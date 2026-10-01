Kroger Launches Mastercard Powered by Payments Platform Imprint: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on October 1st
- Imprint to power the new Kroger Rewards Elite Mastercard.
- Imprint says that they are able to deliver tailored programs that drive measurable increases in engagement and spend through its AI-powered platform.
- Kroger (NYSE: KR) shoppers can earn point multipliers for groceries, fuel, and dining.
- Imprint CEO Daragh Murphy will join NYSE Live to discuss the partnership and new growth opportunities for his company.
- The inaugural Fortune AIQ Summit to take place today at the NYSE.
- The theme of this year's event is 'Putting AI to work.'
- Event commences after Fortune and ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) revealed the 2026 Fortune AIQ 75 power list.
- NYSE President Lynn Martin will be among key speakers at the Summit.
- Yields and employment in focus as the fourth quarter of trading kicks off.
- The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 5.34%, reaching its highest level since April 2002.
- The highly anticipated September jobs report is due Friday ahead of market open.
Opening Bell
The Ireland Funds celebrates its 50th anniversary and launch of a $200 million campaign
Closing Bell
Valvoline (NYSE: VVV) celebrates its 10th anniversary of listing
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SOURCE New York Stock Exchange
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