Life Science News Investing News
Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce the launch of new products as part of its plant-based desserts line. This week Komo launched three variations of a vegan and gluten-free cheesecake made with cultured coconut yogurt and Cashew with an oat crust, which include a Vanilla Cheezecake, a Mango Cheezecake and a Strawberry CheezecakeSince September 2021, Komo has been ...

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce the launch of new products as part of its plant-based desserts line. This week Komo launched three variations of a vegan and gluten-free cheesecake made with cultured coconut yogurt (from Yoggu Foods) and Cashew with an oat crust, which include a Vanilla Cheezecake, a Mango Cheezecake and a Strawberry Cheezecake

A picture containing text, food, dessertDescription automatically generated

Since September 2021, Komo has been developing the cheezecakes in its research and development test kitchen. Each product developed by Komo uses 100% plant-based and wholesome ingredients to create premium comfort favourites that make plant-based eating easy yet ultimately satisfying.

The new dessert line is available this week through Komo Eats, which is available for delivery by Uber Eats and SkiptheDishes in Metro Vancouver. The goal is to test launch new products locally with the intention of garnering initial consumer feedback. This feedback will be used as a guide for ensuring the product meets customer expectations and validates the demand of new ideas. If the cheezecakes are well received, then Komo will scale up manufacturing for a nationwide launch through retail channels later this year.

"As a plant-based consumer, I've noticed it's often difficult to find products that are made with good ingredients, vegan, convenient and satisfy the sweet cravings," said Jeffrey Ma, President and CEO of Komo's operating subsidiary Komo Plant Based Comfort Foods. "We're pleased to share the cheezecakes we've been working on for the past few months. Everything we make is aimed to make plant-based eating easier without giving up taste or ingredients. With the launch of Komo Eats, we now have a platform to introduce new products rapidly to the market and take bolder moves. Naturally, desserts and sweets are the next extension of our plant-based comfort foods platform."

Mr. Ma oversees the Komo plant-based innovation team and has overseen the launch of all of Komo's products. He gained experience in plant-based food development when he was the R&D Project Lead at Daiya Foods Inc. from 2012 to 2015 and as the Research and Innovation Manager at Vega (Danone Company) from 2015 to 2019.

The plant-based desserts are the fourth line of plant-based products that Komo has launched in the past year. The first was Komo's ready-to-bake comfort classics, launched in March 2021, with plant-based lasagna, shepherd's pie and chickenless pot pie. Komo launched a second line, Komo Plant-Based Meal Helpers, in June 2021, as versatile meal starters to allow the creation of many dishes at home. Komo Eats launched ready to eat mac and cheeze bowls and wraps through online delivery apps Uber Eats and Skip the Dishes in November 2021.

The global plant-based dessert market size had a value of $2.77-billion (U.S.) in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10 per cent from 2020 to 2027, according to Grandview Research.

About Komo

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. is a premium plant-based food company that develops, manufactures and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals that are always hearty, satisfying, and made with wholesome ingredients. At Komo, our mission is to help make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table by sharing our love for feel-good food that connects the people to the planet. We believe plant-based eating is the future and - Change can start with a single biteTM. Our experienced plant-based innovation and development team recreates vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty classics, with 100% plants. Komo's products are sold direct-to-consumer through our eCommerce website and a distribution network of online and brick and mortar grocery, convenience and natural retailer channels. Our operating subsidiary Komo Comfort Foods launched in 2021 with our flagship products: plant-based Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Chickenless Pot Pie and has recently launched a new line - Komo Plant-Based Meal HelpersTM - versatile meal starters to allow the creation of many dishes at home. All of our products are 100% plant-based, made with wholesome ingredients, free from preservatives, and frozen for freshness. Freezing products is a natural and effective way of keeping food products for longer without having to use any preservatives. Komo's meals have a 1-year frozen shelf life. Komo also sells ready-to-eat meals in Metro Vancouver through Uber Eats and Skip the Dishes.

