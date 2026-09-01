Kymera Therapeutics Announces Presentations on KT-621, a First-in-Class, Oral STAT6 Degrader, at the European Respiratory Society and European Academy of Dermatology & Venereology Congresses

Enrollment completed in KT-621 BROADEN2 Phase 2b AD trial with topline data expected by year-end 2026; Phase 3 trials in AD planned to initiate by mid-2027
KT-621 BREADTH Phase 2b asthma trial ongoing, with topline data expected in late 2027
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a new class of oral small molecule degrader medicines for immunological diseases, today announced that the Company will present two posters featuring previously reported data from the BroADen Phase 1b trial evaluating KT-621, its first-in-class, oral STAT6 degrader, in patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD). The posters will be presented at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) Congress, being held September 5-9 in Barcelona, Spain, and the European Academy of Dermatology & Venereology (EADV) Congress, being held September 30-October 3 in Vienna, Austria. The ERS poster will highlight data from patients with AD and comorbid asthma or allergic rhinitis, while the EADV poster will focus on pruritus and sleep outcomes from the BroADen study.
KT-621 is currently being evaluated in parallel Phase 2b trials in AD and asthma. Enrollment in the BROADEN2 trial in AD has been completed, with topline data expected by year-end 2026 and Phase 3 AD trials planned to initiate by mid-2027. The BREADTH trial in asthma is ongoing, with topline data expected in late 2027.
European Respiratory Society (ERS) 2026 Congress
- Title: KT-621, an Oral STAT6 Degrader, in Patients with Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis and Comorbid Asthma or Allergic Rhinitis: Safety and Evidence of Clinical Activity Across Type 2 Inflammatory Diseases in a Phase 1b Trial
- Poster Number: PA5913
- Type/Session: Poster/Obesity, Metabolism and Treatable Traits in Asthma
- Presenter: Michael Feldman, MD, PhD, Executive Medical Director, Kymera Therapeutics
- Date/Time: Tuesday, September 8, 2026, 12:30-14:00 CEST
European Academy of Dermatology & Venereology (EADV) 2026 Congress
- Title: KT-621, an Oral STAT6 Degrader, Improves Pruritus and Sleep in Patients with Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis: Phase 1b Results
- Poster Number: P1540
- Type/Session: ePoster/Atopic Dermatitis/Eczema – Part III
Copies of the ERS and EADV presentations will be available in the Resource Library section of Kymera's website following the sessions. Kymera will also host booths at ERS (#T.01) and EADV (#X2102) in the congress exhibit halls.
About KT-621
KT-621 is an investigational, first-in-class, once daily, oral degrader of STAT6, the specific transcription factor responsible for IL-4/IL-13 signaling and the central driver of Type 2 inflammation. KT-621 is currently in Phase 2 clinical testing in atopic dermatitis (AD) and asthma. In the Phase 1 clinical study in AD patients, KT-621 demonstrated deep STAT6 degradation in blood and skin, robust reductions in disease-relevant Type 2 inflammatory biomarkers, meaningful improvements on clinical endpoints and patient-reported outcomes in AD and comorbid asthma and allergic rhinitis, and was well tolerated with a favorable safety profile. KT-621, the first STAT6-directed drug to enter clinical evaluation, has the potential to transform treatment for more than 140 million patients around the world living with Type 2 inflammatory diseases such as AD, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP), chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU), prurigo nodularis (PN), and bullous pemphigoid (BP), among others.
About Kymera Therapeutics
Kymera is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the field of targeted protein degradation (TPD) to develop medicines that address critical health problems and have the potential to dramatically improve patients' lives. Kymera is deploying TPD to address disease targets and pathways inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Having advanced the first degrader into the clinic for immunological diseases, Kymera is focused on building an industry-leading pipeline of oral small molecule degraders to provide a new generation of convenient, highly effective therapies for patients with these conditions. Founded in 2016, Kymera has been recognized as one of Boston's top workplaces for the past several years. For more information about our science, pipeline and people, please visit www.kymeratx.com or follow us on X or LinkedIn.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, implied and express statements about our expectations regarding strategy, business plans and objectives on the development of KT-621, including the therapeutic potential, clinical benefits and safety thereof, the Phase 1b results providing further validation of KT-621 in AD and the potential clinical benefits of KT-621 in dermatology, gastroenterology and respiratory indications, the effect of initial parallel development of Phase 2b studies in AD and asthma patients on acceleration of late parallel development and dose selection across multiple indications, Phase 2b data readout of KT-621 in patients with moderate to severe AD expected by year end 2026. The words "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "seek," "predict," "future," "project," "potential," "continue," "target," "upcoming" and similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, risks associated with: that the results from the Phase 2b KT-621 trial may differ from the Phase 1/1b KT-621 data, that preclinical and clinical data, including the results from the Phase 1/1b trial of KT-621, is not predictive of, may be inconsistent with, or more favorable than, data generated from future or ongoing clinical trials of the same product candidate, uncertainties inherent in the initiation, timing and design of future clinical trials, the availability and timing of data from ongoing and future clinical trials and the results of such trials, the ability to successfully demonstrate the safety and efficacy of drug candidates, the timing and outcome of planned interactions with and submissions to regulatory authorities, the availability of funding sufficient for our operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements and other factors. These risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and in subsequent filings with the SEC. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent our views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. We explicitly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.
Investor Contact:
Justine Koenigsberg
investors@kymeratx.com
857-285-5300
Media Contact:
Bridgette Chandhoke
media@kymeratx.com
857-285-5300