Labaton Keller Sucharow LLP Pursues Claims Against Snap Inc. for Negative Effects on Adolescent Mental Health

Labaton Keller Sucharow LLP ("Labaton" or the "Firm"), a premier plaintiff's law firm, is pursuing individual arbitration claims against Snap Inc., the company behind the social media app Snapchat, on behalf of individuals who suffered mental or physical harm as a result of using the app during childhood or adolescence.

Snapchat is a social media app where users can send disappearing photos and videos. The Firm is representing eligible individuals in arbitration claims against Snapchat alleging that the platform's design contributed to repetitive use and mental or physical harm in children or adolescents.

These claims arise from an increasing amount of scientific evidence about social media's negative effects on adolescent mental health. Numerous lawsuits across the country have raised concerns over allegations that social media platforms were designed to be addictive to children, harm their health and wellbeing, and facilitate additional risks. Snap Inc. has been named in numerous lawsuits challenging the platform's design and safety practices.

The claims allege that Snapchat was designed with features intended to maximize user engagement and encourage compulsive use among children and adolescents, and that Snap Inc. failed to adequately warn users and families about the potential mental and physical risks associated with prolonged use of the platform. Snap Inc. is also accused of neglecting its responsibility to build a safe product for its users and engaging in deceptive business practices to conceal Snapchat's addictive features.

The claims further allege that prolonged use of Snapchat can contribute to anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, sleep disruption, eating disorders, and more.

If you used Snapchat before turning 18 or are the parent of a child who used Snapchat before they turned 18 and believe the platform negatively affected your or your child's mental or physical health, you may be entitled to compensation.

Learn more here: Snapchat Social Media Addiction - Lantern .

About Labaton Keller Sucharow LLP

With more than 60 years of experience, Labaton Keller Sucharow LLP stands as a tenacious advocate for investors and consumers, having secured more than $30 billion dollars in landmark recoveries. Renowned as a global leader, the Firm specializes in representing clients in consumer protection, data privacy, securities, and corporate governance and shareholder rights litigation, as well as alternative dispute resolution. Recognized for excellence by both the courts and peers, the Firm is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Labaton Keller Sucharow's offices are strategically located in New York, Delaware, London, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton is available at labaton.com .

Contact Details
LKS Media
Media@labaton.com
+1 212.907.0659

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