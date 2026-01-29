L3Harris Technologies Reports Strong Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2025 Results, Initiates 2026 Guidance

L3Harris Technologies Reports Strong Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2025 Results, Initiates 2026 Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) reports full year and fourth quarter 2025 results.

Highlights*

Full Year

  • Orders of $27.5 billion; book-to-bill of 1.3x
  • Cash from operations of $3.1 billion, up 21%; Adjusted free cash flow of $2.8 billion, up 21%
  • Revenue of $21.9 billion, up 3%, 5% organically
  • Operating margin of 9.7%; Adjusted segment operating margin of 15.8%
  • Diluted EPS of $8.53; Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $10.73

Fourth Quarter

  • Revenue of $5.6 billion, up 2% versus prior year, 6% organically
  • Operating margin of 7.0%; Adjusted segment operating margin of 15.7%
  • Diluted EPS of $1.59; Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $2.86

"2025 was a clear inflection point for L3Harris. Our portfolio is directly aligned with the most critical national and global defense priorities, which drove record orders and strong organic growth, margins and cash flow. Throughout the year, we saw customers move with greater urgency, and our investments and agility allowed us to deliver on their missions with speed and scale," said Christopher Kubasik, Chairman and CEO, L3Harris.

Kubasik added, "As we look to 2026, our investments in technology and capacity along with a record backlog and strong demand signals give us confidence to deliver strong results. We remain disciplined in creating value for shareholders while continuing to invest in the business via capex and R&D."

_____

*Organic revenue, adjusted free cash flow, adjusted segment operating margin and non-GAAP diluted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures defined on page 19.

SUMMARY FINANCIAL RESULTS

Fourth Quarter

Full Year

($ millions, except per share data)

2025

2024 1

Change

2025

2024 1

Change

Revenue (see Table 5 for organic revenue)

Communication Systems

$

1,483

$

1,437

$

5,673

$

5,459

Integrated Mission Systems

1,716

1,712

6,630

6,618

Space & Airborne Systems

1,739

1,728

6,946

6,869

Aerojet Rocketdyne

763

694

2,845

2,580

Corporate eliminations

(53

)

(48

)

(229

)

(201

)

Revenue

$

5,648

$

5,523

2%

$

21,865

$

21,325

3%

Operating income

Communication Systems

$

369

$

326

$

1,432

$

1,324

Integrated Mission Systems

191

237

812

826

Space & Airborne Systems

238

186

852

812

Aerojet Rocketdyne

5

73

270

307

Segment operating income

803

822

3,366

3,269

Unallocated corporate items (see Table 4)

(410

)

(253

)

(1,256

)

(1,351

)

Operating income

$

393

$

569

$

2,110

$

1,918

Operating margin

7.0

%

10.3

%

9.7

%

9.0

%

Segment operating income

$

803

$

822

$

3,366

$

3,269

Segment impairment of goodwill and other assets 2

85

24

85

24

Adjusted segment operating income 2

$

888

$

846

$

3,451

$

3,293

Adjusted segment operating margin 2

15.7

%

15.3

%

40 bps

15.8

%

15.4

%

40 bps

Tax rate

Effective tax rate

21.5

%

6.4

%

16.9

%

5.3

%

Effective tax rate on non-GAAP income 2

16.7

%

8.5

%

14.0

%

8.0

%

EPS

Diluted EPS

$

1.59

$

2.37

$

8.53

$

7.87

Non-GAAP diluted EPS 2

$

2.86

$

2.60

10%

$

10.73

$

9.70

11%

Pension adjusted non-GAAP diluted EPS 2

$

2.32

$

2.17

7%

$

9.05

$

8.01

13%

Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding

188.2

190.6

188.4

190.7

Cash flow

Cash from operations

$

1,962

$

1,129

74%

$

3,106

$

2,559

21%

Adjusted free cash flow 2

$

1,863

$

1,033

80%

$

2,814

$

2,319

21%

Repurchases of common stock

$

156

$

42

$

1,154

$

554

1 2024 segment financial results recast to reflect strategic realignment of the Fuzing and Ordnance Systems (FOS) business from Integrated Mission Systems to Aerojet Rocketdyne, effective in 2025. See Table 9 - 2024 Segment Recast in our EX-99.1 Earnings Release for first quarter 2025 .

2 Refer to Key Terms and Non-GAAP Definitions on page 19.

PRESENTATION OF FINANCIAL RESULTS*

Financial results are described on a full-year basis, with additional detail provided for notable fourth quarter activity.

