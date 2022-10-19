BiotechInvesting News

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE: YUM) (OTCQB: KOMOF) (FRA:9HB) (“Komo”), a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce an additional 100 stores through 11 grocery chains in Ontario and Quebec are now carrying Komo’s frozen plant-based meals, bringing the total number of distribution point in Canada to over 400. This number does not include additional stores anticipated to launch with Loblaws Market and Loblaws banner stores later this year. Included in the 100 new stores carrying Komo are 22 locations of Foodland, 22 locations of Aisle24, 12 locations of Goodness Me! and 22 locations of Metro.

Foodland is a Canadian chain of grocery stores that was founded in 1985. Its stores are located mostly in rural areas of Atlantic Canada and Ontario. The chain is owned by Sobeys and the stores range in size from 4,000 to 32,000 square feet. Foodland stores are franchised neighbourhood supermarkets that offer a wide selection of conventional supermarket products such as produce, meats, dairy products, frozen food, dry goods, baked goods and deli products.

Aisle24 was founded in 2015 with a vision towards automated grocery vending, inspired by advances in automation, technology and payment systems. The entrepreneurial venture soon became Canada’s first cashierless grocery store. Komo products can be found in 22 locations across Southern Ontario and Quebec including Toronto, Montreal, and Quebec City.

Goodness Me! Natural Food Market was established in 1981 and has serviced millions of orders in Ontario, Canada. Its mission is simple: to discover, educate and offer products for healthy living.

Metro, founded in 1947 by a few independent grocery retailers who formed a buying group that would enable them to offer its customers products at prices comparable to those of major food chains. Today Metro Quebec is a network of some 950 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C and Food Basics.

Some other notable locations that have added Komo’s frozen products to their shelves are:

Nature’s Emporium: 4 locations, Organic Garage - 4 locations, Ambrosia- 3 locations, Highland Farms - 3 locations and La Boite à Grains - 4 stores (Ottawa-Gatineau). Komo can also be found in the following premium grocery outlets in Quebec: La Moisson - 1 location, Pasquier - 2 stores.

About Komo

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. is a premium plant-based food company that develops, manufactures and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals that are always hearty, satisfying, and made with wholesome ingredients. At Komo, our mission is to help make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table by sharing our love for feel-good food that connects the people to the planet. We believe plant-based eating is the future and - Change can start with a single biteTM. Our experienced plant-based innovation and development team recreates vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty classics, with 100% plants. Komo's products are sold direct-to-consumer through our eCommerce website and a distribution network of online and brick and mortar grocery, convenience and natural retailer channels. Our operating subsidiary Komo Comfort Foods launched in 2021 with our flagship products: plant-based Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Chickenless Pot Pie and Komo Plant-Based Meal HelpersTM - versatile meal starters to allow the creation of many dishes at home. Komo's newest product is Mac & Greens. All of our products are 100% plant-based, made with wholesome ingredients, free from preservatives and frozen for freshness. Freezing products is a natural and effective way of keeping food products for longer without having to use any preservatives. Komo's meals have a frozen shelf life of 18 months.

Learn more at: www.komocomfortfoods.com and follow on Instagram: @komocomfortfoods

For further information, please contact:

William White, President & CEO, Komo Plant Based Foods Inc.

will@komoeats.com

+1 (236) 8000-YUM / (236) 800-0986

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or Komo's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Komo's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, Komo's product development plans, its ability to launch its products on food delivery apps, its ability to retain key personnel, its revenues, and its expectation as to the acceptance of its products by retailer stores and consumers constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Komo disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

