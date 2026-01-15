Kroger Launches Fast, Convenient Delivery on Uber Apps Nationwide

Nearly 2,700 locations from Kroger's Family of Companies are now available on Uber Eats, Uber, and Postmates for customers nationwide.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) and The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today announced the launch of nearly 2,700 Kroger Family of Companies stores on the UBER Eats, UBER, and Postmates apps. Customers nationwide can now shop their local Kroger banner for fresh groceries, Kroger's Our Brands favorites, household essentials, and more with the convenience of on-demand and same day delivery via UBER's apps.

This rollout delivers on the companies' previously announced plan to broaden access, choice, and value for millions of households. In addition to Kroger's floral and sushi shops already available on Uber Eats, customers can browse full store assortments from Ralphs, Fred Meyer, King Soopers, Smith's, Fry's, Harris Teeter, Mariano's, and additional Kroger banners, then schedule delivery at the time that works best for them.

To mark the launch, Uber is offering customers discounts of up to 50% off their first order from a variety of Kroger banners. Additionally, Uber One members enjoy $0 Delivery Fee†† everyday on eligible orders in addition to other benefits designed to make everyday shopping even more convenient.

"Customers' needs evolve constantly, and at Kroger, we're committed to meeting them with solutions that fit every moment with the understanding that what is convenient changes day-to-day," said Jody Kalmbach, Kroger Digital Experience and eCommerce Group Vice President. "Collaborating with Uber enables us to deliver even more convenience and flexibility, helping more families access the food they love with ease and reliability."

"Making Kroger's banners available across Uber's apps gives shoppers a simple, reliable way to get their weekly groceries or last minute items whenever they need them," said Hashim Amin Uber's North American Head of Grocery and Retail. "We're excited to begin working on our shared vision for convenience and to give households even more flexibility in the months ahead."

About Kroger:
At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies more than 400,000 associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through an eCommerce shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

About Uber
Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 68 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

† Offers will vary to customers and may differ among banners. Customers will receive communications that highlight the offers available to them and their specific terms and conditions.

†† Fees and terms apply. See Uber, Uber Eats, or Postmates apps for details.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kroger-launches-fast-convenient-delivery-on-uber-apps-nationwide-302661566.html

SOURCE The Kroger Co.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

