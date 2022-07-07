Cyber Security Investing News

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF) (FSE: 62U) ("KWESST" or the "Company"), a developer of next-generation tactical systems for military, security, and personal defense markets, today announced that it has been awarded a three-year contract by CounterCrisis Technology Inc. ("CC-T") to design, develop, and implement a significant component of a national Ground Search and Rescue Incident Command System (GSAR ICS) for Public Safety Canada. Under the contract, KWESST and CC-Twill create a Search And Rescue (SAR) planning, operations management, and situational awareness service that incorporates a custom SAR plug-in application for ATAK. ATAK is increasingly the preferred software system throughout NATO for enabling real-time shared situational awareness.

"In partnership with CC-T, we are very pleased to have won this bid with Public Safety Canada, following an extensive competitive process," said Rick Bowes, VP of Digitization and Counter-Threat Products at KWESST. "This is significant beyond the modest dollars involved since it further validates KWESST as the go-to company for integrated tactical level situational awareness information systems, including ATAK, for both military and public safety operations, and will showcase our capabilities to other potential customers. When soldiers and responders all have the same information in real time the result is a safer and more effective operation, whatever the mission."

The GSAR ICS project announced today is a version of KWESST's advertised Critical Incident Management System (CIMS) for the public safety market (https://kwesst.com/critical-incident-management-cims/). CIMS puts situational awareness information into the hands of responders on their smart phones or tablets in real time from any source including drones.

The contract awarded to KWESST is valued at approximately $678,000, net of in-kind contributions of approximately $76,000, over three years with services to commence in July 2022.

About KWESST

KWESST Micro System Inc. (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF) (FSE: 62U) commercializes breakthrough next-generation tactical systems for military and security forces and personal defense. The company's current portfolio of unique proprietary offerings includes non-lethal systems (PARA OPSTM and ARWENTM) with application across all segments of the non-lethal market, including law enforcement and personal defence. KWESST also facilitates digitization of tactical forces with its signature TASCS system for real-time awareness and targeting information from any source (including drones) streamed directly to users' smart devices and indirect fire weapons. Other KWESST products include countermeasures against threats such as drones, lasers and electronic detection. These include: the PhantomTM electronic battlefield deception system to mask the electromagnetic signature of friendly forces with decoy signatures at false locations that deceive and confuse adversaries; a Battlefield Laser Detection System to counter the emerging threat of laser targeting of personnel; and, a non-kinetic system to counter the threat of tactical drones. These systems can operate stand-alone or integrate seamlessly with third-party OEM products and networked battlefield management systems such as ATAK. The Company is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with operations in Stafford, VA and representative offices in London, UK and Abu Dhabi, UAE.

About CounterCrisis Technology Inc.

CounterCrisis Technology Inc. is a Canadian private incident management technology solutions based in Ottawa that provides technology-related solutions to help its customers prepare for any identified hazard or risk, including but not limited to those that fall under the following category: accidently human-caused, biological, geological, humanitarian, intentional human-caused, meteorological, and technological.

For more information, please visit https://kwesst.com/
Contact: Steve Archambault, CFO, archambault@kwesst.com or (613) 241-1849 Ext. 116

Jason Frame, Investor Relations: frame@kwesst.com

Investor Contact:

Dave Gentry, CEO
RedChip Companies
1-800 RED-CHIP (733-2447) 407-491-4499 KWEMF@redchip.com

Press Contact:

Angela Trostle Gorman
angela@amwpr.com
1-917-348-0083

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. KWESST disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/130235

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

KWESST Completes First Phase of Contract Delivery For TASCS to U.S. Military Customer

KWESST Completes First Phase of Contract Delivery For TASCS to U.S. Military Customer

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV:KWE) (“KWESST” or “the Company”) today announced the successful completion of the first phase of three deliverables under a contract to support a U.S. military customer featuring the Company’s signature Tactical Awareness and Situational Control System” (“TASCS”).

This first deliverable under a $500,000 (CAD) contract demonstrated the TASCS Integrated Fires Module (“IFM”) on mortars and the Augmented Weapon Sight (“AWS”), a system developed by AeroVironment Inc. (“AeroVironment”) and KWESST to provide real-time situational awareness and targeting information. AWS streams Full Motion Video (“FMV”) from an overhead Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (“UAV” or “drone”) manufactured by AeroVironment into the TASCS architecture for the purpose of target identification, accurate first-shot hits and real-time Battle Damage Assessment (“BDA”). The AWS system has been an ongoing collaboration between KWESST and AeroVironment.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Receives the Largest Ever VINIA Purchase Order from BATORY Foods

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Receives the Largest Ever VINIA Purchase Order from BATORY Foods

  • Purchase order of 1,000 kg for prompt delivery to support the growing demand for VINIA®
  • Pipeline of 6 major customers testing VINIA® for inclusion in their final products
  • Favorable terms of Purchase Order reflect the increasing value of the product and substantially contribute to BioHarvest's top line

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (OTC PINK: CNVCF) (FSE: 8MV) ("BioHarvest" or "the Company") today announced that Batory Foods (Batory) has placed a purchase order for 1,000 kg of VINIA®, to be delivered by end of December 2022. Batory Foods ("Batory"), a leading food ingredients distributor in the USA, is one of the top three companies in the nutraceutical and food and beverage ingredient segments of the market. Batory is the exclusive B2B distributor of BioHarvest's Nutraceuticals and expected Hemp based Cannabis products in the US.

