Kopin to Participate in the 38th Annual ROTH Conference

Kopin to Participate in the 38th Annual ROTH Conference

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading provider of application-specific optical systems and high performance microdisplays for defense, training, enterprise, industrial, consumer and medical products, today announced that management will attend the 38 th Annual ROTH Conference taking place March 22-24, 2026 in Dana Point, California.

Kopin's Chief Executive Officer Michael Murray is scheduled to participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the duration of the conference.

38 th Annual ROTH Conference Date: Sunday, March 22 Tuesday, March 24, 2026 Location: The Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel Dana Point, California

Registration is required for conference participation. For more information or to schedule a meeting, please contact your ROTH representative.

Michael Murray commented: "As we move through the first quarter of 2026, we are energized by a variety of emerging new opportunity areas across our defense and enterprise markets. The ROTH Conference provides an excellent opportunity to connect with investors and share how our advanced display and optical solutions are positioned to capitalize on expanding opportunities in next-generation warfighter systems and commercial applications. We look forward to productive discussions about our strategic priorities and the milestones ahead."

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) is a leading developer and provider of innovative display, and application-specific optical solutions sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, enterprise, professional and consumer products. Kopin's portfolio includes microdisplays, display modules, eyepiece assemblies, image projection modules, and vehicle mounted and head-mounted display systems that incorporate ultra-small high-resolution Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Ferroelectric Liquid Crystal on Silicon (FLCoS) displays, MicroLED displays (µLED) and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com . Kopin is a trademark of Kopin Corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, beliefs, estimates and projections regarding the Company's business and the markets it serves. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements include those discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Relations Contact:
Lucas A. Zimmerman | Managing Director
MZ Group - MZ North America
(262) 357-2918
KOPN@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

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