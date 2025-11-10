Laiva Gold Inc to Attend Deutsche Goldmesse Fall 2025 in Frankfurt

Laiva Gold Inc to Attend Deutsche Goldmesse Fall 2025 in Frankfurt

Laiva Gold Inc (CSE: EDGM,OTC:EDGTF) will be participating in Deutsche Goldmesse Fall 2025, which will take place on November 14th and 15th at the JW Marriott Hotel Frankfurt.

Members of Laiva Gold Inc management will be taking meetings throughout the day, and also present to an audience of European investors.

An online registration form is available, and Investors can register to attend at:
https://deutschegoldmesse.online/investor-registration-3/

Kai Hoffmann, Managing Director of Soar Financial Partners, remarks, "After two virtual, and eight in-person events, Deutsche Goldmesse has established itself as Germany's premier investment conference in the resource space. Being from Germany myself and working solely in the junior mining space for the last 15 years, I understand what German and European investors are looking for. This is why I have focused on bringing together a selective group of impressive and diverse companies, keynote speakers, influencers, HNW investors, asset & fund managers, media partners and more. I am thrilled to once again deliver this boutique event, exclusive to the junior mining sector."

The Deutsche Goldmesse website is regularly updated with attending companies, keynote speakers, the event schedule, and other important details: www.deutschegoldmesse.com

About Deutsche Goldmesse

Deutsche Goldmesse is Germany's leading mining investment conference, held in Frankfurt- one of Europe's key financial hubs. The exclusive two-day event brings together leading minds in the industry to foster new business opportunities and facilitate valuable relationships. Each edition features up to 35 carefully selected mining companies spanning a range of commodities and stages, alongside internationally recognized keynote speakers and media personalities.

Hosted by Soar Financial Partners, Deutsche Goldmesse offers a unique platform for company executives to engage directly with European institutional and high-net-worth investors, retail investors, analysts, newsletter writers, media, and other strategic partners.

For further information:
Laiva Gold Inc
John Williamson
780-437-6624
johnw@metalsgroup.com
www.laivagold.com

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Edgemont Gold CorpCSE:EDGMBase Metals Investing
EDGM:CC
The Conversation (0)
Edgemont Gold Corp

Edgemont Gold Corp

Exploring Compelling Copper-GoldPorphyry Opportunities in British Columbia

Exploring Compelling Copper-GoldPorphyry Opportunities in British Columbia Keep Reading...
Two Pools Gold Project Update

Two Pools Gold Project Update

Corazon Mining (CZN:AU) has announced Two Pools Gold Project updateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Noble Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Noble Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire) TORONTO TheNewswire - November 10, 2025 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (" Noble " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NOB,OTC:NLPXF) (OTCQB: NLPXF) is pleased to announce that it is undertaking a non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") on a best efforts basis, involving... Keep Reading...
Anteros Expands Surface Base and Precious Metal Mineralization at the Havens Steady VMS Property, Newfoundland

Anteros Expands Surface Base and Precious Metal Mineralization at the Havens Steady VMS Property, Newfoundland

Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from its first channel sampling program, which expands surface polymetallic mineralization at the Main Mineralized Zone ("MMZ") of its wholly-owned, road-accessible Havens Steady VMS Property ("Havens... Keep Reading...
Questcorp Mining Provides Clarification on Private Placement Investment

Questcorp Mining Provides Clarification on Private Placement Investment

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ,OTC:QQCMF) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") completed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") on October 24, 2025. In connection with closing of the first tranche, the Company issued 14,000,334 units (each,... Keep Reading...
Juggernaut Confirms District Scale Gold-Rich System on Big One Property Measuring 22 km2 with Assays up to 263.70 g/t AuEq that is Drill Ready, Golden Triangle, B.C.

Juggernaut Confirms District Scale Gold-Rich System on Big One Property Measuring 22 km2 with Assays up to 263.70 g/t AuEq that is Drill Ready, Golden Triangle, B.C.

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - November 10, 2025 Juggernaut Exploration Ltd (JUGR.V) (OTCPK: JUGRF) (FSE: 4JE) ( the "Company" or "Juggernaut") is excited to announce that detailed mapping and sampling have confirmed that the gold-rich Big Mac Zone, Whopper Zone and Gold... Keep Reading...
Entitlement Offer raises $2.42M

Entitlement Offer raises $2.42M

Metal Bank (MBK:AU) has announced Entitlement Offer raises $2.42MDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Contract Renewal & Additional Cash Inflows

Loyalist Exploration Samples 7.36 g/t Au and 31 g/t Ag in Preliminary Bedrock Sampling at Gold Rush Property, Timmins, Ontario

Two Pools Gold Project Update

High-Grade Gold and Antimony Zones Delineated at St George

Related News

gold investing

Loyalist Exploration Samples 7.36 g/t Au and 31 g/t Ag in Preliminary Bedrock Sampling at Gold Rush Property, Timmins, Ontario

Precious Metals Investing

High-Grade Gold and Antimony Zones Delineated at St George

Nickel Investing

Top 5 ASX Nickel Stocks of 2025

Oil and Gas Investing

VIDEO - CEO Clips Angkor Resources: Triple Opportunity in Oil, Gas & Minerals

Gold Investing

Heliostar Eyes Gold Production to 300,000 Ounces by End of Decade

uranium investing

US Reinstates Uranium as Critical Mineral, Boosting Domestic Producers

Gold Investing

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?