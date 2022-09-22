Life Science News Investing News

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM) (OTCQB:KOMOF) (FRA:9HB) ("Komo") is pleased to announce Quality Foods will be carrying Komo's 2 serving Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Mac & Greens as well as both Meal Helpers (Bolognese and Taco Filling) at all Quality Foods locations

Quality Foods is a British Columbia owned, award-winning leader in the Canadian grocery industry with brick and mortar stores in 13 locations in B.C. including Qualicum Foods in Qualicam Beach, Quality Foods in Parksville, Nanoose Bay, Nanaimo (Harewood), Nanaimo (Northridge Village), Port Alberni, Comox, Courtenay, Campbell River, Powell River, Victoria (Langford) and Victoria (View Royal).

"Quality Foods, the Island original, is thrilled to add this new favourite local brand, Komo Comfort Foods, to their 'Good For You' program. Their ready to bake meals aren't only an easy dinner night, they are also hearty and made with only real ingredients. Perfect to add to your veggie night or simply enjoy a meat free option! Best of all, apart from being healthy - Komo tastes delicious," says Quality Food's Reena Kaback

About Quality Foods

Quality Foods is BC owned and operated since 1982. The Vancouver Island chain is an award-winning leader in the Canadian grocery industry, employing over 1,000 employees primarily on Vancouver Island (and Powell River). Since opening their original store in 1982 as Qualicum Foods in Qualicum Beach on Vancouver Island, they are proudly "an Island Original". Now they are Quality Foods, a BC owned and operated, award-winning leader in the Canadian grocery industry, employing over 1,000 people in thirteen full service grocery stores. The company was acquired by the Jim Pattison Group in 2017.

About Komo

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. is a premium plant-based food company that develops, manufactures and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals that are always hearty, satisfying, and made with wholesome ingredients. At Komo, our mission is to help make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table by sharing our love for feel-good food that connects the people to the planet. We believe plant-based eating is the future and - Change can start with a single biteTM. Our experienced plant-based innovation and development team recreates vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty classics, with 100% plants. Komo's products are sold direct-to-consumer through our eCommerce website and a distribution network of online and brick and mortar grocery, convenience and natural retailer channels. Our operating subsidiary Komo Comfort Foods launched in 2021 with our flagship products: plant-based Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Chickenless Pot Pie and Komo Plant-Based Meal HelpersTM - versatile meal starters to allow the creation of many dishes at home. Komo's newest product is Mac & Greens. All of our products are 100% plant-based, made with wholesome ingredients, free from preservatives and frozen for freshness. Freezing products is a natural and effective way of keeping food products for longer without having to use any preservatives. Komo's meals have a frozen shelf life of 18 months.

Learn more at: www.komocomfortfoods.com and follow on Instagram: @komocomfortfoods

For further information, please contact:
William White, President & CEO, Komo Plant Based Foods Inc.
will@komoeats.com
+1 (236) 8000-YUM / (236) 800-0986

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or Komo's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Komo's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, Komo's product development plans, its ability to launch its products on food delivery apps, its ability to retain key personnel, its revenues, and its expectation as to the acceptance of its products by retailer stores and consumers constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Komo disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: KOMO Plant Based Foods Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/717000/Komo-Plant-Based-Foods-Expands-Distribution-through-Quality-Foods-Grocery-Chain

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Komo Plant-Based Foods CSE:YUM Biotech Investing
YUM:CC
Komo Plant-Based Foods

Komo Plant-Based Foods


Keep reading... Show less
Komo Announces Product of the Year Nomination by the B.C. Food and Beverage Association

Komo Announces Product of the Year Nomination by the B.C. Food and Beverage Association

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM) (OTCQB:KOMOF) (FRA:9HB) ("Komo") is pleased to announce its newest product, Mac & Greens, has been nominated for Product of the Year by the British Columbia Food and Beverage Association ("BCFB") for the 2022 awards

Product of the Year is BCFB's flagship award - the winner is selected a bit differently from the other BCFB awards. For Product of the Year, 10 finalists go on to the Product of the Year competition on October 3rd where a panel of judges will crown the winner. Komo's latest innovation, Mac & Greens, has been nominated as one of 10 finalists. The Mac & Greens is Komo's plant-based take on the classic macaroni and cheese with a wholesome twist. It's made with a cheezy oat sauce, basil pesto, greens including spinach, parsley and edamame and is topped with garlicky panko breadcrumbs.

Keep reading... Show less
Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. Announces Retail Expansion with Distribution Across Canada with Loblaw Companies Ltd.

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. Announces Retail Expansion with Distribution Across Canada with Loblaw Companies Ltd.

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo") is pleased to announce it is increasing retail distribution for all of it's 9 products across Canada with Loblaw Companies Ltd. 4 SKUs will be listed nationally in 8 Loblaws warehouses and the remaining 5 SKUs will be distributed to Loblaw's banner stores direct from our distributor partners to retail locations across western Canada

Loblaw Companies is Canada's largest Canadian food retailer with over 2,400 stores across the country including corporate and franchise supermarkets operating under 22 regional and market segment banners including Loblaws.

Keep reading... Show less
Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints US Sales Management Consultants

Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints US Sales Management Consultants

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo") is pleased to announce the appointment of a U.S. sales consultant, Caboodle Consulting LLC (Caboodle), to develop Komo's retail expansion throughout the United States. Komo will work closely with the Caboodle sales management team to build out the US retail strategy. Heather Barry Whittier will be representing Komo as the Director of Sales. Ms. Whittier has 20+ years experience in the natural products industry including a pivotal role in growing a brokerage, Yin Yang Naturals, from regional to national coverage

Other members of the Caboodle management team include Lisa Thorson and Constance Wolfe. Lisa Thorson comes from a Market Analysis background with 10+ years' experience in Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) brokerage and brand management with experience at Laird Superfood and Alliance Sales & Marketing. Constance Wolfe offers 10+ years of brand management experience including specializing in data analysis and trade spend promotional management with experience at Coconut Bliss and Hilary's Eat Well.