Revenue: 2025 revenue increased 3%, 5% organically, reflecting organic growth across all segments, including new program ramps and increased international deliveries. The government shutdown resulted in delayed awards within the fourth quarter, impacting fourth quarter and 2025 revenue, primarily in SAS.

Operating Margin:

GAAP Operating Margin : 2025 increased 70 bps to 9.7%.

Adjusted Segment Operating Margin : 2025 increased 40 bps to 15.8%.

2025 GAAP operating margin increased driven primarily by higher monetization of legacy end-of-life assets aligned with our transformation and value creation priorities and lower unallocated corporate items, including lower LHX NeXt implementation costs, lower amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, and lower merger, acquisition, and divestiture-related expenses, partially offset by higher business divestiture-related losses in 2025.

Adjusted Segment Operating Margin for 2025 increased primarily due to higher monetization of legacy end-of-life assets aligned with our transformation and value creation priorities and LHX NeXt driven cost savings across all segments, partially offset by impacts from the higher margin Commercial Aviation Solutions (CAS) divestiture at the end of March 2025.

Diluted EPS:

GAAP Diluted EPS : 2025 increased 8% to $8.53.

Non-GAAP Diluted EPS : 2025 increased 11% to $10.73.

GAAP Diluted EPS and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS for 2025 increased from higher operating income and adjusted segment operating income, respectively, lower interest expense from decreased average outstanding short-term debt balances during 2025 and higher FAS pension income, partially offset by a higher effective tax rate.

Cash Flow:

Cash From Operations : 2025 increased 21% to $3,106 million.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow : 2025 increased 21% to $2,814 million.

Cash from Operations and Adjusted Free Cash Flow for 2025 increased primarily due to the favorable impact of tax planning strategies and tax reform, less interest paid primarily due to lower average outstanding short-term debt balances and an increase in net income. Cash from operations was additionally impacted by less cash used for merger, acquisition and severance.

*Adjusted segment operating margin and adjusted free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures defined on page 19.

SEGMENT RESULTS*

Communication Systems

Fourth Quarter

Full Year

($ millions)

2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change

Revenue

$

1,483

$

1,437

3%

$

5,673

$

5,459

4%

Operating margin

24.9

%

22.7

%

220 bps

25.2

%

24.3

%

90 bps

Impairment of other assets

%

1.7

%

%

0.4

%

Adjusted segment operating margin

24.9

%

24.4

%

50 bps

25.2

%

24.7

%

50 bps

Revenue: 2025 revenue increased 4%, primarily driven by increased international deliveries for software-defined resilient communications products, as well as the Next Generation Jammer Electronic Warfare program ramp, partially offset by lower volumes related to our civil communication products.

Operating Margin:

GAAP Operating Margin : Fourth quarter increased 220 bps to 24.9% and 2025 increased 90 bps to 25.2%.

Adjusted Segment Operating Margin: Fourth quarter increased 50 bps to 24.9% and 2025 increased 50 bps to 25.2%.

Fourth quarter and 2025 operating margin increased due to LHX NeXt driven cost savings and the absence of a prior year non-cash impairment of other assets related to the Tactical Data Links acquisition, partially offset by unfavorable mix associated with a higher proportion of domestic development volume. Adjusted segment operating margin increase excludes the impact of the prior year non-cash impairment of other assets.

Integrated Mission Systems

Fourth Quarter

Full Year

($ millions)

2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change

Revenue

$

1,716

$

1,712

—%

$

6,630

$

6,618

—%

Operating margin

11.1

%

13.8

%

(270) bps

12.2

%

12.5

%

(30) bps

Revenue: 2025 revenue remained flat. Excluding the impact of the divestiture of our CAS business, organic revenue increased 8%, primarily due to ramping activity in our ISR business on multiple classified programs and our Airborne Early Warning and Control aircrafts for the Republic of Korea Air Force.

Operating Margin: Fourth quarter operating margin decreased 270 bps to 11.1%, driven by the CAS divestiture and unfavorable Maritime program performance. 2025 operating margin decreased 30 bps to 12.2%, primarily due to the divestiture of our CAS business, unfavorable program performance in Maritime and the resolution of a legacy contract matter, partially offset by the monetization of legacy end-of-life assets aligned with our transformation and value creation priorities, favorable mix impact from higher airborne electro-optical sensors volume and LHX NeXt driven cost savings.

*Organic revenue and adjusted segment operating margin are non-GAAP financial measures defined on page 19.

