Precious MetalsInvesting News

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG)(OTCQB:LGCXF) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce drill results from ten reverse-circulation rotary ("RC") drill holes exploring the Santa Fe pit area of the Company's 19 km2 Santa Fe Project in Nevada's Walker Lane. Eight drill holes, totaling 2,614 metres, are the final RC holes from the 2021 drilling campaign. These drill holes targeted down-dip plus northwest and southeast step outs from known gold and silver mineralization along the Santa Fe fault. Highlights include

  • SF21-015R and -016R: These two RC drill holes targeted expansion of known mineralization in the high-wall of the Santa Fe Pit between the Bonanza and Big Horn zones and were collared approximately 120 metres northwest of SF21-007R (please see map below). SF21-015R cut 138.6m grading 1.01 gpt Au and 3.4 gpt Ag (1.06 gpt Au Eq) while SF21-016R intercepted 102.1m grading 0.69 gpt Au and 1.7 gpt Ag (0.71 gpt Au Eq). These drill holes expand potential resources in this portion of the Santa Fe pit and define the extent of transitional mineralized rock.

Kimberly Ann, CEO, President, Director, and Founder of Lahontan Gold Corp commented: "The Company is excited to release the final results from our Phase One drilling program. In total, Lahontan drilled 9,410 metres in its 2021 Phase One drilling campaign resulting in the discovery of two new high grade "feeder" zones, Bonanza and Big Horn, the expansion of the BH high-grade zone, and impressive volumes of good grade shallow oxide and transition gold and silver mineralization at both the main Santa Fe pit target area and at the Slab target area (see cross sections of the Santa Fe Pit below). RC drilling has resumed at Slab, targeting more shallow oxide gold and silver mineralization. We remain on track to deliver our maiden resource estimate in 2022 and take the next steps to advance the Santa Fe Project back into production."

Lahontan Gold Corp., Tuesday, August 2, 2022, Press release picture

Cross section through all 2021 Lahontan drill holes in the Santa Fe pit area. The 2021 drilling campaign was extremely successful in expanding the volume of gold and silver mineralization in areas adjacent to 0.17 gpt grade shell defined by previous drilling (shown in red above). Note how Lahontan drilling has opened-up potential new gold and silver resources, especially in the newly discovered high-grade zones and deeper portions of the BH zone.

Lahontan Gold Corp., Tuesday, August 2, 2022, Press release picture

Cross section through RC drill holes SF21-007R, SF21-008R, and SF21-015R through -018R, Santa Fe pit area, Santa Fe Project, Mineral County, Nevada. These drill holes greatly expand the volume of gold and silver mineralized rock adjacent to the 0.17 gpt Au grade shell defined by historic drilling (pink outline).

Central Santa Fe Pit Drill Holes: As noted above, RC drill holes, SF21-007R, -008R, -015R through -18R targeted expanding potential resources in the central portion of the Santa Fe pit by stepping out into the pit high-wall. While SF21-008R was lost above the intended target, previously reported drill hole -007R intercepted what may be the edge of more high-grade mineralization: 1.5m grading 3.50 gpt Au and 61.9 gpt Ag (4.33 gpt Au Eq, 240.8 - 242.3m). Drill holes SF21-015R and -016R successfully expanded the volume of transition mineralization between the Big Horn and Bonanza high-grade zone (please see cross sections above). Based on the silver grades, it appears that drill holes SF21-015R and -016R drilled the margins of the Big Horn high-grade zone, confirming tonnage potential of this important high-grade target. Of note, SF21-007R, -015R and -018R all bottomed in mineralized rock, emphasizing that the Santa Fe deposit remains open at depth.

South-Southeast Extension of the Santa Fe Pit: RC drill holes SF21-010R through -013R were drilled to further define the boundaries between transition mineralization and fresh rock south-southeast of the Santa Fe pit. All four drill holes intercepted significant widths of mineralized material and confirmed suspected boundaries of the metallurgical domains in this area.

