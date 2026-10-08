Kopin to Introduce Expanded First?Person Viewer Evaluation Kit Lineup at AUSA 2026

Next‑generation optical module concepts and modular component architectures unveiled to accelerate adoption of advanced first‑person viewer solutions, specifically designed for drone pilots, among new and existing partners.
Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) a leading provider of application-specific optical systems and high-performance microdisplays for defense, training, enterprise, industrial, consumer and medical products, today announced that it will introduce its expanded first-person viewer optical module concepts in a private meeting space during the 2026 Annual Meeting of the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) in Washington, D.C.
From October 12–14, Kopin will offer defense leaders, program managers, integrators, and partners an exclusive first glance at the next generation of augmented reality (AR) and wearable defense technologies. This year's demonstrations highlight significant advancements in U.S.‑made microdisplay technology, ruggedized optical systems and soldier‑centric situational awareness tools.
Featured Demonstrations
- First‑Person Viewer (FPV) Concept Demonstrator – Sentinel-FPV™
Kopin's Sentinel-FPV is a goggle‑based concept enabling dual situational awareness , allowing warfighters to view real‑time drone video while maintaining line‑of‑sight awareness of their environment. High‑brightness, high‑contrast, low‑power display technology powers this next‑generation tactical interface.
- U.S.‑Made Microdisplay Technologies
Advanced MicroLED and OLED architectures designed and assembled in the United States, offering improved brightness, ruggedization, and energy efficiency for mission‑critical applications.
- Mission‑Ready HUD Solutions - DarkWAVE™
Kopin's full color DARKWAVE product provides Day and Nighttime see‑through heads‑up display system and is engineered for AR‑enabled defense applications, including new hardware and software enhancements optimized for field reliability.
- Wearable AR System with Eye‑Tracking Capabilities
A next‑generation wearable concept designed to elevate situational awareness, decision‑making, and hands‑free human‑system integration.
Meet With Kopin at AUSA 2026
Kopin's private meeting suite will be available by appointment only. To schedule a confidential briefing or hands‑on demonstration, please contact: LSafran@kopin.com
Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes statements that constitute forward looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "forecast," "guidance," "plan," "estimate," "will," "would," "project," "maintain," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "prospect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "believe," "continue," "opportunity," "potential," and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters.
Forward looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and, in many cases, outside of our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward looking statements. All forward looking statements are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. We undertake no obligation to update forward looking statements except as required by law. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward looking statements are detailed in the Company's most recent form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
About Kopin
Kopin Corporation (Nasdaq: KOPN) is a leading developer and provider of innovative display, Optical Interconnect devices and application-specific optical solutions sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, enterprise, professional and consumer products. Kopin's portfolio includes microdisplays, display modules, eyepiece assemblies, image projection modules and vehicle mounted and head-mounted display systems that incorporate ultra-small high-resolution Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Ferroelectric Liquid Crystal on Silicon (FLCoS) displays, MicroLED displays (µLED) and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics and low-power ASICs and optical interconnect devices for data centers.
For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com .
Kopin is a trademark of Kopin Corporation.
Follow us on LinkedIn , X and Facebook .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261008592467/en/
For Investor Relations
Kopin Corporation
Erich Manz, Chief Financial Officer
emanz@kopin.com
508-870-5959
MZ Contact
Luke Zimmerman
MZ Group – MZ North America
KOPN@mzgroup.us
561-489-5315
Media Contact
BIG FISH PR
Kopin@bigfishpr.com