Space and Airborne Systems

Fourth Quarter

Full Year

($ millions)

2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change

Revenue

$

1,739

$

1,728

1%

$

6,946

$

6,869

1%

Operating margin

13.7

%

10.8

%

290 bps

12.3

%

11.8

%

50 bps

Revenue: 2025 revenue increased 1%. Excluding the impact of the divestiture of our antenna business, organic revenue increased 2%, primarily from increased FAA volume in our Mission Networks business, partially offset by lower volume from program timing in our Space Systems business and lower classified volume in our Intel and Cyber business. The government shutdown resulted in later award timing that delayed expected fourth quarter and 2025 revenue.

Operating Margin: Fourth quarter operating margin increased 290 bps to 13.7% driven by stabilized program performance on classified space programs. 2025 operating margin increased 50 bps to 12.3%, primarily due to stabilized program performance, monetization of legacy end-of-life assets aligned with our transformation and value creation priorities and LHX NeXt driven cost savings, partially offset by unfavorable mix.

Aerojet Rocketdyne

Fourth Quarter

Full Year

($ millions)

2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change

Revenue

$

763

$

694

10%

$

2,845

$

2,580

10%

Operating margin

0.7

%

10.5

%

(980) bps

9.5

%

11.9

%

(240) bps

Impairment of goodwill

11.1

%

%

3.0

%

%

Adjusted segment operating margin

11.8

%

10.5

%

130 bps

12.5

%

11.9

%

60 bps

Revenue: 2025 revenue increased 10%. Excluding the impact of the divestiture of our AOT business, organic revenue increased 12% from increased production volumes across key missile, munitions, and space programs, as well as development program ramps.

Operating Margin:

GAAP Operating Margin : Fourth quarter decreased 980 bps to 0.7% and 2025 decreased 240 bps to 9.5%.

Adjusted Segment Operating Margin : Fourth quarter increased 130 bps to 11.8% and 2025 increased 60 bps to 12.5%.

Fourth quarter and 2025 operating margin decreased due to a non-cash impairment of goodwill related to the Space Technology disposal group 1 , partially offset by favorable mix and LHX NeXt driven cost savings. Adjusted segment operating margin benefits from higher volume and LHX NeXt driven cost savings.

*Organic revenue and adjusted segment operating margin are non-GAAP financial measures defined on page 19.

1 Space Technology disposal group is defined on page 19.

2026 GUIDANCE 1

Beginning in 1Q26 and reflected in our 2026 guidance, we reorganized our business structure to three business segments.

On January 5, 2026, we announced the sale of a majority stake in our Space Technology disposal group 2 ; the financials of this business are included in our 2026 guidance. We expect the transaction to close in the second half of 2026 at which time our guidance will be updated.

We are also transitioning our diluted EPS presentation from a Non-GAAP basis to GAAP diluted EPS.

2026

Guidance

Revenue

Space & Mission Systems

~$11.5B

Communication & Spectrum Dominance

~$8.0B

Missiles Solutions

~$4.4B

Total 3

$23B - $23.5B

Segment Operating Margin

Space & Mission Systems

mid 10%

Communication & Spectrum Dominance

~25%

Missiles Solutions

mid 12%

Total

low 16%

Diluted EPS

$11.30 - $11.50

Free cash flow 4

$3.0B

1 Supplemental information is provided in accompanying Earnings Presentation.

2 Space Technology disposal group is defined on page 19.

3 Net of intersegment eliminations

4 Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure defined on page 19. Net cash provided by operating activities is anticipated to be approximately $3.6 billion and capital expenditures are anticipated to be approximately $600M.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws made in reliance on the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples include, but are not limited to: share repurchases; divestiture and realignment impacts; 2026 guidance; divestiture or investment transaction timing; an investment from the Department of War (the "Investment"); projection of other financial items; and assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect management's current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and information currently available to management, and are not guarantees of future performance or actual results. Important risks that could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements or from our historical results include, but are not limited to, risks arising from: competitive markets; U.S. Government spending priorities; changes in contract mix; inflation; tariffs and potential trade disputes; unilateral contract action by the U.S. Government or unexpected issues related to the Investment; uncertain economic conditions; future geo-political events; supply chain disruptions; indebtedness; interest rates and other market factors; and changes in effective tax rate or additional tax exposures. These and other important risks that could impact forward-looking statements are described more fully in the " Risk Factors" in our Form 10-K for fiscal 2025. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or any person acting on our behalf are qualified by the cautionary statements in this section, and we have no duty to and disclaim any intention or obligation, other than imposed by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or developments or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management believes the adjustments to non-GAAP Financial Measures (NGFMs) in the tables beginning on page 12 are useful to investors because the excluded costs do not reflect our ongoing operating performance. Such adjustments, considered together with the unadjusted GAAP financial measures, provide information that management believes is useful to investors to understand period-over-period operating results separate from items that management believes may disproportionately impact operating results in any particular period; however there is no guarantee that items excluded from NGFMs will not reoccur in future periods. Management also believes that NGFMs enhance the ability of investors to analyze business trends, understand performance and evaluate our initiatives to drive improved financial performance. Management utilizes NGFMs to guide forecasting and long-term planning and for compensation purposes. NGFMs should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP.