Drill Hole

Total Depth (m)

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)

Au (gpt)

Ag (gpt)

Au Eq (gpt)

Metallurgical Domain

SF21-010R

274.3

128.0

153.9

25.9

0.80

12.9

0.97

Fresh

SF21-011R

304.8

129.5

150.9

21.4

0.50

5.4

0.57

Fresh

SF21-012R

259.1

167.1

196.6

29.5

0.95

15.1

1.15

Fresh

SF21-013R

304.8

155.5

185.9

30.4

0.60

8.2

0.71

Fresh

SF21-015R

350.5

137.2

275.8

138.6

1.01

3.4

1.06

Transition & Fresh

SF21-016R

365.8

149.4

251.5

102.1

0.69

1.7

0.71

Transition & Fresh

SF21-017R

342.9

155.4

179.8

24.4

0.61

16.0

0.82

Transition

including:

164.6

169.2

4.6

1.65

54.8

2.38

Transition

253.0

342.9

89.9

0.79

2.2

0.82

Fresh

SF21-018R

411.5

175.3

204.2

28.9

0.97

12.1

1.13

Fresh

including:

189.0

193.6

4.6

2.93

26.7

3.29

Fresh

298.7

355.1

56.4

1.07

12.1

1.23

Fresh

*Notes: Au Eq equals Au (gpt) + (Ag gpt/75). Metallurgical recovery has not been factored as insufficient test-work is available to determine potential Ag recoveries. True thickness of the intercepts shown above are estimated to be 80-90% of the drilled interval.

Lahontan Gold Corp., Tuesday, August 2, 2022, Press release picture

Drill hole location map, Santa Fe pit area, Santa Fe Project, Mineral County, Nevada. Bright green drill hole traces are those reported here, black traces were previously reported holes. The high-grade Bonanza, Big Horn and BH zones are outlined and remain open down-dip and along strike. Line of long section is shown.

QA/QC Protocols:

Lahontan conducts an industry standard QA/QC program for its core and RC drilling programs. The QA/QC program consisted of the insertion of coarse blanks and Certified Reference Materials (CRM) into the sample stream at random intervals. The targeted rate of insertion was one QA/QC sample for every 16 to 20 samples. Coarse blanks were inserted at a rate of one coarse blank for every 65 samples or approximately 1.5% of the total samples. CRM's were inserted at a rate of one CRM for every 20 samples or approximately 5% of the total samples. The standards utilized include three gold CRM's and one blank CRM that were purchased from Shea Clark Smith Laboratories (MEG) of Reno, Nevada. Expected gold values are 0.188 gpt, 1.107 gpt, 10.188 gpt, and -0.005 gpt, respectively. The coarse blank material comprised of commercially available landscape gravel with an expected gold value of -0.005 gpt.

As part of the RC drilling QA/QC process, duplicate samples were collected of every 20th sample interval at the drill rig to evaluate sampling methodology. Samples were collected from the reject splitter on the drill rig cyclone splitter. Samples were collected at each 95- to 100-foot (28.96 - 30.48m) mark and labeled with a "D" suffix on the sample bag. No duplicates were submitted for core.

All drill samples were sent to American Assay Laboratories (AAL) in Sparks, Nevada, USA for analyses. Delivery to the lab was either by a Lahontan Gold employee or by an AAL driver. Analyses for all RC and core samples consisted of Au analysis using 30-gram fire assay with ICP finish, along with a 36-element geochemistry analysis performed on each sample utilizing two acid digestion ICP-AES method. Tellurium analyses were performed on select drill holes utilizing ICP-MS method. Cyanide leach analyses, using a tumble time of 2 hours and analyzed with ICP-AES method, were performed on select drill holes for Au and Ag recovery. AAL inserts their own blanks, standards and conducts duplicate analyses to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration. We have all results reported in grams per tonne (gpt).