Learn more at: www.komocomfortfoods.com and follow on Instagram: @komocomfortfoods

For further information, please contact:
William White, President & CEO, Komo Plant Based Foods Inc.
will@komoeats.com
1-866-969-0882

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or Komo's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Komo's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, Komo's product development plans, its ability to launch its products on food delivery apps, its ability to retain key personnel, its revenues, and its expectation as to the acceptance of its products by retailer stores and consumers constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Komo disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Komo Plant Based Foods Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/685782/Komo-Plant-Based-Foods-Introduces-Komo-Plant-Based-Desserts-Line

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Komo Plant Based Foods CSE:YUM Biotech Investing
YUM:CC
Komo Plant Based Foods to be Available for Online Purchase Across the United States through GTFO It's Vegan

Komo Plant Based Foods to be Available for Online Purchase Across the United States through GTFO It's Vegan

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce that it will soon be available for order online throughout the United States through GTFO It's Vegan, a progressive online vegan market serving consumers across the U.S

Komo received a purchase order from GTFO and plans to ship its first pallet of Komo plant-based comfort foods to GTFO headquarters in California this week. Consumers across the United States will soon be able to order, for home delivery, all of Komo's frozen products online at GTFO It's Vegan.

Keep reading... Show less
Komo Plant Based Foods Launches U.S. Wholesale through RangeMe

Komo Plant Based Foods Launches U.S. Wholesale through RangeMe

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce that it is now available in the U.S. on RangeMe, the leading industry online platform that streamlines new product discovery between brands and retailers

Komo is a verified brand on RangeMe and currently has its full line of frozen meals uploaded on the platform, making its products visible to thousands of retail stores in the U.S. and Canada. Through this platform, U.S. buyers are able to discover new products and brands. U.S. retail chains on the RangeMe platform include Walmart, Whole Foods, Safeway, 7-Eleven, Kroger, Lowe's Foods, Harris Teeter, Albertsons, AHold USA, Food Lion, Publix, Meijer and Wakefern, as well as thousands of local and boutique retailers. Through RangeMe, Komo will be able to submit its products for retailer category reviews throughout the year.

Keep reading... Show less
Komo Plant Based Foods to Launch in Whole Foods Market Retail Locations in Western Canada

Komo Plant Based Foods to Launch in Whole Foods Market Retail Locations in Western Canada

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce all 7 Whole Foods Market retail locations in Western Canada will begin carrying Komo Plant Based Comfort Foods. Komo products are planogrammed to be on the shelves in all 7 stores in early 2022. Whole Foods has expanded to 6 stores within key neighbourhoods in the greater Vancouver area and most recently opened a flagship store in the capital city of Victoria on southern Vancouver Island

Whole Foods Market, Inc. is an American multinational supermarketchain headquartered in Austin, Texas, which sells organic foods and products free from hydrogenated fats and artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives. Whole Foods seeks out the finest natural and organic foods available, maintains the strictest quality standards in the industry, and has an unshakeable commitment to sustainable agriculture. Whole Foods has more than 500 retail and non-retail locations in the US, Canada and the United Kingdom. It has 14 retail locations in Canada, of which 7 are in British Columbia, and 7 are in Ontario. In 2017, Amazon purchased Whole Foods Market for USD$13.7 Billion.

Keep reading... Show less
Komo Plant Based Foods Now Distributed in Ontario and Quebec Through BRR Logistics, a Unilever Master Distributor

Komo Plant Based Foods Now Distributed in Ontario and Quebec Through BRR Logistics, a Unilever Master Distributor

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce that BRR Logistics is now carrying all Komo frozen plant-based products for distribution, with a focus on Ontario and Quebec. BRR offers one of Canada's largest selections of high quality frozen consumer goods, working with some of the biggest brands and retailers in the world. BRR is a Unilever Master Distributor and directly services all national grocery banners including Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstore, Metro, The Northwest Company, Sobeys, Costco and Walmart. Additionally BRR services a large number of independent grocery accounts. Its weekly service points include the following jurisdictions; Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Nunavut, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic

"Myself and the entire team at BRR are really excited as we prepare to launch Komo Comfort Foods to major grocery retail in Canada. While focusing in Ontario and Quebec we will be making sensible and delicious vegan family options available on shelf for 2 in 3 Canadian households! We have watched as the brand exceeded expectations in Western Canada and we are hearing from buyers across Ontario and Quebec who have also noticed Komo and recognized the gap their products fill in the marketplace. There is an inventory position in Ontario now and we expect to see strong demand for Komo Comfort Foods in Q1 2022," says Michael Wakefield, President and CEO, BRR Logistics Limited.

Keep reading... Show less

Komo Plant-Based Foods Begins United States Expansion with Appointment of U.S. Sales Agent

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce the appointment of U.S. sales agent Staci Owens at Cornerstone Sales to develop Komo's retail expansion throughout the United States. Staci is based in Denver, Colorado and has over 21 years of experience in the natural foods marketplace, including sales management experience with Coconut Bliss, Hero Nutritionals, Salba Corp., and Nature's Path Foods

Ms. Owens will leverage her established relationships and frozen channel knowledge to build retail and distribution networks in the U.S. for Komo. Working closely with Cornerstone Sales, Ms. Owen will launch a sampling program targeting grocery chains in the Western U.S. and will develop and oversee sales broker coverage for retail sales across all regions in the U.S.