Table 1 - Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited)

Fourth Quarter

Full Year

($ millions, except per share amounts)

2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenue

$

5,648

$

5,523

$

21,865

$

21,325

Cost of revenue

(4,202

)

(4,126

)

(16,240

)

(15,801

)

General and administrative expenses

(968

)

(804

)

(3,430

)

(3,568

)

Impairment of goodwill and other assets

(85

)

(24

)

(85

)

(38

)

Operating income

393

569

2,110

1,918

Non-service FAS pension income and other, net 1

132

79

419

354

Interest expense, net

(143

)

(161

)

(597

)

(675

)

Income before income taxes

382

487

1,932

1,597

Income taxes

(82

)

(31

)

(326

)

(85

)

Net income

300

456

1,606

1,512

Noncontrolling interests, net of tax

(3

)

(10

)

Net income attributable to L3Harris

$

300

$

453

$

1,606

$

1,502

Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders

Basic

$

1.60

$

2.38

$

8.57

$

7.91

Diluted

$

1.59

$

2.37

$

8.53

$

7.87

Weighted-average common shares outstanding

Basic

187.0

189.7

187.4

189.8

Diluted

188.2

190.6

188.4

190.7

1 "FAS" is defined as Financial Accounting Standards.

Table 2 - Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow (Unaudited)

Fourth Quarter

Full Year

($ millions)

2025

2024

2025

2024

Operating Activities

Net income

$

300

$

456

$

1,606

$

1,512

Adjustments to reconcile to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

311

326

1,224

1,289

Share-based compensation

30

21

113

97

Net periodic benefit income

(114

)

(71

)

(330

)

(286

)

Share-based matching contributions under defined contribution plans

53

65

253

264

Impairment of goodwill and other assets

85

38

85

38

Deferred income taxes

55

(46

)

206

174

(Increase) decrease in:

Receivables, net

131

(35

)

(343

)

128

Contract assets

17

178

(437

)

(194

)

Inventories, net

64

50

117

96

Other current assets

35

3

17

(29

)

Increase (decrease) in:

Accounts payable

568

(45

)

475

(90

)

Contract liabilities

90

276

181

126

Compensation and benefits

3

17

70

(128

)

Other current liabilities

72

96

(423

)

155

Income taxes

221

(125

)

365

(383

)

Other operating activities

41

(75

)

(73

)

(210

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

1,962

1,129

3,106

2,559

Investing Activities

Capital expenditures

(158

)

(118

)

(424

)

(408

)

Proceeds from sales of businesses, net of cash divested

(11

)

115

820

273

Other investing activities

39

(109

)

11

(128

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(130

)

(112

)

407

(263

)

Financing Activities

Proceeds from issuances of long-term debt, net

1

2,827

Repayments of long-term debt

(4

)

(11

)

(618

)

(2,620

)

Change in commercial paper, maturities under 90 days, net

(725

)

(660

)

(515

)

(567

)

Proceeds from commercial paper, maturities over 90 days

688

Repayments of commercial paper, maturities over 90 days

(1,205

)

Repurchases of common stock

(156

)

(42

)

(1,154

)

(554

)

Dividends paid

(225

)

(221

)

(903

)

(886

)

Other financing activities

3

18

108

93

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(1,107

)

(915

)

(3,082

)

(2,224

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

5

(26

)

23

(17

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

730

76

454

55

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

339

539

615

560

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

1,069

$

615

$

1,069

$

615

Table 3 - Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

($ millions)

