7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

The Fed Left Rates Unchanged — What Happened to the Gold Price?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

Graphite Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Graphite in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Top Stories This Week: Gold Gets Post-Fed Boost, Uranium Import Ban Gains Traction

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

TNC Green-Lights Cloncurry Copper Project Mining Restart Plan (Great Australia Mine and Wallace North)

Atlantic Lithium Limited (ASX: A11) – Trading Halt

South Star to Host Live Corporate Update Webinar on December 14th at 2pm ET

Rio Tinto Funding to be Drawn Down by Charger Metals

Galan’s Hombre Muerto West on Track for Lithium Production in 2025

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Spartan Resources

SPR:AU
2023 Q4 Gold Outlook Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

2023 Q4 Copper Outlook Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Lake Resources NL Maiden Ore Reserve Defined at Flagship Kachi Project

Lake Resources NL Maiden Ore Reserve Defined at Flagship Kachi Project

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is pleased to announce its maiden Ore Reserve statement for the Kachi lithium brine project ("Kachi" or the "Project") in Argentina.

The basis for this Ore Reserve statement is hydrogeologic modelling completed for the Project that incorporates the recent Mineral Resource Estimate and extensive hydrogeological characterisation work completed in 2022 and 2023 including extraction and injection testing.

This Ore Reserve is the basis for the Kachi Project Phase One Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS"), which was released today. The Ore Reserve demonstrates that the mine plan is capable of delivering sufficient lithium brine to the plant for a planned 25 ktpa operation over the Life of Mine ("LoM").

Ore Reserve demonstrates mine plan capable of delivering sufficient lithium brine for planned 25 ktpa operation:

- Mine plan includes 16 production wells and 21 injection wells with average grades and flow rates that exceed production requirements for a 25 ktpa operation for a 25-year LoM.

- Ore Reserve is constrained by currently planned plant capacity of 25,228 tpa, not pumping and injection capacities.

- Kachi well field layout optimized using the Hydrogeologic Model to maximize lithium grade recovered, maximize Proved Ore Reserve and minimize environmental impacts.

- Average lithium feed grade to the plant for the first seven years of operations is 257 mg/L, averages 245 mg/L in years eight to 25 and reduces to 232 mg/L by year 25.

- More than 85% of the 25-year Life-of-Mine ("LoM") production is derived from Measured Resources with the remained predicted to be sourced for Indicated Resources.

"We are excited to share the well field development plan and hydrogeologic modeling results for the Project. The modeling demonstrates that the feed grade will average above 245 mg/L with minimal dilution and that the operation can be developed in an environmentally responsible manner," Michael Gabora, Director of Geology and Hydrogeology said. He continued, "The Ore Reserve for the 25 ktpa operation extracts just a small percentage of the Mineral Resource Estimate."

*To view the full report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/7ILJA3V7



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL



Contact:
Nigel Kassulke at Teneo
M: +61-407-904-874
E: Nigel.Kassulke@teneo.com

Global:
Karen Greene
SVP, Investor Relations
karen.greene@lakeresources.com.au

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

LLKKF
Lake Resources
Lake Resources NL Kachi Project Phase One Definitive Feasibility Study Results

Lake Resources NL Kachi Project Phase One Definitive Feasibility Study Results

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is pleased to announce the results of its Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS") for Phase One of the globally significant Kachi lithium brine project in Argentina.

The Kachi Project ("Kachi", "Kachi Project" or "Project") Phase One DFS demonstrates that Kachi is a tier one project, backed by a significant resource and strong economics positioning it competitively within the growing lithium market.

Kachi Project Phase One Financial Highlights

- The Project boasts a post-tax NPV8 of US$2.3 billion and an internal rate of return ("IRR") of 21%.

- Targets battery grade lithium carbonate revenue of US$21 billion and US$16 billion EBITDA for the 25-year life of mine ("LoM").
- Targets annual average EBITDA of US$635 million and EBITDA margin of 76%.

- US$1.38 billion estimated initial Capex for Phase One is within the range provided in the previous operational update.

- US $6.05 / kg of lithium carbonate equivalent ("LCE") estimated run rate Opex for Phase One is within the range provided in the previous operational update.

"Kachi commands an NPV8 of US$2.3 billion and an IRR of 21% with targeted $21 billion revenue and $16 billion EBITDA for Phase One. These are very strong and competitive economics," Lake Resources CEO David Dickson said.

Mr. Dickson added: "Demand growth is expected to continue with strong forecasts for the next two decades - at the time our top tier Project comes into production. Kachi will be producing a high-quality, high-specification battery grade product to match this increasing demand."

This Project will bring much needed lithium into the expanding electric vehicle automotive and energy storage systems markets. Currently, lithium demand is on pace to grow from less than one million tonnes LCE in 2023 to over four million tonnes LCE in 2040, a 9% compound annual growth rate ("CAGR").

