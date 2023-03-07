RecycLiCo's Demonstration Plant Testing Produces Bulk Quantities of Battery-Grade Lithium Carbonate

Iron Investing News

LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - CASH DIVIDEND FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2023 - $0.50 PER COMMON SHARE

 The Directors of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the "Corporation") (TSX: LIF) declared today a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per Common Share. The dividend is payable to holders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2023 and is to be paid on April 26, 2023 .

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

The Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in IOC directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, and receives a 7% gross overriding royalty and a 10 cent per tonne commission on all iron ore products produced, sold and shipped by IOC.

SOURCE Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/07/c1752.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Labrador Iron Ore RoyaltyLIF:CALIFZFIron Investing
LIF:CA,LIFZF
The Conversation (0)
round iron bars

Top 10 Iron-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Iron ore prices have displayed volatility in the past few years as the world has dealt with the economic uncertainties surrounding COVID-19 lockdowns and rising levels of inflation.

Prices for the base metal reached a record high of over US$220 per metric ton (MT) in May 2021, but it wasn't long before they declined to a low point of US$84.50 in November of that year. At the time, analysts identified lower demand from China alongside rising supply levels as reasons why prices dropped so drastically in late 2021.

Iron ore prices had rebounded to the US$130 level as of early 2023, spurred on by supply issues in Australia and Brazil, as well as the Russia-Ukraine war; higher export duties in India and renewed demand from China also contributed to the commodity's higher prices. Bullish sentiment in the iron ore market is expected to continue throughout the year.

Keep reading...Show less
metal profiles and tubes. different stainless steel products. 3d illustration

Iron Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Iron in 2023

Volatility reigned in the iron ore market once again in 2022, with prices rallying and falling. The base metal hit a record high of US$171 per metric ton in March, but then fell as low as US$81; it ended the year above US$100.

As the new year begins, the Investing News Network (INN) spoke to experts about the main trends in the space in 2022 and what the iron ore forecast is for 2023. Read on to learn what they had to say.

Keep reading...Show less

CASH DIVIDEND FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2022 - $0.70 PER COMMON SHARE

 The Directors of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the "Corporation") (TSX: LIF) declared today a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per Common Share. The dividend is payable to holders of record at the close of business on December 30, 2022 and is to be paid on January 26, 2023 .

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

The Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in IOC directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, and receives a 7% gross overriding royalty and a 10 cent per tonne commission on all iron ore products produced, sold and shipped by IOC.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

IRON ORE COMPANY OF CANADA DIVIDEND

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation ("LIORC") announced that Iron Ore Company of Canada ("IOC"), in which LIORC holds a 15.1% equity interest, has declared a dividend to be paid in December. LIORC's portion of the IOC dividend is U.S. $11.3 million or about CDN. $15.2 million . For further clarity, this announcement refers to the declaration of an IOC dividend to be received by LIORC and is NOT the declaration by LIORC of a dividend to be paid to LIORC shareholders. LIORC typically declares a fourth quarter dividend later in December based on the total amount of cash expected to be received in the quarter, including the IOC dividend.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation ("LIORC") (TSX: LIF) announced today its operation and cash flow results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 .

Financial Performance

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - CASH DIVIDEND FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2022 - $1.00 PER COMMON SHARE

The Directors of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the "Corporation") (TSX: LIF) declared today a quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per Common Share. The dividend is payable to holders of record at the close of business on September 29, 2022 and is to be paid on October 26, 2022 .

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Massive Sulphide Intersections Extends Mineralisation At Native Bee

Geophysical Targets Identified At Geikie

GTI Energy Ltd (ASX: GTR) – Suspension from Quotation

Wolfsberg Lithium Project Definitive Feasibility Study Results

Related News

graphite investing

Should Securing Graphite Supply Be Next on the List for EV Makers?

Silver Investing

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?

Rare Earth Investing

How to Invest in Rare Earths

Base Metals Investing

Early Warning Press Release

Gold Investing

Drilling to Commence at Auld Creek

×