January 2, 2026

January 3, 2025

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,069

$

615

Receivables, net

1,371

1,072

Contract assets

3,566

3,230

Inventories, net

1,219

1,330

Income taxes receivable

53

379

Other current assets

431

461

Assets of business held for sale

884

1,131

Total current assets

8,593

8,218

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment, net

2,665

2,806

Goodwill

20,010

20,325

Intangible assets, net

6,509

7,639

Deferred income taxes

76

120

Other non-current assets

3,342

2,893

Total assets

$

41,195

$

42,001

Liabilities and equity

Current liabilities

Short-term debt

$

$

515

Accounts payable

2,461

2,005

Contract liabilities

2,262

2,142

Compensation and benefits

482

419

Other current liabilities

1,908

2,317

Liabilities of business held for sale

113

235

Total current liabilities

7,226

7,633

Non-current liabilities

Long-term debt, net of current portion

10,443

11,081

Deferred income taxes

1,114

942

Other non-current liabilities

2,777

2,766

Total liabilities

21,560

22,422

Total equity

19,635

19,579

Total liabilities and equity

$

41,195

$

42,001

Table 4 - Unallocated Corporate Items (Unaudited)

Fourth Quarter

Full Year

($ millions)

2025

2024

2025

2024

Unallocated corporate items:

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

$

191

$

211

$

769

$

853

LHX NeXt implementation costs 1

68

51

167

267

Business divestiture-related losses (gains) and impairment of goodwill 1,2

65

(34

)

82

33

Change in fair value of deferred compensation plan liabilities

9

(1

)

57

40

Merger, acquisition, and divestiture-related expenses 1

17

16

57

102

Accrued corporate charge 1

30

30

Other unallocated corporate items

30

10

94

56

Total unallocated corporate items

$

410

$

253

$

1,256

$

1,351

1 Refer to Key Terms and Non-GAAP Definitions on page 19.

2 Includes business divestiture-related losses (gains) and impairment of goodwill reported at corporate.

Table 5 - Organic Revenue Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation (Unaudited)

Fourth Quarter

Full Year

2024

($ millions)

GAAP

Adjustments 1

Organic

GAAP

Adjustments 1

Organic

CS

$

1,437

$

$

1,437

$

5,459

$

$

5,459

IMS

1,712

(163

)

1,549

6,618

(459

)

6,159

SAS

1,728

1,728

6,869

(76

)

6,793

AR

694

(15

)

679

2,580

(45

)

2,535

Corporate eliminations

(48

)

(48

)

(201

)

(201

)

Revenue

$

5,523

$

(178

)

$

5,345

$

21,325

$

(580

)

$

20,745

1 Adjustment to exclude amounts attributable to divested businesses.

Table 6 - Reconciliation of Effective Tax Rate to Effective Tax Rate on Non-GAAP Income (Unaudited)

Fourth Quarter

2025

2024

($ millions)

Earnings Before Tax

Tax Expense

(Benefit)

Effective Tax Rate

Earnings Before Tax

Tax Expense

(Benefit)

Effective Tax Rate

Income before income taxes

$

382

$

82

21.5

%

$

487

$

31

6.4

%

LHX NeXt implementation costs 1

68

18

51

14

Business divestiture-related losses (gains) and impairment of goodwill and other assets 1

150

(7

)

(10

)

(5

)

Merger, acquisition, and divestiture-related expenses 1

17

7

16

6

Accrued corporate charge 1

30

8

Non-GAAP income before income taxes

$

647

$

108

16.7

%

$

544

$

46

8.5

%

Full Year

2025

2024

($ millions)

Earnings Before Tax

Tax Expense

(Benefit)

Effective Tax Rate

Earnings Before Tax

Tax Expense

(Benefit)

Effective Tax Rate

Income before income taxes

$

1,932

$

326

16.9

%

$

1,597

$

85

5.3

%

LHX NeXt implementation costs 1

167

43

267

67

Business divestiture-related losses and impairment of goodwill and other assets 1

167

(62

)

57

(13

)

Merger, acquisition, and divestiture-related expenses 1

57

14

102

22

Accrued corporate charge 1

30

8

Non-GAAP income before income taxes

$

2,353

$

329

14.0

%

$

2,023

$

161

8.0

%

1 Refer to Key Terms and Non-GAAP Definitions on page 19.

Table 7 - Reconciliation of Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Diluted EPS and Pension Adjusted Non-GAAP Diluted EPS (Unaudited)

Fourth Quarter

Full Year

2025

2024

2025

2024

Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions)

188.2

190.6

188.4

190.7

Diluted EPS

$

1.59

$

2.37

$

8.53

$

7.87

Significant and/or non-recurring items included in diluted EPS above:

LHX NeXt implementation costs 1

0.36

0.27

0.89

1.40

Business divestiture-related losses and impairment of goodwill and other assets 1

0.80

(0.05

)

0.89

0.30

Merger, acquisition, and divestiture-related expenses 1

0.09

0.08

0.30

0.53

Accrued corporate charge 1

0.16

0.16

Income taxes on above adjustments and other, net 2

(0.14

)

(0.07

)

(0.04

)

(0.40

)

Non-GAAP diluted EPS 2

$

2.86

$

2.60

$

10.73

$

9.70

Less: per share impact of:

FAS/CAS operating adjustment 3

(0.04

)

(0.05

)

(0.14

)

Non-service FAS pension income 3

(0.54

)

(0.39

)

(1.63

)

(1.55

)

Pension adjusted non-GAAP diluted EPS

$

2.32

$

2.17

$

9.05

$

8.01

1 Refer to Key Terms and Non-GAAP Definitions on page 19.

2 Fourth quarter 2024 amount updated to exclude adjustment of $1.11 per share and $0.23 per share for amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and related income tax expense, respectively. Year to date 2024 amount updated to exclude adjustment of $4.47 per share and $1.07 per share for amortization of acquistion-related intangible assets and related income tax expense, respectively.

3 Net of tax effect.

Table 8 - Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow - Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation (Unaudited)

Fourth Quarter

Full Year

($ millions)

2025

2024

2025

2024

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

1,962

$

1,129

$

3,106

$

2,559

Capital expenditures

(158

)

(118

)

(424

)

(408

)

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment, net

45

1

54

1

Free cash flow

1,849

1,012

2,736

2,152

Cash used for merger, acquisition and severance 1

14

21

78

167

Adjusted free cash flow 1

$

1,863

$

1,033

$

2,814

$

2,319

1 Refer to Key Terms and Non-GAAP Definitions on page 19.

Table 9 - Segment Recast (Unaudited)

Effective for fiscal 2026, our segments are re-aligned into three reportable segments with common capabilities and business models:

  • Space & Mission Systems (SMS): will integrate satellite and payload capabilities, including missile warning and defense, with maritime, air special missions, and other global defense and civil government programs, which is comprised of the following sectors:
    • Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR): sector unchanged and previously reported in our Integrated Missions System (IMS) segment.
    • Space Systems: sector formerly reported in our Space and Airborne Systems (SAS) segment, excluding our Telemetry & Radio Frequency (T&RF) business.
    • Maritime: sector unchanged and previously reported in our IMS segment.
    • Mission Networks: sector unchanged and previously reported in our SAS segment.
    • Airborne Solutions: sector formerly named Airborne Combat Systems within our SAS segment excluding our Electronic Warfare, Agile Development Group (ADG), and Release Systems Antennas & Telemetry (RSAT) businesses.
    • Intel & Cyber: sector previously reported within our SAS segment excluding some international businesses.
  • Communication & Spectrum Dominance (CSD): will combine all of the company's capabilities in resilient communications and electronic warfare, which is comprised of the following sectors:
    • Mission Critical Communications: includes our Tactical Communications and Public Safety and Professional Communications sectors, both of which were formerly reported in our Communications Systems (CS) segment.
    • Spectrum Superiority: includes our Broadband Communications sector and the Electronic Warfare, T&RF, and related programs from our SAS segment.
    • Targeting and Sensor Systems: primarily includes our Targeting and Sensor Systems sector from our IMS segment.
    • Integrated Vision Solutions: sector unchanged and formerly reported in our CS segment.
  • Missile Solutions (MSL): will unite propulsion, hypersonics and other advanced missile technologies, which is comprised of the following sectors:
    • Missile Propulsion: sector unchanged and formerly reported in our Aerojet Rocketdyne (AR) segment as Missile Solutions.
    • Advanced Effects: a newly created sector which combines our ADG air launched effects and advanced technology capabilities with the majority of our RSAT business, which includes weapons release systems. These businesses were formerly reported in our Airborne Combat Systems sector within our SAS segment. This new sector also incorporates our Space and Sensors business and other electronics capabilities, including precision navigation and timing solutions which were formerly reported in our Defense Electronics sector within our IMS segment.
    • Space Propulsion and Power Systems: sector unchanged and formerly reported in our AR segment.

The historical results through the date of divestiture of businesses divested prior to the end of fiscal 2025 will be classified within the "other non-reportable business" line item within the Company's segment reporting.