About Lahontan Gold Corp:

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSX.V: LG; OTCQB: LGCXF)is a Canadian mineral exploration company that holds, through its US subsidiaries, three top-tier gold and silver exploration properties in the Walker Lane of mining friendly Nevada. Lahontan's flagship property, the 19 km2 Santa Fe Project, is a past producing gold and silver mine with excellent potential to host significant gold and silver resources (past production of 375,000 ounces of gold and 710,000 ounces of silver between 1988 and 1992; Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology, 1996). Modeling of over 110,000 metresof historic drilling, geologic mapping, and geochemical samplingoutline both shallow, oxidizedgold and silvermineralization as well as deeperhigh grade potentialresources. The Company is completing an aggressive 25,000 metre drilling program with the goal of publishing a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") compliant mineral resource estimate in 2022. For more information, please visit our website: www.lahontangoldcorp.com

All scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewedand approved by Quentin J. Browne, P.Geo., Consulting Geologist to Lahontan Gold Corp., who is a qualified person under the definitions established by National Instrument 43-101.

On behalf of the Board of Directors Kimberly Ann
Founder, Chief Executive Officer, President, and Director

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Lahontan Gold Corp.
Kimberly Ann
Founder, Chief Executive Officer, President, Director

Phone: 1-530-414-4400
Email: Kimberly.ann@lahontangoldcorp.com
Website: www.lahontangoldcorp.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a varietyof risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the TSXV. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com

SOURCE:Lahontan Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/710553/Lahontan-Drills-1386m-Grading-106-Gpt-Au-Eq-at-Santa-Fe

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Lahontan Gold Corp.TSXV:LGPrecious Metals Investing
LG:CA
Lahontan Gold: Building Value Through the Drill Bit, CEO Clip Video

Lahontan Gold: Building Value Through the Drill Bit, CEO Clip Video

Lahontan Gold (TSXV: LG has three top tier gold and silver assets in the Walker Lane of Nevada. BTV interviews Director & CEO, Kimberly Ann, to learn more.

If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
www.b-tv.com/post/lahontan-gold-building-value-through-the-drill-bit-btv-ceo-clips-60sec

Lahontan Gold (TSXV: LG)

https://lahontangoldcorp.com/

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips - are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips

Discover Companies to Invest in

www.b-tv.com

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/130522

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
More Shallow Oxide Gold: Lahontan Drills 21.0m Grading 0.93 gpt Au Eq at Slab-Calvada

More Shallow Oxide Gold: Lahontan Drills 21.0m Grading 0.93 gpt Au Eq at Slab-Calvada

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG) (formerly 1246765 B.C. Ltd.) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce drill results from the final three core drill holes exploring the Slab-Calvada pit area of the Company's 19 km2 Santa Fe Project in Nevada's Walker Lane. The three drill holes, totaling 552 metres, were completed in late 2021 and targeted down-dip extensions of oxidized gold and silver mineralization along the Calvada fault. Historic drilling in this area outlined significant potential oxide resources. Highlights include

  • 21.0 metres grading 0.89 gpt Au and 2.7 gpt Ag (0.93 gpt Au Eq) of oxidized mineralization in drill hole CAL21-007C confirming oxidized precious metal mineralization over a vertical range of over 150 metres (please see cross section and table below).
  • 32.1 metres grading 0.54 gpt Au and 3.7 gpt Ag (0.58 gpt Au Eq) starting at a vertical depth of only 60 metres in drill hole CAL21-006C.

These three drill holes intercepted shallow, oxidized gold and silver mineralization along the Calvada fault zone, an east-west trending structure that links the previously mined Slab and Calvada pits (please see map below). Gold and silver mineralization crops out on the surface and now has been traced down-dip over a vertical range of almost 200 metres; mineralization remains open at depth.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lahontan Drills New "Bonanza" High-Grade Zone at Santa Fe: 25.9m Grading 20.36 gpt Au Incl. 4.6m Grading 112.3 gpt Au

Lahontan Drills New "Bonanza" High-Grade Zone at Santa Fe: 25.9m Grading 20.36 gpt Au Incl. 4.6m Grading 112.3 gpt Au

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG) (formerly, 1246765 B.C. Ltd.) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce drill results from two reverse-circulation rotary ("RC") drill holes exploring the Santa Fe pit area of the Company's 19 km2 Santa Fe Project in Nevada's Walker Lane. The two drill holes, totaling 518.2 metres, were completed in late 2021. These drill holes targeted northwest and down-dip step outs from known gold and silver mineralization along the Santa Fe fault. Highlights include