In addition to the significant size of this purchase order, it also carries more favorable financial terms for BioHarvest in reflection of the higher B2B wholesale price of VINIA® in the market and reflects the willingness of end customers to pay higher pricing for VINIA® when utilizing VINIA® as a key ingredient in their respective products. The adoption of VINIA® by the US market is evidenced by the sales growth and projections described in the Company's July 5th, 2022, news release.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Bloom Health Partners Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

Bloom Health Partners Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a leading provider of operational health and health technology, announces that it has closed an initial tranche of its non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") and has issued 5,150,000 units (the "Units") at $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,030,000. The Units are comprised of (i) one (1) common share in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares"); and (ii) one-half (12) of a transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant" and collectively, the "Warrants"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional Common Share (each, a "Warrant Share") in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.30 per Warrant Share until July 6, 2023. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company for ongoing working capital and corporate development.

The initial tranche of the Offering was led by Ascenta Finance Corp., an exempt market dealer based in Vancouver, British Columbia. In connection with closing the initial tranche of the Offering, the Company paid $39,900, issued 3,000 Warrants, exercisable at a price of $0.20 per Warrant Share until July 6, 2023, and 196,500 compensation options (each, an "Option") to certain arms-length parties who assisted in introducing subscribers to the Offering. Each Option is exercisable to acquire a Unit under the same terms as the Offering until July 6, 2023. All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period until November 7, 2022 in accordance with applicable securities laws.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Naturally Splendid Receives Additional Container of Plantein Product

Naturally Splendid Receives Additional Container of Plantein Product

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N) (TSX-V:NSP) (OTC:NSPDF) is pleased to announce the latest shipping container of PlanteinTM Plant-Based Foods from Australia has been received

The container was in response to the interest generated from the recent tradeshows, where the Company presented PlanteinTM at the; Canadian Health Food Association NOW; Grocery Food West; and Planted Expo. The Company has replenished its inventories to ensure that there is enough supply to meet the increasing interest we have been receiving.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

BriaCell Partners with Waisman Biomanufacturing to Manufacture and Supply Prostate Cancer Immunotherapy

BriaCell Partners with Waisman Biomanufacturing to Manufacture and Supply Prostate Cancer Immunotherapy

  • Extended survival and tumor shrinkage in advanced breast cancer patients who matched the immunotherapy HLA types, lead to the development of BriaCell's prostate cancer program based on the patient's HLA type.
  • Bria-Pros™ is a novel off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy approach to treating prostate cancer.
  • Waisman Biomanufacturing has entered an agreement with BriaCell to manufacture clinical supplies for BriaCell's anticipated clinical trial in advanced prostate cancer.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, has entered a manufacturing service agreement with Waisman Biomanufacturing at the University of Wisconsin–Madison (Waisman), to manufacture Bria-Pros™, BriaCell's off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy for prostate cancer, for anticipated use in clinical studies. Waisman is a leading contract manufacturing organization (CMO) with experience in the manufacturing of cellular therapies for clinical trials.

Under the terms of the agreement, Waisman will be responsible for good manufacturing practice (GMP) manufacturing of Bria-Pros™ for anticipated use in clinical studies. Waisman's expert team will be working closely with BriaCell's scientific and product development teams to ensure timely production of Bria-Pros™ in compliance with applicable regulatory requirements by the FDA.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

DGTL Holdings Inc. Reports $1M Contract with a Global Leader in Digital Audio Content

DGTL Holdings Inc. Reports $1M Contract with a Global Leader in Digital Audio Content

Annual Service Contract Extension Valued at $1M CAD Focused on Engagement Labs Premiere Data Analytics PaaS, TotalSocial®

DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) ("DGTL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Engagement Labs Inc. ("Engagement Labs" or the "Subsidiary) has secured an annual multi-service contract with the global leader in premium audio storytelling (i.e. podcasts, audiobooks, etc.). This key account client is a subsidiary of a multinational technology leader that is Nasdaq listed with a market capital of US $1.1 trillion. The agreements includes four prolific new title launch studies and a one (1) year PaaS (Platform-as-a-Service) contract with a total value of nearly $1,000,000 (with options for contract renewal).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Applied UV Announces MedLine Places Follow-On Order

Applied UV Announces MedLine Places Follow-On Order

Continued Demand Due to Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Policy

Strongest Sales Channel in Company History

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