The following business segment information reflects our results recast in our new segment structure for fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2024 is presented as supplemental information.

Supplemental Recast Information

2025

(In millions)

Revenue

Operating
Income

Operating
Margin

First Quarter

SMS

$

2,411

$

238

9.9

%

CSD

1,809

443

24.5

%

MSL

840

96

11.4

%

Other non-reportable businesses 1

146

23

15.8

%

Segment operating income and margin

800

15.6

%

Corporate

(74

)

(275

)

Total

$

5,132

$

525

10.2

%

Second Quarter

SMS

$

2,770

$

289

10.4

%

CSD

1,861

458

24.6

%

MSL

925

116

12.5

%

Other non-reportable businesses

%

Segment operating income and margin

863

15.9

%

Corporate

(130

)

(292

)

Total

$

5,426

$

571

10.5

%

Third Quarter

SMS

$

2,803

$

299

10.7

%

CSD

1,935

477

24.7

%

MSL

1,008

124

12.3

%

Other non-reportable businesses

%

Segment operating income and margin

900

15.9

%

Corporate

(87

)

(279

)

Total

$

5,659

$

621

11.0

%

Fourth Quarter

SMS

$

2,727

$

229

8.4

%

CSD

1,961

546

27.8

%

MSL 2

1,024

28

2.7

%

Other non-reportable businesses

%

Segment operating income and margin

803

14.2

%

Segment impairment of goodwill and other assets 3

85

Adjusted segment operating income and margin

888

15.7

%

Corporate

(64

)

(410

)

Total

$

5,648

$

393

7.0

%

1 The historical results through the date of divestiture of businesses divested prior to the end of fiscal 2025 will be classified within the "other non-reportable businesses" line item within the Company's segment reporting.

2 Fourth quarter MSL operating income includes a goodwill adjustment for the Space Technology disposal group.

3 Refer to Key Terms and Non-GAAP Definitions on page 19.

Supplemental Recast Information

Full Year

2025

2024

(In millions)

Revenue

Operating
Income

Operating
Margin

Revenue

Operating
Income

Operating
Margin

SMS

$

10,711

$

1,055

9.8

%

$

10,186

$

1,046

10.3

%

CSD

7,566

1,924

25.4

%

7,272

1,670

23.0

%

MSL 1

3,797

364

9.6

%

3,525

405

11.5

%

Other non-reportable businesses 2

146

23

15.8

%

711

148

20.8

%

Segment operating income and margin

3,366

15.4

%

3,269

15.3

%

Segment impairment of goodwill and other assets 3

85

24

Adjusted segment operating income and margin

3,451

15.8

%

3,293

15.4

%

Corporate

(355

)

(1,256

)

(369

)

(1,351

)

Total

$

21,865

$

2,110

9.7

%

$

21,325

$

1,918

9.0

%

1 2025 MSL operating income includes a goodwill adjustment for the Space Technology disposal group.

2 The historical results through the date of divestiture of businesses divested prior to the end of fiscal 2025 will be classified within the "other non-reportable businesses" line item within the Company's segment reporting.

3 Refer to Key Terms and Non-GAAP Definitions on page 19.

Key Terms and Non-GAAP Definitions

Description

Definition

Business divestiture-related losses (gains) and impairment of goodwill and other assets

Includes gains and losses recognized in connection with divestitures and impairments of goodwill and other assets.

Merger, acquisition, and divestiture-related expenses

Transaction and integration expenses associated with the Aerojet Rocketdyne acquisition; external costs related to pursuing acquisition and divestiture portfolio optimization; non-transaction costs related to divestitures; and salaries of employees in roles dedicated to planned divestiture and acquisition activity.

Accrued corporate charge

Includes a non-recurring matter unrelated to segment activities and not indicative of ongoing operations.

LHX NeXt implementation costs

Includes costs related to workforce optimization costs, incremental IT expenses for implementation of new systems, third-party consulting expenses and other related costs, including costs related to personnel dedicated to this project.

Segment impairment of goodwill and other assets

Impairment of goodwill and other assets recognized in segment results.

Space Technology disposal group

Consists of certain product lines of our Space Propulsion and Power Systems sector, reported in our Aerojet Rocketdyne segment, and the space portion of our Space & Sensors division, reported in our Integrated Mission Systems segment.

Adjusted segment operating income and margin*

On a consolidated basis represents operating income and margin, excluding unallocated corporate department items and segment impairment of goodwill and other assets.