Keep reading... Show less
Top 5 Life Science ETFs (Updated January 2022)

Top 5 Life Science ETFs (Updated January 2022)

Taking a position in a life science-focused exchange-traded fund (ETF) provides exposure to biotech and pharma companies while mitigating the risks of holding shares in a single company.

Life science ETFs achieve this diversification by tracking a basket of biotechnology and pharmaceutical stocks in the healthcare sector under one umbrella. ETF managers often narrow down the focus of the ETFs even further to follow a specific aspect of the market, and they typically adjust the weight of its holdings to match movements in the industry and give investors the best possible returns.

There are many options when it comes to life science ETFs, and to help investors understand their options, the Investing News Network has listed the top-performing life science ETFs over the past year.

Keep reading... Show less
BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Projects 2022 Revenue to Grow 2.5X-3.5X to a Range of USD $5M-$7M

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Projects 2022 Revenue to Grow 2.5X-3.5X to a Range of USD $5M-$7M

  • 2022 Revenue will include sales of VINIA® and Cannabis, both with high gross margins
  • Major investments in the BioFarming platform and Intellectual property
  • New patent application covers a 700% increase in Bioreactor production output

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) ("BioHarvest" or "the Company") announces that following the successful over-delivery of revenue targets versus guidance provided in 2021, the Company is estimating 2022 revenue to be between USD $5M-$7M, representing a significant growth of 2.5X-3.5X over 2021. The range in guidance is due to two primary determinants; the speed in which the biological technology transfer to its new 20 Tonyear facility is completed, and regulatory timelines influencing the conversion of the existing 2 Tonsyear facility from VINIA to the production of Cannabis.

The Company is also projecting to achieve break-even cash flow in 2023, when the business reaches its first scaling point. For 2022, BioHarvest plans to continue to invest heavily in R&D (as a percentage of total revenue) and in the building of manufacturing capacity for its Cannabis vertical in Israel and abroad.

Keep reading... Show less

Gilead Announces Partial Clinical Hold for Studies Evaluating Magrolimab in Combination With Azacitidine

-- Enrolled Patients in These Studies May Continue Receiving Study Medicine --

-- Studies Outside of Combination with Azacitidine Unaffected --

Keep reading... Show less
George Ragogna Appointed CFO

George Ragogna Appointed CFO

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSXV:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF) is pleased to announce that Mr. George Ragogna has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO), replacing current Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Mr. Bryan Carson

Mr. Ragogna has over 30 years of experience in the Canadian financial services industry with over 20 years in a progressive leadership role specializing in; strategic planning, corporate sales, workforce optimization and regulatory compliance for the Co-operators Group Limited, a leading Canadian multi-line insurance and financial services co-operative with $56.4 billion in assets under management.

Keep reading... Show less

Allergan Aesthetics Announces Open Casting Call for BOTOX® Cosmetic

Allergan Aesthetics, an ABBVie company (NYSE: ABBV) announced today it will be hosting an open casting call seeking people who would like to share their BOTOX ® Cosmetic Story. The company continues its commitment to showcase real people and real stories as part of its larger mission to create a more inclusive and authentic dialogue around the decision to receive aesthetic treatments. Building on the success of the original ' See Yourself ' campaign launched in 2021, BOTOX ® Cosmetic, is launching its first ever open-casting call which will bring together new and existing patients to share their personal stories and treatment journeys in a national advertising campaign.

"We continue to be inspired by the individuals who use our products. We know that everyone has their own unique reason for receiving BOTOX ® Cosmetic, and we want those authentic faces and voices to be a part of our campaign," said Carrie Strom , President, Global Allergan Aesthetics and Senior Vice President, AbbVie. "Our goal is for people to see others like them and be empowered by their lives and their decisions. 'See Yourself' demystifies treatment, encourages transparency, and reflects our consumers in all of their beautiful forms, genders, and colors."

Keep reading... Show less

FDA Approves Veklury® for the Treatment of Non-Hospitalized Patients at High Risk for COVID-19 Disease Progression

-- Approval Based on Phase 3 Data Showing Veklury Significantly Reduced Risk of Hospitalization By 87% Compared with Placebo --

-- NIH Guidelines Recommend Veklury for the Treatment of Non-Hospitalized Patients at High Risk --

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×