L3Harris Receives Landmark PAC?3 MSE Propulsion Contract to Power America's Arsenal of Freedom

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) has received an undefinitized contract award from Lockheed Martin, valued at $4.7 billion over seven years, to produce propulsion systems for the PAC-3® Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) interceptor.
The multi-year contract is L3Harris' largest PAC-3 propulsion award to date, which aligns with the long-term framework agreement established with the Department of War.
"Receiving this contract at unparalleled speed allows us to continue expanding PAC-3 propulsion production capacity to enable a wartime footing," said Ken Bedingfield, President, Missile Solutions, L3Harris. "Supporting America's Arsenal of Freedom and ensuring warfighters have the munitions needed to deter and defeat evolving threats will continue to be our priority."
The new contract will support large-scale production of the MSE interceptor's advanced two-pulse solid rocket motor, Lethality Enhancer and Attitude Control Motors.
L3Harris broke ground on two new facilities to support PAC-3 MSE in June at its Camden, Arkansas, site, which will enable substantial increases in onsite production, improve throughput and further modernize solid rocket motor manufacturing capabilities. Both production facilities are expected to be operational in 2027.
The new facilities build on earlier Camden investments supporting PAC-3 production, including dedicated bays and automated digital X-ray systems.
L3Harris continues to answer the Department of War's call to surge critical munitions production, investing billions of dollars across its propulsion manufacturing footprint — including building approximately 60 new facilities — and adding more than 1 million square feet of manufacturing space across Alabama, Virginia and Arkansas.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris is the Trusted Disruptor in defense tech. With customers' mission-critical needs always in mind, our employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting space, air, land, sea and cyber domains in the interest of national security. Visit L3Harris.com for more information.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and may be identified by the use of the words such as "expect," "will" or similar expressions. In addition, statements about order values, production increases and capacity expansion are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements, including continued funding up to the full contract value and other risks set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260908385058/en/
Media Contacts :
Jessica Carlton
Missile Solutions
Jessica.Carlton@L3Harris.com
256-690-9626
Sara Banda
Corporate
Media@L3Harris.com
321-306-8927