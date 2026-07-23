Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham Welcome You to EA SPORTS FC 27, Launching Worldwide on September 25

Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham Welcome You to EA SPORTS FC 27, Launching Worldwide on September 25

First look at EA SPORTS FC™ 27 showcases a football experience for all, including the social playground of The Grounds*, the all-new FUT Gallery, and true-to-life gameplay improvements across all modes

Alongside EA SPORTS FC™ 27 Standard Edition and FC 27 Ultimate Edition, Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham revealed as cover stars for FC 27 Ultimate Plus Edition, with pre-orders available now

Today, Electronic Arts, Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) revealed the cover of the Ultimate Plus Edition for EA SPORTS FC™ 27 , featuring Real Madrid superstars Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham following an incredible summer of football, alongside the first-look at EA SPORTS FC 27 gameplay ahead of its worldwide launch on September 25, 2026.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260723334852/en/

EA SPORTS FC 27 Ultimate Plus Edition Cover

EA SPORTS FC 27 Ultimate Plus Edition Cover

WATCH: EA SPORTS FC™ 27 REVEAL TRAILER

As a limited-time edition available through August 31st, EA SPORTS FC™ 27 Ultimate Plus Edition includes a range of content across Football Ultimate Team™ (FUT™) and the full game, including up to 10,000 FC Points distributed across five monthly drops✝, Premium Passes for Seasons 1-5, a Hall of FUT Player Pick (1 of 5), alongside up to seven days Early Access to FC 27 beginning September 18. See here for full details .

KYLIAN MBAPPÉ AND JUDE BELLINGHAM UNITE AS FC 27 COVER STARS

Joining Kylian Mbappé, who was announced as cover star of both the Ultimate Edition and Standard Edition for EA SPORTS FC™ 27 earlier this week, Jude Bellingham returns to the cover of an EA SPORTS FC™ title for a third time as one of football's most influential stars. Together, the joint cover stars showcase their shared passion for the franchise and celebrate their impact on global football culture uniting fans around the world.

"I'm very proud to be featured across three editions of EA SPORTS FC 27, and to share the Ultimate Plus Edition cover alongside my Real Madrid teammate Jude Bellingham," said Kylian Mbappé. "Every season brings fresh challenges and new opportunities, and I'm excited to see fans write their own stories in FC 27."

"Every time I've had the chance to be part of EA SPORTS FC, it's been a special moment, and coming back for a third cover alongside Kylian is no different." said Jude Bellingham. "I'm looking forward to fans getting stuck into FC 27, experiencing everything the game has to offer, and creating plenty of new memories along the way."

EA SPORTS FC™ 27 CONNECTS THE WORLD'S GAME TO ALL

Inspired by the FC player community and the connection shared by fans worldwide, EA SPORTS FC™ 27 introduces new ways to play The World's Game, including:

  • The Grounds*: A new social football playground, The Grounds, represents a side of football that's never existed in EA SPORTS FC, until now. Expanding the Clubs experience with casual, fast-paced kickabouts to top-tier competition, explore three districts inspired by football heritage. Progress and personalize your player as you develop your game on and off the pitch with guidance from renowned mentors including Kylian Mbappé, Chloe Kelly, Paulo Dybala and Alex Hunter.
  • A fully rebuilt Career Transfer Market: Sign your next star in Manager Career with a Transfer Market that's faster, smarter, and more dynamic than ever. Enhanced by TransferRoom, player values are influenced by club buying power, player potential, ratings, and form to deliver greater realism. Master new negotiation tactics, compete in dynamic bidding wars, and navigate streamlined transfer processes as rival clubs recruit more strategically.
  • The All-New Football Ultimate Team™ Gallery: Curate and immortalize your dream club within the FUT™ Gallery and grade complete Sets of past and present Player Items across clubs, leagues, nations, and FUT™ campaigns to increase your Gallery Level, earning rewards and building your Club's identity throughout the new football season.