Keep reading... Show less
Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. Establishes US Cold Storage Partnership

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. Establishes US Cold Storage Partnership

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce it will be partnering with HLC Distributing as a third-party logistics (3PL) Warehouse for the U.S

"We are thrilled to work with Komo foods as they look to expand into the US market. They're an innovative company that understands the plant-based segment," said Alec Hendren, Vice President of HLC Distributing (HLC). "As a cold storage and logistics provider, we are excited to help provide the resources needed to get great products out into the market. It's the right fit for both companies and I look forward to building the relationship as we both grow."

Keep reading... Show less
Komo Plant Based Foods Grows Distribution Across Quebec, Ontario, and Maritimes

Komo Plant Based Foods Grows Distribution Across Quebec, Ontario, and Maritimes

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM) (OTCQB:KOMOF) (FRA:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce that Horizon Nature is now carrying all Komo frozen plant-based products for distribution, with a focus on Quebec and the Maritimes with a growing market in Ontario

Horizon Nature is a full service distributor to natural, independent and grocery banners. Founded in 2003, the company is still a Quebec family owned business today. Operating from a vast and modern distribution centre in St-Léonard, Horizon Nature offers a wide variety of local, national and global brands supported by an experienced sales team. As a supplier to Metro, Provigo, Tau and Avril, they offer a range of products spanning from fresh to dry grocery and frozen, with an emphasis on healthy whole foods as well as products across various dietary needs, whether gluten free or vegan ingredients and meals.

Keep reading... Show less

Gilead Sciences Completes Acquisition of MiroBio

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced the completion of the previously announced transaction to acquire MiroBio, a privately held U.K.-based biotechnology company focused on restoring immune balance with agonists targeting immune inhibitory receptors, for approximately $405 million in cash. The acquisition provides Gilead with MiroBio's proprietary discovery platform and entire portfolio of immune inhibitory receptor agonists. MiroBio's lead investigational antibody, MB272, is a selective agonist of immune inhibitory receptor B- and T-Lymphocyte Attenuator (BTLA) and has entered Phase 1 clinical trials, with the first patient dosed in early August 2022. MB272 targets T, B and dendritic cells to inhibit or blunt activation and suppress an inflammatory immune response.

Keep reading... Show less

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at American College of Rheumatology Convergence 2022

Five abstracts underscore the long-term safety and efficacy of voclosporin, including in Latino patients and patients with Class V lupus nephritis

Data presentation on pre-clinical asset AUR200 reinforces Aurinia's commitment to autoimmune disease

Keep reading... Show less
The Gummy Project Announces Plans to Launch 3rd Endangered 'Keystone' Species Gummy Product - Coconut Flavoured Palm Trees

The Gummy Project Announces Plans to Launch 3rd Endangered 'Keystone' Species Gummy Product - Coconut Flavoured Palm Trees

  • After the successful North American launch of Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks, the Company has decided to accelerate the launch of Coconut Palm Trees after extensive flavour testing and consumer research.
  • Palm Trees are within GUMY's mandate to support endangered "keystone" species.
  • GUMY to donate a portion of the proceeds from the sale of each bag of Coconut flavoured Palm Trees to a carefully selected conservation partner.
  • Q1 2023 set as launch date for Coconut Palm Trees.

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce plans to launch a coconut flavoured gummy product that will support Palm Trees, an endangered "keystone" species.

"Following the successful launch of our Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks, we want to leverage the strong momentum that we have created with the addition of a new SKU," said Charlie Lamb, President and CEO of GUMY. "From the start, we've been testing a variety of flavours with real consumers, while researching which 'keystone' species we want to support. Palm Trees have been at the top of the list for some time and we are currently in discussions with various conservation groups that support both Palm Trees and rainforests as a whole, with plans to carefully select the ideal partnership in the very near future."

Keep reading... Show less

Aurinia Announces European Commission Approval of LUPKYNIS® for the Treatment of Lupus Nephritis

Approval follows the positive opinion granted by European Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) in July 2022

LUPKYNIS is the first oral medicine approved in both the U.S. and Europe for the treatment of adults living with active lupus nephritis

Keep reading... Show less

AbbVie Secures Positive CHMP Opinion for Risankizumab for the Treatment of Adults with Moderate to Severe Crohn's Disease

The European Commission decision is expected in the fourth quarter of 2022. This anticipated approval would mark the third indication for risankizumab in the EU

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. , Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CMHP) adopted a positive opinion recommending the approval of risankizumab (SKYRIZI ® , 600 mg intravenous [IV] induction and 360 mg subcutaneous [SC] maintenance therapy) for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease who have had inadequate response, lost response or were intolerant to conventional or biologic therapy.

Keep reading... Show less

Bristol Myers Squibb Receives European Commission Approval for LAG-3-Blocking Antibody Combination, Opdualag , for the Treatment of Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma with Tumor Cell PD-L1 Expression < 1%

Opdualag is a first-in-class, fixed-dose dual immunotherapy combination treatment of the PD-1 inhibitor nivolumab and novel LAG-3-blocking antibody relatlimab

In RELATIVITY-047, Opdualag more than doubled median progression-free survival compared to nivolumab monotherapy

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×