Kachi has taken an innovative approach to lithium brine extraction to advance sustainable and responsible lithium production through the application of ion exchange Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE"). The process design for Kachi has been developed in partnership with Lilac Solutions ("Lilac") and is supported by a rigorous field-testing program.

Project and Resource Highlights

- Total resource is estimated at 10.6 Mt LCE, a globally significant resource.

- 25-year mine life supported by maiden Ore Reserve statement.

- Phase One targets a production of 25 thousand tonnes per annum (ktpa) over the LoM to meet the growing demand and specifications of the battery market.

- DLE process tailored to mitigate impact on the local community with minimal disruption to land, freshwater table, and water usage.

- The Project targets production of consistent battery grade lithium carbonate (greater than 99.5% purity) at site without the need for further refining or processing.

- Kachi is targeting first lithium in 2027 with ramp-up to full capacity by the end of 2028, which is forecast to coincide with the start of a prolonged period of structural deficit for battery grade lithium chemicals.

- Long-term pricing forecasts used in the DFS are reflective of the forecasted lithium supply deficit.

Proven Process from Brine Extraction to Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate

- The Project operated two campaigns at the demonstration plant at site from October 2022 to November 2023, processing 5.2 million litres of brine and producing over 200,000 litres of lithium chloride eluate while also allowing for increased operational experience and optimization of Lilac's DLE technology.

- Additionally, the Project has produced in excess of 1,300 kilograms of greater than 99.5% purity lithium carbonate at Saltworks demonstration facility to ensure that the commercial flowsheet will meet expectations and to have in place product samples for potential offtake parties.

- Utilizing Lilac's proprietary ion-exchange DLE technology eliminates the need for upstream or downstream evaporation ponds for lithium concentration, reducing the footprint of a traditional brine evaporation operation by greater than 90%.

- The demonstration plant vessels, which hold the ion-exchange material, are approximately one-third the size of commercial-scale vessels. This significantly reduces scale-up risk and increases process uptime.

- The extraction plant is conservatively designed for 80% lithium recovery within the DLE process and an overall plant recovery of lithium greater than 75%. This is significantly higher than traditional evaporation pond recoveries (40%-60%).

- The Project is designed to inject the de-lithiated (spent) brine directly back into the salar, minimizing the risk of subsidence and impact to the reservoir in this semi-desert ecology.

This would be the first application of brine reinjection in an Argentinian lithium brine project and the extensive project field work in 2023 has demonstrated that this plan can be deployed.

This Phase One DFS marks the next important milestone in the development of the Kachi Project, building on the field, test and engineering work performed over the past two years and represents a credible, de-risked execution plan to support delivery of the Project.

Next Steps

The critical next steps of the Kachi Project involve:

- Initiation of a strategic partnering process for the Kachi Project, led by Goldman Sachs.

- Commencement of negotiations with potential offtake partners to secure binding offtake agreements, in tandem with strategic partnering process.

- The submission of the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment ("EIA") in early 2024, in support of the Catamarca Province development permit application.

- Selection of a Front-End Engineering Design ("FEED") / Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management ("EPCM") contractor for the Process Plant.

- Selection of an Independent Power Producer ("IPP") for design, permitting, regulatory approvals, construction and operation in accordance with the Power Purchase Agreement ("PPA"), which is to be negotiated.

- Continued engagement with Export Credit Agencies and the supporting commercial banks for project financing.

- Opportunities to further improve overall project Capex and Opex.

- Final Investment Decision ("FID") is targeted for Q1 2025.

*To view the detailed Summary Report of the Kachi Project DFS, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/E97STS59



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lake Resources NL Investor Webinar

Lake Resources NL Investor Webinar

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Investor webinar will be held today, 19 December 2023.

The briefing will commence at 11.00 a.m. AEDT following the release of presentation material to the ASX.

The webinar will be hosted by David Dickson, CEO, Scott Munro, Senior Vice President, Technology, Strategy and Risk, and Sean Miller, Senior Vice President, Field Development and Evaluation, who will discuss the Kachi Phase One Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS") and the Maiden Ore Reserve Statement.

To register for the Webinar event, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/11C3165M



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lake Resources NL Announces CFO Transition

Lake Resources NL Announces CFO Transition

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF), a responsible lithium developer in Argentina's Lithium Triangle, announced today that it has appointed Don Miller as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective immediately.

"Don's ability to think strategically and commercially, along with his extensive expertise and global relationships in financial markets and capital-intensive industries will provide significant value to Lake as we execute the strategic delivery of our flagship Kachi project," said David Dickson, CEO of Lake.

Mr. Miller is a highly accomplished energy financial executive bringing over 35 years of experience. He joins Lake after serving as the President and CEO of Bristow Group Inc. ("Bristow"), a leading global provider of helicopter services to the offshore energy industry. Importantly, he also served as Bristow's Chief Financial Officer, leading the development of the company's financial strategy, overseeing all corporate finance functions, and leading international corporate M&A efforts, including strategy, structuring, and negotiations. Earlier in his career, Mr. Miller served in financial roles of increasing responsibility at large, international public companies.

