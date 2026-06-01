LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - CHANGES TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND COMMITTEE LEADERSHIP

LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - CHANGES TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND COMMITTEE LEADERSHIP

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (TSX: LIF,OTC:LIFZF) (the "Corporation") today announced changes to its Board of Directors and Committee leadership, effective June 30, 2026.

The Corporation announced that William H. McNeil has advised the Board of his decision to resign as Chair of the Board and as a Director. Douglas F. McCutcheon, a Director since 2020, has been appointed to succeed Mr. McNeil as Chair of the Board. "I am honored to take on the role of Chair and look forward to leading the Board as we continue to drive value for our shareholders," said Mr. McCutcheon. "On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Bill for his exemplary leadership and commitment to the Corporation during his tenure."

The Corporation is also pleased to announce the appointment of Peter A. Ingram to the Board of Directors. Mr. Ingram brings over 35 years of senior experience to the Board, including significant expertise in mine engineering, project management, and financial analysis. "I am very pleased to welcome Peter Ingram to the Board," added Mr. McCutcheon. "Peter's extensive background in the international mining industry will be an invaluable asset to our Corporation." In addition to his role as a Director, Mr. Ingram has been appointed to serve on the Audit Committee and the Governance and Human Resources Committee. 

The Board also announced that Dorothea E. Mell has been appointed Chair of the Governance and Human Resources Committee, succeeding Mark J. Fuller, who remains a member of the Board and the Governance and Human Resources Committee.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

The Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in IOC directly and through its wholly owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, and receives a 7% gross overriding royalty on all iron ore products produced, sold and shipped by IOC and a 10 cent per tonne commission on all iron ore products produced and sold by IOC.

SOURCE Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2026/01/c2987.html

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Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

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