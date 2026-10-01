Kroger Launches Mastercard Powered by Payments Platform Imprint: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on October 1st

  • Imprint to power the new Kroger Rewards Elite Mastercard.
    • Imprint says that they are able to deliver tailored programs that drive measurable increases in engagement and spend through its AI-powered platform.
    • Kroger (NYSE: KR) shoppers can earn point multipliers for groceries, fuel, and dining.
    • Imprint CEO Daragh Murphy will join NYSE Live to discuss the partnership and new growth opportunities for his company.
  • The inaugural Fortune AIQ Summit to take place today at the NYSE.
    • The theme of this year's event is 'Putting AI to work.'
    • Event commences after Fortune and ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) revealed the 2026 Fortune AIQ 75 power list.
    • NYSE President Lynn Martin will be among key speakers at the Summit.
  • Yields and employment in focus as the fourth quarter of trading kicks off.
    • The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 5.34%, reaching its highest level since April 2002.
    • The highly anticipated September jobs report is due Friday ahead of market open.

Opening Bell
The Ireland Funds celebrates its 50th anniversary and launch of a $200 million campaign

Closing Bell
Valvoline (NYSE: VVV) celebrates its 10th anniversary of listing

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Arcos Dorados Holdings at the NYSE September 30

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SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2026/01/c1080.html

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