Orders

Total value of funded and unfunded contract awards received from the U.S. Government and other customers, including incremental funding and adjustments to previous awards, excluding unexercised contract options and potential orders under ordering-type contracts, such as indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts.

Organic revenue*

Excludes the impact of completed divestitures and is reconciled in Table 5.

Effective tax rate on non-GAAP income*

Represents the effective tax rate (tax expense as a percentage of income before income taxes) adjusted for the tax effect of items reconciled in Table 6.

Non-GAAP income before income taxes*

Represents income before income taxes adjusted for items reconciled in Table 6.

Non-GAAP diluted EPS*

Represents EPS (earnings per share attributable to common shareholders) adjusted for items reconciled in Table 7.

Pension adjusted non-GAAP diluted EPS*

Represents Non-GAAP diluted EPS, described above, adjusted for the after tax per share impact of the FAS/CAS operating adjustment and Non-service FAS pension income reconciled in Table 7.

Free cash flow*

Net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, plus proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment.

Adjusted free cash flow*

Net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, plus proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment and cash used for merger, acquisition and severance reconciled in Table 8.

Cash used for merger, acquisition, and severance*

Cash related to merger, acquisition and divestiture-related expenses (described above) and severance costs included in LHX NeXt implementation costs.

_____

*Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures on page 7 for more information.

Investor Relations Contact:
Tony Calderon, 321-727-4450
investorrelations@l3harris.com

Media Relations Contact:
Sara Banda, 321-306-8927
media@l3harris.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

l3harris-technologies-inclhxnyse-lhx
LHX
The Conversation (0)
L3Harris Technologies Inc.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Keep Reading...
Raptor Resources

Eastern Metals Recommences ASX Trading – Aiming to Unlock High-Potential Copper Discoveries in New Brunswick, Canada

Eastern Metals Ltd (ASX: EMS) (Eastern Metals or the Company) (to be renamed Raptor Metals Ltd (ASX: RAP)) is pleased to advise it has recommenced trading on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) today following its acquisition of Raptor Resources Limited (Raptor Resources). HIGHLIGHTS... Keep Reading...
Kanders & Company Completes Acquisition of Antenna and Test Equipment Businesses from L3Harris

Kanders & Company Completes Acquisition of Antenna and Test Equipment Businesses from L3Harris

Launches Fisica, Kanders' New Defense Technology Platform Kanders & Company, Inc. ("Kanders"), a U.S.-based single-family office, announced today the completion of its previously announced acquisition of certain antenna and test equipment businesses from L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) for... Keep Reading...
L3Harris Completes Sale of Non-Core Assets to an Affiliate of Kanders & Company, Inc. for $200 Million

L3Harris Completes Sale of Non-Core Assets to an Affiliate of Kanders & Company, Inc. for $200 Million

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) has completed its sale of the company's antenna and related businesses to an affiliate of Kanders & Company, Inc. for $200 million. The deal aligns with L3Harris' portfolio-shaping strategy of divesting non-core assets, with transaction proceeds to be used... Keep Reading...
Cogent Biosciences Appoints Cole Pinnow as Chief Commercial Officer

Cogent Biosciences Appoints Cole Pinnow as Chief Commercial Officer

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: COGT), a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases, today announced the appointment of Cole Pinnow as Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Pinnow is a leader in the biopharmaceutical industry with an impressive... Keep Reading...
L3Harris CEO to Present at Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

L3Harris CEO to Present at Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Chair and CEO Christopher E. Kubasik will present at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 30, 2024. The presentation will be livestreamed and a recording will be available following the event. About L3Harris... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

SAGA Metals Commences 2026 MRE Drill Program at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

CoTec Forms Subsidiary, CoTec Copper, To Accelerate Investment Activities In Copper Tailings and Copper Sulfide Deposits

Blackrock Silver Appoints Sean Thompson as Head of Investor Relations

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Related News

battery-metals-investing

SAGA Metals Commences 2026 MRE Drill Program at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

CoTec Forms Subsidiary, CoTec Copper, To Accelerate Investment Activities In Copper Tailings and Copper Sulfide Deposits

gold-investing

Blackrock Silver Appoints Sean Thompson as Head of Investor Relations

energy-investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

gold-investing

Mayfair Gold: Prudently Advancing the Fenn-Gib Gold Project in the Timmins Gold District of Ontario

precious-metals-investing

Updated Goldfields DFS Presentation

precious-metals-investing

Updated Goldfields Feasibility Study