  • SF21-014R: This RC drill hole is located approximately 350 metres northwest of the newly discovered Big Horn high-grade zone and intercepted yet another area of high-grade gold mineralization: 25.9 metre interval grading 20.36 gpt Au (please see table and map below). This newly discovered high-grade zone, called "Bonanza", has set a new standard with the highest-grade Au assays in project history: 4.6m grading 112.3 gpt Au. The Company has now identified three distinct high-grade gold zones along nearly 800 metres of strike length on the Santa Fe fault that remain open at depth and to the northwest.
  • SF21-009R: This hole was drilled from the same site as SF21-014R and intercepted shallow transition and oxide gold mineralization: 35.1m grading 1.07 gpt Au, expanding the envelope of oxide and transition mineralization in this corner of the Santa Fe pit and producing new targets for further step-out drilling.

Kimberly Ann, CEO, President, Director, and Founder of Lahontan Gold Corp commented: "The discovery of yet another high-grade zone along the Santa Fe fault underscores the opportunity for finding additional high-grade zones at the Santa Fe Project. The grades seen in the Bonanza and Big Horn zones are exceptional for a Carlin-style gold deposit. The distribution of high-grade gold and silver mineralization occurs in a "string of pearls" manner, with each "pearl" corresponding to the intersection between the northwest-trending Santa Fe fault and easterly-trending structures. This interpretation generates multiple high-grade targets northwest of the Bonanza zone and can also be applied elsewhere in the district as we search for additional high-grade mineralization. The BH, Big Horn, and Bonanza high-grade zones are open down-dip, down-rake, and the Bonanza zone remains open to the northwest with the high-grade resource potential unconstrained at depth by drilling."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lahontan Gold Corp. Closes the Market

Lahontan Gold Corp. Closes the Market

Kimberly Ann Founder, Chief Executive Officer, President and Director, Lahontan Gold Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: LG) and her team joined Tanya Rowntree Global Head of Client Success, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and close the market.

Lahontan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company that holds, through its U.S. subsidiaries, three top-tier gold and silver exploration properties in the Walker Lane of mining friendly Nevada .

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/09/c0274.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lahontan Gold Grows Land Position at Santa Fe

Lahontan Gold Grows Land Position at Santa Fe

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG) (formerly, 1246765 B.C. Ltd.) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce that the Company has expanded its land holdings at its flagship Santa Fe Project by staking 22 unpatented lode mining claims. The claims cover potential southern extensions to the high-grade BH Zone as well as surface geochem and hydrothermal alteration anomalies. The claims also cover small gaps between existing land holdings and adjacent claimants. With the new unpatented lode mining claims, Lahontan's Santa Fe project now encompasses over 19 square kilometers in the heart of Nevada's prolific Walker Lane

Kimberly Ann, President & CEO commented: "The Walker Lane of Nevada is an incredibly competitive mining and exploration jurisdiction, and Lahontan wants to be very proactive when the opportunity to acquire new claims is available. A portion of our new claims cover geologic structures which extend southerly from the Santa Fe open pit and the BH Zone. The structures influence the distribution of hydrothermal alteration in outcrop and represent future exploration targets. Our team is gearing up for the resumption of drilling at Santa Fe and it's important to complete these tasks before drilling commences".

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Drilling Commences on Purdy's North Gold and Nickel-Copper Targets

Drilling Commences on Purdy's North Gold and Nickel-Copper Targets

  • RC drilling has commenced at Purdy's North, testing a series of prospective gold and nickel-copper targets adjacent to Azure Minerals Limited's ( "Azure" ) Andover nickel-copper-cobalt discovery ( "Andover" ) and Artemis Resources Limited's ( "Artemis" ) Carlow Castle gold-copper-cobalt discovery ( "Carlow Castle" ).
  • Drilling program will start at the Milburn nickel-copper-gold and Morto Lago orogenic gold targets, as part of a large campaign testing multiple targets across the district.
  • Heritage surveys have been completed at Morto Lago, Milburn and the Southcourt prospects at Purdy's North and the Bushmill prospect in the Maitland Intrusion.
  • Additional targets for drilling include 47K, Thorpe, Bob's Well VHMS and the Bullock Park area. Work on these targets is awaiting final heritage clearance.
  • Geophysical Induced Polarisation ( "IP" ) and Fixed Loop Electromagnetic ( "FLEM" ) survey results used at several prospects to finesse high priority targeting from previous programs 1 .
  • High resolution aeromagnetic and radiometric survey across Purdy's North and the Bob's Well trend have enabled advances in structural interpretation and understanding geological setting.