Mr. Miller holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Memphis, and a Master in Business Administration from The University of Texas at Austin. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Mr. Miller is currently a Board member of Hornbeck Offshore Services.

Mr. Miller is replacing Peter Neilsen, who will be moving on from the Company.

Mr. Dickson added, "I want to thank Peter for his efforts on behalf of Lake Resources, during our shift from exploration through to the final stages of a bankable Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for one of the world's leading lithium projects. We are grateful for his contributions to the Company and wish him great success in his future endeavours."



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lake Resources NL Chairman's Address AGM

Lake Resources NL Chairman's Address AGM

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - 2023 has been a critical year for Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) as we continue to develop one of the world's leading lithium resource projects at Kachi.

David Dickson has put in place a world-class team and driven the company transformation required for a significant resources business to move from exploration and development to construction and project delivery. David will cover this in more detail in his operational update - but key steps on resource and project definition, pilot testing and a bankable DFS with robust project economics are in place.

A stellar achievement for one year.

At the same time the board has undertaken significant steps on corporate governance in the past year. We have undertaken a number of measures, including resetting the board - adding business leaders with the skill sets and experience critical to our business and putting in place a range of committees, all of which are chaired by independent directors. We have established our offices in Houston, enabling us to take advantage of the skillset and talent available in the market.

These are key steps to position Lake Resources for the future.

I am pleased this has been recognised by specialists in the market. There is also more to do as we grow our company, but again these have been significant achievements in board structure and governance in just one year.

It was also a busy and complex year in the context of lithium markets developments.

On the lithium price, it is my firm belief that the bulk commodity price, so often quoted in supplying lithium to China, is not an accurate reflection of the private market (excluding China) that exists between lithium producers and long-term offtakers.

It is in this private market, where security of long-term supplies is being evaluated and here the real price points are being negotiated.

What we do know is that battery manufacturing plants take two to three years to build, yet projects that produce battery-grade lithium carbonate take longer. From the remarks made at earnings announcements over the last few months from major lithium producers, they have forecast delays and cost overruns in these projects.

This places Lake in the key position of bringing on supply in 2027 when supplies will be tight and those long-term private supply contracts will be much sought after.

The outlook for lithium prices is expected to average a little over $US30,000 per metric ton from 2023, according to Morningstar Research. Whilst Benchmark estimates that demand for lithium is expected to more than triple by 2030 to 3.1 million metric tons and outpace supply by nearly 400,000 tons.

I shouldn't miss the opportunity to highlight the ringing endorsement that Exxon Mobil gave to direct lithium extraction technology last week. In line with what we have been saying for many years, Exxon Mobil announced that they will be using conventional oil and gas drilling methods to access lithium rich salt water, and will use direct lithium extraction technology to extract lithium from that salt water. That remaining water will be reinjected into underground reservoirs -a process Lake has proved in one of the world's largest field testings.
The DLE process produces fewer carbon emissions than hard rock mining and requires significantly less land. With DLE being a critical part of the forecast global battery grade lithium carbonate supply in 2030, we are pleased to be part of the future of sustainable lithium supply.

So reflecting on where Lake is now, compared to where it was last year, it has been a year of significant progress.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lake Resources NL Goldman Sachs Engaged as Financial Adviser for Kachi

Lake Resources NL Goldman Sachs Engaged as Financial Adviser for Kachi

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) announced today that the operating entity of Lake's flagship Kachi lithium brine project ("Kachi") has retained Goldman Sachs as financial adviser in connection with exploring a potential strategic partnership for Kachi.

Lake currently owns 80% of Kachi, and ion exchange DLE technology provider, Lilac Solutions owns a 20% stake. Kachi plans to consider a range of funding alternatives, including, but not limited to, the introduction of a strategic partner, project finance, pre-payments from potential customers, and royalties. In particular, the strategic partner process will enable Kachi to widen the aperture of funding opportunities beyond the current Conditional Framework Agreements.
This approach will allow Kachi to better optimize the economics of its offtake, in accordance with what has been seen in the market over the past year.

"As our Phase 1 Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for Kachi is targeted for completion next month, we are shifting our focus to the strategic delivery of this project", said Lake CEO David Dickson. "With delivery of Phase 1 of our proposed approach to project execution and the construction and delivery of a plant with a total capacity of 25,000 tpa of battery grade lithium carbonate in 2027, Kachi has the potential to be an important contributor to the world's lithium supply, bringing significant environmental benefits compared with other projects that employ hard rock and evaporation ponds."

The process for identifying a strategic partner will begin after the completion of the Phase 1 DFS for Kachi, which is still expected in December 2023. Kachi will look to select a strategic partner that can provide equity capital, as well as assist in mobilizing third-party project financing to fund the development capital expenditures for Kachi.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

×