"In EA SPORTS FC 27, we are delivering more ways for every player to play, with brand new experiences that mark a major step forward," said John Shepherd, VP & GM, EA SPORTS FC. "Whether it's gameplay shaped by community feedback, the all-new FUT Gallery, a rebuilt Transfer Market in Career, or creating and growing your footballer in The Grounds, our new social playground that expands the Clubs experience beyond the pitch, FC 27 is designed to deepen players' connection to football and to one another."

Across all EA SPORTS FC™ 27 game modes, community-driven gameplay improvements contribute to enhanced control and fluidity, featuring dynamic corners, stronger attacking awareness, and rebalanced AI defending, contributing to a more player-focused experience.

PRE-ORDER EA SPORTS FC™ 27 TODAY

Pre-orders are now available for EA SPORTS FC™ 27, which will launch on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2. EA SPORTS FC™ 27 will be available worldwide to play on September 25, 2026 with Ultimate Edition and Ultimate Plus Edition early access beginning September 18, 2026**.

The EA SPORTS FC™ 27 Ultimate Plus Edition includes:

  • Up to 7 Days Early Access
  • Premium Passes for Seasons 1 through 5
  • 10,000 FC Points over 5 months✝
  • Ultimate Team
    • 85+ OVR ICON International Player Item
    • 1 of 5 Hall of FUT™ Player Pick (choose 1 from Adebayo Akinfenwa, Giovani dos Santos, Loic Remy, Marouane Fellaini, Eljero Ellia)
    • Additional Player Evo Slot
    • 99 DRI Stat Evolution in EA SPORTS FC™ 26 (sold separately)
    • 99 PHY Stat Evolution for EA SPORTS FC™ 26
    • 93+ OVR ICON 1 of 4 Player Pick for EA SPORTS FC™ 26
  • Career
    • Pre-Order Challenges
    • Dynamic OVR Pre-Season Boost
    • 3x ICONs/Heroes
    • 5-Star Coach
    • 5-Star Youth Scout
    • 5-Star Senior Scout
    • +5 Manager Live Challenge Creation Slots
  • The Grounds*
    • The Grounds Signature Sweatsuit
    • Mbappé Tier 3 AMP
    • 2x AXP for 10 matches

Also starting September 18, 2026, EA Play*** members can be among the first to step into The Grounds and experience more true-to-football gameplay in the EA SPORTS FC™ 27 10-hour early access trial. EA Play Pro members get day 1 access to the EA Play Pro Edition, which includes all the content and benefits available with the Ultimate Edition.

All members score recurring Football Ultimate Team™ Draft Tokens and new vanity items in The Grounds. Plus, save 10% on pre-orders, EA digital purchases, including game downloads, FC Points, and DLC. For more information on EA Play, please visit ea.com/ea-play .

AUTHENTICITY AT THE HEART OF THE WORLD'S GAME

Experience unrivalled authenticity in EA SPORTS FC™ 27 with 21,000+ players from 800+ clubs and national teams, competing in 130+ stadiums and 35+ leagues, powered by more than 300+ global football partners.

Only EA SPORTS FC™ 27 brings together the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League, CONMEBOL Libertadores, Premier League, Bundesliga, and LALIGA EA SPORTS in one game, alongside the Google Pixel Frauen-Bundesliga, Liga F Moeve, Barclays Women's Super League, Arkema Première Ligue, National Women's Soccer League, and the UEFA Women's Champions League.

For more information on EA SPORTS FC™ 27, please visit ea.com/fc27 and ensure you're following our global social channels for all the latest upcoming news and announcements for EA SPORTS FC™.

*Certain content & features, including The Grounds mode (including Clubs) is available only on PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Nintendo Switch 2 versions.
**Conditions and restrictions apply. Offers may not be available on all platforms and/or all territories. See ea.com/games/ea-sports-fc/fc-27/game-disclaimers for details.
***Conditions, limitations and exclusions apply. See EA Play Terms for details.
✝You must complete the steps to obtain the initial FC Points distribution by June 1, 2027 to receive all 10,000 FC Points. If you redeem after September 26, 2027, you will not receive any FC Points.

PRESS ASSETS ARE AVAILABLE AT EAPressPortal.com

Category: EA SPORTS

EA SPORTS FC Newsroom
FCNewsroom@ea.com

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