Novo Resources Corp. ( "Novo" or the "Company" ) (TSX: NVO, NVO.WT & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to provide an update on gold and nickel-copper targets at Purdy's North on EL471745 and on the Maitland Intrusion (EL473443) in the West Pilbara region of Western Australia. Purdy's North is adjacent to Azure Minerals Limited's ( "Azure" ) Andover VC-07 nickel-copper-cobalt massive sulphide discovery ( "Andover" ) and Artemis Resources Limited's ( "Artemis" ) Carlow Castle gold-copper-cobalt discovery ( "Carlow Castle" ). It should be noted that there is no certainty that EL471745 nor EL473443 contains the same levels of mineralization as either of these discoveries 1 .

" We are excited to get on the ground at these drill targets, " commented Mr. Mike Spreadborough, Novo's Executive Co-Chairman, Acting CEO, and director. " This is a highly prospective region and there has been well-documented recent exploration success from our neighbours, including Azure Minerals and Artemis Resources. These projects are an important part of our broader exploration strategy and we look forward to seeing what our drilling program returns. "

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Japan Gold: Seven Additional Drill Holes Completed at Ryuo Prospect, Drilling Commenced at Kitano-o Prospect

Japan Gold: Seven Additional Drill Holes Completed at Ryuo Prospect, Drilling Commenced at Kitano-o Prospect

Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce completion of an additional seven drill holes at the Ryuo prospect, and commencement of drilling at the Kitano-o prospect, both prospects are located within the 100% owned Ikutahara Project in Hokkaido, Japan.

Seven additional drill holes were completed at Ryuo for a total of 2,888 m of diamond drill core between April and June this year. Drilling was positioned to step-out at approximate 50 m intervals from high-grade mineralization encountered in the 2021 drill program, and test continuity of mineralization along strike and to depth (Figure 1 & 2). Samples from the 7 drill holes have been submitted to the ALS laboratory in Vancouver for assay and results are expected to be released in September. For more information on the 2021 drilling results at the Ryuo prospect refer to the Company's news release dated 22nd February 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Snowline Gold Announces Agreement With Nacho Nyak Dun Development Corporation To Power Main Camp With Large-Scale Solar Generator

Snowline Gold Announces Agreement With Nacho Nyak Dun Development Corporation To Power Main Camp With Large-Scale Solar Generator

  • 27 kW solar generator installed at Snowline's camp is expected to provide the vast majority of in-camp electrical power
  • Fuel savings estimates are as high as 12,527 litres, translating to a 90% reduction in carbon emissions for camp power production based on 2021 camp data
  • Strong collaborative relationship with Nacho Nyak Dun Development Corporation continues to provide direct economic impacts to the First Nations and to the Yukon

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce it has entered into a 5-year lease agreement with the Nacho Nyak Dun Development Corporation (NNDDC) for installation and use of a 27 kilowatt solar generator system. Designed and built by Yukon-based Solvest Inc., the solar generator will dramatically reduce diesel consumption at Snowline's 45-person "Forks" camp on its Rogue Project in the eastern Yukon, located within the Traditional Territory of the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyak Dun (FNNND

Snowline Gold Corp., Monday, August 1, 2022, Press release picture
Figure 1 - Solar panels in position at Snowline's newly built Forks Camp. Designed by Solvest Inc. the hybrid-solar generator system is among the first of its kind to be used to power a remote exploration camp in Canada.

