Testing of the Li-Pro system was conducted to evaluate potential improvements in the direct lithium extraction (DLE) area of the Pilot Plant.

Adam Sackett , President of Koch Technology Solutions, added, "The steady state results generated onsite with the Koch Technology Solutions Li-Pro™ Direct Lithium Extraction process has hit all our key milestones for the Century pilot program. We are excited to move towards engineering and executing a Li-Pro™ installation with commercial process guarantees."

With the integration of KTS's DLE process, the grades of the intermediate lithium solution produced at the Pilot Plant have increased to the highest levels to date, with an average grade of 7.5 grams/liter (g/l) (7,500 parts per million) lithium. These lithium concentrations are four times higher than previously generated, with sodium concentrations almost an order of magnitude lower.

Highlights To Date

  • Successful installation and operation of Koch's Li-Pro DLE process
  • Li-Pro plant achieved steady state using Century Lithium's chloride leaching process
  • Manufacture intermediate solutions with lithium grades of 7 to 8 g/l concentrations with average lithium to sodium ratios of 0.9 to 1.1
  • No observed degradation of media or accumulation of deleterious elements

Operational Results
Since the installation of KTS's DLE equipment, Century Lithium has focused on improvements related to the operational aspects of the Pilot Plant and adjustments to the final flowsheet. These improvements were well supported through the development and incorporation of KTS's DLE equipment at the Pilot Plant.

Century Lithium, with the support of KTS, has identified techniques to improve lithium recovery within the DLE area while minimizing deleterious elements in the final solutions. Collaboration between Century Lithium and Koch staff is very productive, generating ideas and changes that have resulted in the complete removal of calcium and magnesium, and marked reduction of sodium and potassium in the product solutions.

Qualified Person

Todd Fayram , MMSA-QP is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has approved the technical information in this release.

About Century Lithium Corp.

Century Lithium Corp. (formerly Cypress Development Corp.) is an advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in west-central Nevada, USA . Century Lithium is currently in the pilot stage of testing on material from its lithium-bearing claystone deposit at its Lithium Extraction Facility in Amargosa Valley, Nevada and progressing towards completing a Feasibility Study and permitting, with the goal of becoming a domestic producer of lithium for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market.

ON BEHALF OF Century Lithium CORP.
WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY , PhD., PE
President & Chief Executive Officer

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as " expects," "estimates," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "scheduled," and other similar words. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration, and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-lithium-updates-progress-on-testing-with-koch-technology-solutions-301896776.html

SOURCE Century Lithium Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2023/09/c4742.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

South Star Battery Metals Announces Santa Cruz Graphite Mine Phase 1 Construction and Licensing Update

South Star Battery Metals Announces Santa Cruz Graphite Mine Phase 1 Construction and Licensing Update

Highlights:

  • Santa Cruz Phase 1 construction has zero lost time accidents through end of July.
  • Santa Cruz Phase 1 construction is on budget and on schedule with commercial production planned for the EOY 2023.
  • All main construction contracts have been executed.
  • Overall construction advance at 68% complete.
  • Manufacturing of equipment at 80% complete.
  • Foundations & concrete work on schedule to be substantially completed in September.
  • Initial comments from Brazil's National Mining Agency for the definitive mining concessions for Santa Cruz's Phases 1, 2 & 3 have been received & responses returned.
  • The biannual environmental condition precedent report associated with Santa Cruz's environmental license has been submitted.

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:STS)(OTCQB:STSBF), is pleased to announce a Phase 1 construction update through the end of July for the Company's flagship Santa Cruz Graphite Mine in Bahia Brazil, as well as providing a permitting and licensing update for Phases 2 and 3 operations

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Open Letter to Shareholders

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Open Letter to Shareholders

Open Letter to Shareholders

Bradda Head Limited (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF), the North America-focused lithium development group, this morning published an Open Letter to Shareholders from the Company's Board of Directors outlining the ongoing positive indicators from the Company's operational drilling, fieldwork, permitting efforts and strategic discussions in the US and Canada associated with all our US-based Projects

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Lancaster Resources Inc. Engages KLM to Conduct Magneto-Telluric Surveys at its Alkali Flat Lithium Project

Lancaster Resources Inc. Engages KLM to Conduct Magneto-Telluric Surveys at its Alkali Flat Lithium Project

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF0) ("Lancaster"), is pleased to announce it has engaged KLM Geophysics to conduct a Magneto-telluric (MT) Survey at its Alkali Flat Lithium Project in Lordsburg, New Mexico, USA to target highly conductive statigraphic units (layers) to further delineate drill targets in a highly prospective area on the NE part of the property.

"Drawing on our recent exploration results, we've pinpointed a promising location that we suspect hosts a lithium brine-rich aquifer," shares Andrew Watson, Lancaster's Vice President of Engineering and Operations. "Our next steps will involve integrating MT survey data with the dataset from Arizona Lithium's published exploration results and our own geochemical and conductivity findings. This systematic approach should allow us to refine our drilling targets with the goal of discovering a lithium brine-filled aquifer."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

STINGRAY PROPERTY PHASE ONE WORK PROGRAM TO FOCUS ON GROUND BORDERING TWO AZIMUT EXPLORATION PROPERTIES UNDER "OPTION TO JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENTS" WITH RIO TINTO EXPLORATION CANADA FOR UP TO C$115.7 MILLION1

STINGRAY PROPERTY PHASE ONE WORK PROGRAM TO FOCUS ON GROUND BORDERING TWO AZIMUT EXPLORATION PROPERTIES UNDER "OPTION TO JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENTS" WITH RIO TINTO EXPLORATION CANADA FOR UP TO C$115.7 MILLION1

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
  • Victory's Stingray Property phase one work program to focus on its Lac Block and Riviere Block with a team of up to 4 Geologists and 4 technicians with Helicopter support
  • Rio Tinto Exploration Canada has signed "two (2) Option to Joint Venture Agreements" with Azimut Exploration Inc. for its Kaanaayaa and Corvet lithium properties which border Victory's Lac Block and Riviere Block directly to the east and south respectively (Figure 1)
  • Overall, Victory's Stingray array of properties includes 347 claims, totalling 17,792 hectares on ground adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals, (TSXV: PMET), Corvette Property – Declared "The Largest Lithium Pegmatite Resource in the Americas on 30 July 2023 2

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

ACME Lithium Clarifies Technical Report Disclosure

ACME Lithium Clarifies Technical Report Disclosure

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME"). As a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Company is issuing the following news release to clarify its disclosure. By news release dated June 19, 2023, the Company announced it had filed a technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report Update on the Fish Lake Valley Lithium Claystone Property, Esmeralda County, Nevada USA" (the "Technical Report"). Both the news release and the Technical Report stated that the author of the report, William Feyerabend, was an independent consultant.

Mr. Feyerabend is and was as of the date of the Technical Report, a paid consultant of the Company acting in the role of VP Exploration in the United States. As such, Mr. Feyerabend was not independent of the Company and the report should not have stated as such.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

