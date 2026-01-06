Kymera Therapeutics to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 13

XeTOb2GMKuVpkBKDMYnT9kcaPiE-FUSi9vq8bFRXcNbPWNc7zxlL49bejlFIU=" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a new class of oral small molecule degrader medicines for immunological diseases, today announced that the Company will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, California on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. PT12:00 p.m. ET. Nello Mainolfi, PhD, Founder, President and CEO, will provide an overview of the Company's progress and anticipated milestones for 2026.

A live webcast of the presentation and Q&A session will be available under "News and Events" in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.kymeratx.com. A replay of the webcast and the presentation will be archived and available following the event.

About Kymera Therapeutics
Kymera is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the field of targeted protein degradation (TPD) to develop medicines that address critical health problems and have the potential to dramatically improve patients' lives. Kymera is deploying TPD to address disease targets and pathways inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Having advanced the first degrader into the clinic for immunological diseases, Kymera is focused on building an industry-leading pipeline of oral small molecule degraders to provide a new generation of convenient, highly effective therapies for patients with these conditions. Founded in 2016, Kymera has been recognized as one of Boston's top workplaces for the past several years. For more information about our science, pipeline and people, please visit www.kymeratx.com or follow us on X or LinkedIn.

Investor and Media Contact:

Justine Koenigsberg
Vice President, Investor Relations
investors@kymeratx.com 
media@kymeratx.com 
857-285-5300


