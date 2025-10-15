Koya Medical Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

Koya Medical CEO Andy Doraiswamy Among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs at 2025 Builders and Innovators Summit

Today, Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) is recognizing Koya Medical ("Koya") CEO Andy Doraiswamy, PhD as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2025 at its Builders and Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.

Goldman Sachs selected Koya CEO Andy Doraiswamy from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event. He enjoys bringing bold, loving, and innovative teams together to enable health and access across our planet. Previously, he led key developments in ophthalmology with innovations including sight-restoring intraocular implants that have given sight to more than 10 million humans across the globe. This technology was acquired by Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd and is currently marketed by Bausch + Lomb (marketed as enVista® IOL). He trained as a scientist with a specialization in biomedical applications to solve diseases and extend healthy human life. 

"It is a great honor to be recognized by Goldman Sachs among such a distinguished group of entrepreneurs," said Doraiswamy. "This recognition is a reflection of the Koya Medical team's dedication to pioneering a comprehensive vascular care solution across the home, office, and surgical continuum."

"We are pleased to recognize Andy Doraiswamy as one of the most exceptional entrepreneurs of 2025," said David Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs. "The Koya Medical team have not only built a successful enterprise, they are redefining industry paradigms. This year's Summit has brought together many of the best business minds to talk about harnessing the full potential of AI and building the next generation of businesses."

In its 14th year, Goldman's Builders and Innovators Summit is the can't miss gathering for Founders and CEOs of hypergrowth companies. Previous honorees have gone on to lead multi-billion dollar companies, both in the private and public markets. In addition to honoring the most exceptional entrepreneurs each year, the Summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

About Koya Medical
Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Dallas, Koya Medical is redefining vascular health with patient-centered solutions designed to support care from clinic to home. Inspired by a personal journey with vascular disease, Koya's mission is to close treatment gaps —starting with its FDA-cleared Dayspring treatment system and advancing its pipeline.

Why Vascular Health Matters
More than 35 million Americans live with venous and lymphatic diseases—serious yet often overlooked conditions that can severely impact mobility, quality of life, and long-term health—highlighting the urgent need for modern, evidence-based, and scalable solutions.

About Goldman Sachs
Goldman Sachs is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

Learn more at www.koyamedical.com and follow Koya on LinkedIn.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/koya-medical-honored-by-goldman-sachs-for-entrepreneurship-302583941.html

SOURCE Koya Medical

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

