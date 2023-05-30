OTC Markets Group Welcomes CleanTech Lithium Plc. to OTCQX

BiotechInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Komo Plant-Based Foods Inc.

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. Announces Expanded Distribution Through Koyo Foods Inc.

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE: YUM) (OTC Pink KOMOF) (FRA:9HB) ("Komo" or the "Company"), a premium plant-based food company, is proud to announce its alliance with Koyo Foods Inc., one of the largest health food distributors in Eastern Canada.

Koyo Foods Inc., renowned for its impressive range of over 2000 health and wellness products, will now include Komo's award-winning plant-based comfort foods in its distribution portfolio. This alliance marks an exciting milestone for Komo, expanding its reach to more consumers in Eastern Canada.

"Aligning with Koyo Foods Inc. is an exciting development for Komo. Koyo's commitment to healthy, sustainable food choices perfectly complements our mission of making plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table," says William White, CEO of Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. "This alliance will undeniably increase our product accessibility and continue to propel Komo's growth in the plant-based industry."

Komo's recent accolade of a third-place win at the Toronto Planted Expo for its innovative product, Mac & Greens, testifies to its quality and appeal in the market. With its comprehensive range of products now distributed by Koyo Foods Inc., Komo looks forward to expanding its consumer base and impact in the plant-based food sector.

About Koyo Foods Inc.

Koyo Foods Inc. is a leading health food distributor based in Montreal, Quebec. They are committed to providing high-quality, healthy, and environmentally friendly food products. Their extensive range of over 2000 products serves a diverse market, with a focus on natural, organic, gluten-free, and plant-based food items.

About Komo

Komo Plant Based Foods is a premium plant-based food company that develops, manufactures and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals that are always hearty, satisfying and made with wholesome ingredients. At Komo, the company's mission is to help make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table by sharing the company's love for feel-good food that connects the people to the planet. The company believes plant-based eating is the future and that "Change can start with a single bite." The company's experienced plant-based innovation and development team recreates vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty classics, with 100 per cent plants. Komo's products are sold direct-to-consumer through the company's e-commerce website, and a distribution network of on-line and brick and mortar grocery, convenience and natural retailer channels. The company's operating subsidiary, Komo Comfort Foods, launched in 2021 with the company's flagship products: plant-based lasagna, shepherd's pie and chickenless pot pie, and Komo Plant-Based Meal Helpers -- versatile meal starters to allow the creation of many dishes at home. Komo's newest product is Mac & Greens. All of the company's products are 100-per-cent plant-based, made with wholesome ingredients, free from preservatives and frozen for freshness. Freezing products is a natural and effective way of keeping food products for longer without having to use any preservatives. Komo's meals have an 18-month frozen shelf life.

Learn more at: www.komocomfortfoods.com and follow on Instagram: @komocomfortfoods

For further information, please contact:

William White, President & CEO, Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. will@komoeats.com +1 (236) 8000-YUM / (236) 800-0986

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or Komo's future performance. The use of any of the words and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Komo management's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, Komo's ability to retain key personnel, its projected revenues, its projected expenses, its ability to raise capital, and its expectation as to the continued increase in the number of retailers and consumers of its products constitute forward- looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Komo disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

Source

Click here to connect with Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE: YUM) (OTC Pink KOMOF) (FRA:9HB) to receive an Investor Presentation

biotech investingcse stockscse:yumkomo plant-basedBiotech Investing
YUM:CC
The Conversation (0)
Komo Plant-Based Foods (CSE:YUM)

Komo Plant-Based Foods


Keep reading...Show less
Komo Expands Frozen Meal Line to Fortinos Stores in Toronto

Komo Expands Frozen Meal Line to Fortinos Stores in Toronto

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE: YUM) (OTCQB: KOMOF) (FSE: 9HB0) ( the "Company", "Komo"), Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. Expands Frozen Meal Line to All 9 SKUs in Fortinos Stores in Toronto.

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc., a premium, fast-growing plant-based food products manufacturer, is thrilled to announce the expansion of their frozen meal line to all 9 SKUs in Fortinos stores across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). The partnership will make Komo's delicious and nutritious plant-based meals more accessible to families in Toronto, helping to make healthy meal planning more convenient and affordable.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Komo Plant Based Foods Reports Impressive Revenue Growth with a 160% Increase in Q2

Komo Plant Based Foods Reports Impressive Revenue Growth with a 160% Increase in Q2

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE: YUM) (OTCQB: KOMOD) (FSE: 9HB) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce it achieved record revenues for its second financial quarter ended January 31, 2023. Komo generated revenues of $466,197 in the quarter, which is a 160% increase from the first quarter revenues of $179,467. The increase is attributed to Komo's recent growth across Canada with its retail distribution through Loblaws, Loblaws banner stores, Sobeys, Whole Foods and key natural accounts. This also represents a 181% increase from last year's Q2 report which had revenue of $166,052. Komo reported a gross profit margin of 39% in Q1 of 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Komo Expands Across Canada with Whole Foods Market

Komo Expands Across Canada with Whole Foods Market

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE: YUM) (OTCQB: KOMOF) (FSE: 9HB0) (the "Company", "Komo"), a premium plant‐based food company, reports planned expansion across Canada with Whole Foods Market.

