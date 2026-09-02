Issue of Shares and Cleansing Notice

Issue of Shares and Cleansing Notice

Cygnus Metals Limited ("Cygnus" or the "Company") advises that it has today issued a total of 9,603,413 fully paid shares ("Shares") upon exercise of:

  • 12,296 unlisted options exercisable at C$0.0574 each on or before 26 September 2029;
  • 9,333,333 vested performance rights issued under the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan; and
  • 257,784 vested share rights issued under the Company's previous Employee Securities Incentive Plan.

Cygnus issued the Shares without disclosure under section 708A(5) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) ("Act"). With reference to those Shares issued, in accordance with section 708A(6) of the Act, the Company gives notice under paragraph 708A(5)(e) that:

1.       the Shares were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act, and

2.       as at the date of this notice:

a)     the Company has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company;

b)     the Company has complied with sections 674 and 674A of the Act; and

c)     there is no excluded information within the meaning of sections 708A(7) or 708A(8) of the Act, which is required to be disclosed under section 708A(6)(e) of the Act.

As previously announced, the Company has ongoing exploration and drill programs at its Chibougamau Copper-Gold Project in Quebec and is awaiting assay results from its current drill program (which remains ongoing). The Company will announce its assay results when it is in a position to complete the collation and interpretation of all data and in accordance with its continuous disclosure obligations, the JORC Code and the ASX Listing Rules.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Directors of Cygnus.

David Southam
Executive Chairman
T: +61 8 6118 1627
E: info@cygnusmetals.com 		Media:
Paul Armstrong
Read Corporate
+61 8 9388 1474


About Cygnus Metals

Cygnus Metals Limited (ASX:CY5, TSXV:CYG,OTC:CYGGF, OTCQB:CYGGF) is a diversified critical minerals exploration and development company with projects in Quebec, Canada and Western Australia. The Company is dedicated to advancing its Chibougamau Copper-Gold Project in Quebec with an aggressive exploration program to drive resource growth and develop a hub-and-spoke operation model with its centralised processing facility. In addition, Cygnus has quality lithium assets with significant exploration upside in the world-class James Bay district in Quebec, and REE and base metal projects in Western Australia. The Cygnus team has a proven track record of turning exploration success into production enterprises and creating shareholder value.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

cygnus metalscyg:cctsxv:cygbase metals investing
CYG:CC
Cygnus Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Cygnus Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Cygnus Metals (TSXV:CYG)

Cygnus Metals

Copper-gold exploration and development in the Chibougamau area of Québec, Canada

Copper-gold exploration and development in the Chibougamau area of Québec, Canada Keep Reading...
Cygnus Metals Limited: Scheme Update - Independent Expert Confirmation

Cygnus Metals Limited: Scheme Update - Independent Expert Confirmation

Cygnus Metals Limited (ASX: CY5; TSXV: CYG,OTC:CYGGF; OTCQB: CYGGF) ("Cygnus" or the "Company") refers to the proposed transaction under which Central Asia Metals PLC (AIM: CAML) ("CAML") will acquire 100% of the shares in Cygnus pursuant to a scheme of arrangement under Part 5.1 of the... Keep Reading...
Oreterra Expands the Kinkaid, Nevada, Copper-Gold-Silver Project with 43 More Claims Encompassing Numerous New Showings

Oreterra Expands the Kinkaid, Nevada, Copper-Gold-Silver Project with 43 More Claims Encompassing Numerous New Showings

Oreterra Metals Corp. (TSXV: OTMC,OTC:OTMCF) (OTCQB: OTMCF) (FSE: D4R0) (WKN: A421RQ) ("Oreterra" or the "Company") is pleased to report a significant expansion in the size of the Kinkaid, Nevada porphyry copper-gold-silver project, located east of Hawthorne in Nevada's Walker Lane belt, as a... Keep Reading...
Cascadia Drills 82.69 m of 1.12% Cu and 0.64 g/t Au at the Carmacks Project, Yukon

Cascadia Drills 82.69 m of 1.12% Cu and 0.64 g/t Au at the Carmacks Project, Yukon

Cascadia Minerals Ltd. ("Cascadia") (TSX-V: CAM) (OTCQB: CAMNF) is pleased to announce the results of five additional drill holes from its fully-funded 2026 exploration program at the road-accessible Carmacks copper-gold project in central Yukon. These results continue to expand mineralization... Keep Reading...
Cygnus Metals Limited: Conditional Approval of TSX Listing for CAML

Cygnus Metals Limited: Conditional Approval of TSX Listing for CAML

Cygnus Metals Limited (ASX: CY5; TSXV: CYG,OTC:CYGGF; OTCQB: CYGGF) ("Cygnus" or the "Company") notes the announcement by Central Asia Metals plc ("CAML") on 1 September 2026 that that the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") has conditionally approved the listing on the TSX of the shares in CAML,... Keep Reading...
Corcel Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Corcel Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL,OTC:CRLEF) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (FSE: Y67) (the "Company" or "Corcel") today announced a non-brokered private placement of up to 15,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 (the "Offering").Each Unit will consist... Keep Reading...
CoTec Provides Update on Commercial Deployment of Multi-Gravity Separator Technology

CoTec Provides Update on Commercial Deployment of Multi-Gravity Separator Technology

CoTec advances commercial deployment of SCMG2 multi‑gravity separator, establishing dedicated testing and demonstration platform at Corem. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 31, 2026 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQX:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or "the Company") today provided an update on the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Cygnus Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Cygnus Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

iMetal Resources Appoints Mining Executive Michel Dufresne to Board of Directors

A$5 million Raising to Accelerate Jameson TowardsCrown Mountain Approvals

BriaCell's Cell-Based ‘Melanoma’ Enters the Skin Cancer Vaccine Conversation

Cygnus Metals Limited: Scheme Update - Independent Expert Confirmation

Related News

gold investing

iMetal Resources Appoints Mining Executive Michel Dufresne to Board of Directors

A$5 million Raising to Accelerate Jameson TowardsCrown Mountain Approvals

lithium investing

Smackover Lithium and LG Energy Ink Decade-Long Supply Agreement

potash investing

Western Potash Forced into Insolvency Amid Canada-US Potash Trade Debate

QIMC Reports Record 30.0% Clean Natural Hydrogen at 413 Metres as Pressurized Free Gas Observations Trigger Repeated Hydrogen Alarms at Bennett Hill, Nova Scotia

oil and gas investing

Angkor Resources Reports Visual Copper Mineralization In 2026 Drill Core From Andong BOR License, Cambodia

precious metals investing

Omega Pacific Williams Property Exploration Program Update