Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) a leading provider of application-specific optical systems and high-performance microdisplays for defense, training, enterprise, industrial, consumer and medical products, today announced that it will exhibit at the InterserviceIndustry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (IITSEC) 2026, the world's largest modeling, simulation, and training event, taking place in Orlando, Florida, November 30 December 3, 2026.
At Booth 2421, Kopin will showcase its portfolio of advanced display and optical technologies designed to enhance situational awareness, mission effectiveness, and immersive training experiences for military personnel. Visitors will have the opportunity to experience the company's latest innovations in microdisplays, optical modules, and augmented reality solutions powering the next generation of soldier systems and simulation platforms.
"As military forces increasingly rely on advanced visualization technologies for training and operational readiness, Kopin continues to deliver cutting-edge solutions that provide superior performance, reliability, and mission-critical functionality," said Michael Murray, Chief Executive Officer of Kopin Corporation. "I/ITSEC provides an excellent opportunity to engage with defense leaders, system integrators, and technology innovators who are shaping the future of military training and warfighter effectiveness."
Kopin's technologies are utilized across a broad range of defense applications, including dismounted soldier systems, weapon sights, pilot and vehicle crew displays, augmented reality systems, and simulation and training platforms. The company's display and optical solutions are engineered to deliver exceptional image quality, low power consumption, ruggedized performance, and reduced size, weight, and power (SWaP) requirements for demanding military environments.
Featured technologies at I/ITSEC 2026 will include:
- First person viewer (FPV) concept demonstrator displaying real-time drone video
- High resolution binocular 3D VR head mounted display (HMD)
- Simulated armored vehicle binocular display
- Virtual binoculars for all scenarios, including night-time and low-light scenarios
Kopin continues to strengthen its position as a key technology provider to the defense market, supporting leading defense contractors and military programs with innovative display and optical solutions that enhance battlefield awareness and training effectiveness.
Conference attendees are invited to visit Kopin at Booth 2421 to see live demonstrations and discuss emerging requirements for next-generation military training and simulation systems.
Forward Looking Statements
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Forward looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and, in many cases, outside of our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward looking statements. All forward looking statements are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. We undertake no obligation to update forward looking statements except as required by law. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward looking statements are detailed in the Company's most recent form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
About Kopin
Kopin Corporation (Nasdaq: KOPN) is a leading developer and provider of innovative display, Optical Interconnect devices and application-specific optical solutions sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, enterprise, professional and consumer products. Kopin's portfolio includes microdisplays, display modules, eyepiece assemblies, image projection modules and vehicle mounted and head-mounted display systems that incorporate ultra-small high-resolution Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Ferroelectric Liquid Crystal on Silicon (FLCoS) displays, MicroLED displays (µLED) and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics and low-power ASICs and optical interconnect devices for data centers.
For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com .
Kopin is a trademark of Kopin Corporation.
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For Investor Relations
Kopin Corporation
Erich Manz, Chief Financial Officer
emanz@kopin.com
508-870-5959
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MZ Group – MZ North America
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