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc., a fast growing plant-based food products manufacturer, announces today that it will be expanding its presence in Canada through additional distribution at Whole Foods Markets. Komo's line of frozen meals and meal helpers will now be available in all 14 Whole Foods Market locations in Canada, with the newly expanded listings to be on shelves by May of 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Komo Doubles Retail Distribution to 840 Stores

Komo Doubles Retail Distribution to 840 Stores

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE: YUM) (OTCQB: KOMOF) (FSE: 9HB0) (the "Company", "Komo"), a premium plant‐based food company, reports significant growth in the number of retail stores carrying Komo products with an increase of over 100% in 3 months.

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc., a fast-growing plant-based food products manufacturer, announces a 100% increase in retail distribution since November of 2022, now available in 840 grocery retail locations across Canada. This impressive growth includes Loblaw's and Loblaws' banner stores and the addition of 50 new retail stores in January 2023, including Georgia Main Group (IGA West and Fresh St. Market), Sobey's West, Safeway and Freson Brothers locations in western Canada, and key natural accounts such as Boites à Grain in Quebec.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Komo Reports Q1 Financial Results

Komo Reports Q1 Financial Results

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE: YUM) (OTCQB: KOMOF) (FSE: 9HB0) ( the "Company", "Komo"), a premium plant‐based food company, reports financial results for the quarterly period ended October 31, 2022.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN PRESENTS NEW RESEARCH ON OTEZLA® IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AT EULAR 2023

MOSAIC Study is First to use MRI to Assess Inflammation in Peripheral Joints and Entheses in Psoriatic Arthritis Patients

Exploratory Analysis Examines Effects of Otezla on Cardiometabolic Parameters

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN TO PRESENT AT THE TD COWEN 4TH ANNUAL ONCOLOGY INNOVATION SUMMIT

Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) will present at the TD Cowen 4th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit at 11:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday May 31, 2023. David M. Reese M.D., executive vice president of Research and Development at Amgen will present at the conference. The webcast will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

The webcast, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen's business given by management at certain investor and medical conferences, can be found on Amgen's website, www.amgen.com , under Investors. Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen's Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BriaCell Enters Definitive Arrangement Agreement for the Spin Out of BriaPro Therapeutics Corp.

BriaCell Enters Definitive Arrangement Agreement for the Spin Out of BriaPro Therapeutics Corp.

  • Special Shareholder Meeting to be Held in July 2023

briacell therapeutics corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) (" BriaCell " or the " Company "), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an arrangement agreement dated May 24, 2023 with BriaPro Therapeutics Corp. (" SpinCo "), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (the " Arrangement Agreement ") pursuant to which certain pre-clinical pipeline assets of the Company, including Bria-TILsRx™ and protein kinase C delta (PKCδ) inhibitors for multiple indications including cancer (the " SpinCo Assets "), will be spun-out to SpinCo by way of a court approved statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the " Arrangement ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sirona Biochem Engages Atheln Inc. to Strengthen Business Development Initiatives

Sirona Biochem Engages Atheln Inc. to Strengthen Business Development Initiatives

Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to announce it has contracted Atheln Inc. (" Atheln "), a leading US consulting firm, to bolster and facilitate Sirona's business activities. This strategic initiative comes at an opportune time, as Sirona prepares for the highly anticipated BIO International 2023 conference in Boston, where it will showcase its groundbreaking anti-aging compound, TFC-1326 . Under the guidance of Monica Alfaro Welling Atheln will spearhead the project team to ensure the success of Sirona's meetings during the conference.

The primary focus of the contract is to meticulously prepare for the BIO International conference, where Sirona aims to establish valuable partnerships for the development and commercialization of TFC-1326. Recognizing the significance of these meetings, the collaboration with Atheln aims to maximize the probability of success. Sirona's team has secured numerous meetings with organizations and companies that possess complementary resources, capabilities, and a strategic interest in partnerships.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sirona Biochem (TSXV:SBM)

Sirona Biochem Inc.


Keep reading...Show less
BriaCell Closes $4 Million Strategic Investment by Prevail Partners, LLC at US$8.63 per Share

BriaCell Closes $4 Million Strategic Investment by Prevail Partners, LLC at US$8.63 per Share

briacell therapeutics corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the previously-announced strategic investment by Prevail Partners, LLC (" Prevail Partners ") in the Company (the " Investment "), in accordance with a stock purchase agreement (the " Agreement ") entered into between the Company and Prevail Partners on May 12, 2023. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company issued 463,408 common shares (the " Shares ") to Prevail Partners (the " Issuance ") at a price per Share of US$8.63 for aggregate gross proceeds of US$4 million.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

Nanalysis to Present at LD Micro Invitational XIII

CanAlaska Prepares for 2,000 Metre Drill Program at Geikie Uranium Project

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

Precious Metals Investing

Antler Gold Is Awarded the Ufipa Gold Project Located in Fertile Ubendian Belt, North-East Zambia

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Announces the Closing of its Acquisition of 100% of the South Dufferin Uranium Project from Denison Mines in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Battery Metals Investing

Argentina Lithium Completes Initial Drill Campaign at Rincon West, Announces Positive Results from Ninth Exploration Well

Battery Metals Investing

Critical Elements Lithium Identifies New LCT Pegmatite Targets and Announces a Surface Exploration Program in the Nemaska Belt Portfolio

×