Estimates provided by Solvest based on data collected from Snowline's 2021 field program predict the new solar generator could save up to 12,572 litres of diesel per season, reducing carbon dioxide emissions from the camp generator by 90%. This reduces not only fuel costs, but also the total number of flights required to support the project, resulting in a net positive impact both financially and environmentally. Additional benefits include the associated reduction in diesel generator operating time, which lessens camp noise to create better living standards for crew, while also lowering the potential for disturbance of local wildlife.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALEXCO OBTAINS INTERIM ORDER AND PROVIDES TRANSACTION UPDATE

ALEXCO OBTAINS INTERIM ORDER AND PROVIDES TRANSACTION UPDATE

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE American: AXU) (TSX: AXU) ("Alexco" or the "Company") announced today that it obtained an interim order (the " Interim Order ") from the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the " Court ") on July 27, 2022 authorizing the holding of its special meeting (the " Meeting ") and matters relating to the conduct of the Meeting. At the Meeting, shareholders, optionholders, restricted share unit (" RSU ") holders, and deferred share unit (" DSU ") holders of Alexco (collectively, the " Securityholders ") will be asked to consider and, if deemed advisable, pass a special resolution (the " Arrangement Resolution ") to approve an arrangement (the " Arrangement "), in accordance with the terms of the arrangement agreement entered into by the Company and Hecla Mining Company ( NYSE: HL ) (" Hecla ") on July 4, 2022 as assigned and amended (the " Arrangement Agreement "), pursuant to which 1080980 B .C. Ltd. (" 108 ") agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding Alexco Shares that it does not already own by way of a statutory plan of arrangement (the " Plan of Arrangement ") under section 288 of the Business Corporations Act ( British Columbia ).

Alexco also announces that it executed an assignment and amendment agreement dated July 25, 2022 (the " Amending Agreement ") with Hecla and 108 to amend the Arrangement Agreement, pursuant to which Hecla has assigned its obligations under the Arrangement Agreement, such that 108 will become the purchaser under the Plan of Arrangement. The Amending Agreement is available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) under Alexco's issuer profile.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kuya Silver Announces Increase to Best Efforts Private Placement Financing

Kuya Silver Announces Increase to Best Efforts Private Placement Financing

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES . ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS./

Kuya Silver Corporation (CSE: KUYA) (OTCQB: KUYAF) (FSE: 6MR1) (the "Company" or "Kuya Silver") is pleased to announce that it has agreed with Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Research Capital Corporation (the "Co-Lead Agents") on behalf of Red Cloud Securities Inc. (collectively, the "Agents"), to amend the engagement letter dated July 25, 2022 (the "Engagement Letter") in respect of the best efforts private placement financing of units ("Units") announced on July 26, 2022 (the "Private Placement"), to increase the size of the Private Placement. The Private Placement is now expected to consist of up to 6,120,000 Units at a price of $0.45 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $2,754,000 with the Agents having an option exercisable, in whole or in part, up to 48 hours prior to the closing date, to increase the size of the Private Placement by up to 15% of the amended Private Placement, being 918,000 Units for additional proceeds of up to $413,100 . In all other respects, the Engagement Letter remains unchanged.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FREEGOLD INTERSECTS 47.5M GRADING 2.19 GT/ AU WITHIN 203M GRADING 1.17 G/T AU AND 81.5M GRADING 2.49 G/T AU WITHIN 206.8M GRADING 1.78 G/T AU AT GOLDEN SUMMIT

FREEGOLD INTERSECTS 47.5M GRADING 2.19 GT/ AU WITHIN 203M GRADING 1.17 G/T AU AND 81.5M GRADING 2.49 G/T AU WITHIN 206.8M GRADING 1.78 G/T AU AT GOLDEN SUMMIT

Freegold Ventures Limited (Freegold) (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) is pleased to announce results from an additional twelve holes ( 7,668m ) as part of the ongoing drill program designed to expand, upgrade and increase the overall resource grade at the Golden Summit Project ("Golden Summit" or the "Project") through systematic drilling.

Drilling at Golden Summit continues to successfully delineate broad zones of greater 1 g/t Au mineralization over significant widths. Drilling since 2020 has also demonstrated significant widths of greater than 2 g/t Au within the interpreted Cleary Vein Swarm (CVS). See included sections for further detail.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×