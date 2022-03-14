Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for release, publication, distribution or dissemination directly, or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United StatesKWESST Micro Systems Inc. today announced that it has closed a non-secured loan financing with various lenders in an aggregate amount of $1.8 million and received $120,000 Notices of Exercise from certain warrant holders.The Loan bears ...

KWE:CA