Kopin Corporation to Host Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Call on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time

Kopin Corporation (Nasdaq: KOPN) ("Kopin" or the "Company"), a leading provider of application-specific optical systems and high-performance microdisplays for defense, AI-infrastructure, enterprise, industrial, consumer and medical products, today announced it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 26, 2026 after market close on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.
Management will host an investor conference call at 5:00 PM Eastern time on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 to discuss the Company's third quarter 2026 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with Q&A from telephone participants. To participate, please use the following information:
Q3 2026 Earnings Conference Call
Date: Tuesday, November 10, 2026
Time: 5:00 PM Eastern time
U.S. Dial-in: 1-844-826-3033
International: 1-412-317-5185
Webcast: KOPN Q3 FY2026 Earnings Conference Call
Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time.
A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available through November 17, 2026. To listen, please call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States and Canada or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally, using replay pin number 10213159. A webcast replay will also be available using the webcast link above.
About Kopin Corporation
Kopin Corporation (Nasdaq: KOPN) is a leading developer and provider of innovative display and application-specific optical solutions for defense, AI infrastructure, enterprise, professional and consumer products. Kopin's portfolio includes microdisplays, display modules, eyepiece and projection assemblies, and vehicle- and head-mounted display systems built on the Company's liquid crystal, MicroLED and OLED display technologies, along with a range of optics and low-power custom silicon. Building on its patented bi-directional NeuralDisplay™ architecture, Kopin is also developing Neural I/o™ optical interconnects that use programmable MicroLED pixels as ultra-high-speed, low-power optical transceivers for AI data centers. For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com .
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Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), which are subject to the safe harbor created by such sections. Words such as "expects," "believes," "can," "will," "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such "forward-looking statements," which speak only as of the date made, and advise readers that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions by us that are difficult to predict. Various factors, some of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by us or on our behalf, are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements that may accompany the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include without limitation our expectation that our Form 10-Q will be filed in the coming days. In addition, we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as may otherwise be required by the federal securities laws. Important factors that could affect performance and cause results to differ materially from management's expectations are described in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors; Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; and other parts of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended, for the fiscal year ended December 27, 2025, or as updated from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.
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Corporate Contact
Kopin Corporation
Erich Manz, Chief Financial Officer
EManz@kopin.com
508-870-5959
Investor Relations Contact
Lucas A. Zimmerman
MZ Group – MZ North America
KOPN@mzgroup.us
949-259-4987