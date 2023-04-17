Lobe Sciences, Ltd. Announces the Acquisition of Altemia & Company

BiotechInvesting News

Komo Plant-Based Foods Inc.

Komo Announces Voluntary Delisting from OTCQB

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE: YUM) (OTC Pink KOMOF) (FRA:9HB) ("Komo" or the "Company"), a premium plant-based food company, announces that it voluntarily delisted its common shares from trading on the OTCQB. The delisting will be effective prior to the opening of the markets on April 18, 2023.

The Company is currently listed on Canada's Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:YUM) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA:9HB), and the Company's common shares are now quoted on the Pink tier of OTC Markets Group under the stock ticker KOMOF. The Company's common shares continue to be eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC").

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies in the United States. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be "DTC eligible". DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of shares in the United States by accelerating the settlement period for transfers and reducing costs for investors.

The Company can provide no assurance that trading in its common shares will continue on the OTC Markets Group. For quotes or additional information on the OTC Pink market, please visit http://www.otcmarkets.com.

About Komo

Komo Plant Based Foods is a premium plant-based food company that develops, manufactures and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals that are always hearty, satisfying and made with wholesome ingredients. At Komo, the company's mission is to help make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table by sharing the company's love for feel-good food that connects the people to the planet. The company believes plant-based eating is the future and that "Change can start with a single bite." The company's experienced plant-based innovation and development team recreates vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty classics, with 100 per cent plants. Komo's products are sold direct-to-consumer through the company's e-commerce website, and a distribution network of on-line and brick and mortar grocery, convenience and natural retailer channels. The company's operating subsidiary, Komo Comfort Foods, launched in 2021 with the company's flagship products: plant-based lasagna, shepherd's pie and chickenless pot pie, and Komo Plant-Based Meal Helpers -- versatile meal starters to allow the creation of many dishes at home. Komo's newest product is Mac & Greens. All of the company's products are 100-per-cent plant-based, made with wholesome ingredients, free from preservatives and frozen for freshness. Freezing products is a natural and effective way of keeping food products for longer without having to use any preservatives. Komo's meals have an 18-month frozen shelf life.

Learn more at: www.komocomfortfoods.com and follow on Instagram: @komocomfortfoods

For further information, please contact: William White, President & CEO, Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. will@komoeats.com +1 (236) 8000-YUM / (236) 800-0986

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release. Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or Komo's future performance. The use of any of the words and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Komo management's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, Komo's ability to retain key personnel, its projected revenues, its projected expenses, its ability to raise capital, and its expectation as to the continued increase in the number of retailers and consumers of its products constitute forward- looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Komo disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

Source

Click here to connect with Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE: YUM) (OTC Pink KOMOF) (FRA:9HB) , to receive an Investor Presentation

biotech investingcse stockscse:yumkomo plant-basedBiotech Investing
YUM:CC
The Conversation (0)
Komo Plant-Based Foods (CSE:YUM)

Komo Plant-Based Foods


Keep reading...Show less
Komo Expands Frozen Meal Line to Fortinos Stores in Toronto

Komo Expands Frozen Meal Line to Fortinos Stores in Toronto

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE: YUM) (OTCQB: KOMOF) (FSE: 9HB0) ( the "Company", "Komo"), Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. Expands Frozen Meal Line to All 9 SKUs in Fortinos Stores in Toronto.

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc., a premium, fast-growing plant-based food products manufacturer, is thrilled to announce the expansion of their frozen meal line to all 9 SKUs in Fortinos stores across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). The partnership will make Komo's delicious and nutritious plant-based meals more accessible to families in Toronto, helping to make healthy meal planning more convenient and affordable.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Komo Plant Based Foods Reports Impressive Revenue Growth with a 160% Increase in Q2

Komo Plant Based Foods Reports Impressive Revenue Growth with a 160% Increase in Q2

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE: YUM) (OTCQB: KOMOD) (FSE: 9HB) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce it achieved record revenues for its second financial quarter ended January 31, 2023. Komo generated revenues of $466,197 in the quarter, which is a 160% increase from the first quarter revenues of $179,467. The increase is attributed to Komo's recent growth across Canada with its retail distribution through Loblaws, Loblaws banner stores, Sobeys, Whole Foods and key natural accounts. This also represents a 181% increase from last year's Q2 report which had revenue of $166,052. Komo reported a gross profit margin of 39% in Q1 of 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Komo Expands Across Canada with Whole Foods Market

Komo Expands Across Canada with Whole Foods Market

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE: YUM) (OTCQB: KOMOF) (FSE: 9HB0) (the "Company", "Komo"), a premium plant‐based food company, reports planned expansion across Canada with Whole Foods Market.

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc., a fast growing plant-based food products manufacturer, announces today that it will be expanding its presence in Canada through additional distribution at Whole Foods Markets. Komo's line of frozen meals and meal helpers will now be available in all 14 Whole Foods Market locations in Canada, with the newly expanded listings to be on shelves by May of 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Komo Doubles Retail Distribution to 840 Stores

Komo Doubles Retail Distribution to 840 Stores

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE: YUM) (OTCQB: KOMOF) (FSE: 9HB0) (the "Company", "Komo"), a premium plant‐based food company, reports significant growth in the number of retail stores carrying Komo products with an increase of over 100% in 3 months.

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc., a fast-growing plant-based food products manufacturer, announces a 100% increase in retail distribution since November of 2022, now available in 840 grocery retail locations across Canada. This impressive growth includes Loblaw's and Loblaws' banner stores and the addition of 50 new retail stores in January 2023, including Georgia Main Group (IGA West and Fresh St. Market), Sobey's West, Safeway and Freson Brothers locations in western Canada, and key natural accounts such as Boites à Grain in Quebec.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Komo Reports Q1 Financial Results

Komo Reports Q1 Financial Results

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE: YUM) (OTCQB: KOMOF) (FSE: 9HB0) ( the "Company", "Komo"), a premium plant‐based food company, reports financial results for the quarterly period ended October 31, 2022.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

U.S. FDA Approves QULIPTA® for Adults With Chronic Migraine

  • QULIPTA ® now the first and only oral CGRP receptor antagonist approved to prevent migraine across frequencies, including episodic and chronic
  • Expanded indication provides an additional treatment option for those with chronic migraine whose frequent disabling attacks negatively impact performance of daily activities
  • Approval based on a clinical trial that demonstrated statistically significant reduction from baseline in mean monthly migraine days and improvements in function and reduction in activity impairment
  • AbbVie is the only company with three prescription treatments designed to meet patient needs across the full spectrum of migraine

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved expanding the indication of QULIPTA ® (atogepant) for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults. The approval makes QULIPTA the first and only oral calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist approved to prevent episodic and chronic migraine. People living with chronic migraine experience headaches for 15 or more days per month, with at least eight of those days associated with migraine. 1

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9120951-abbvie-qulipta-migraine/

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AbbVie Announces Provincial Reimbursement for VRAYLAR® for the Treatment of Schizophrenia in Québec

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), today announced that VRAYLAR is now listed as an exception medication status on the list of medications of the Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec (RAMQ) 1 for the treatment of schizophrenia.

AbbVie logo (CNW Group/AbbVie Canada)

Information regarding the specific reimbursement criteria may be found by consulting the link below:

This announcement comes 12 months after the approval of VRAYLAR by Health Canada, bringing a new treatment option to Canadians living with schizophrenia.

Schizophrenia is a severe mental illness that can impact a person's ability to function, and often presents symptoms that can change over time. Symptoms can include hallucinations, disorganized speech, social withdrawal, and catatonic behaviour. An estimated 300,000 Canadians are impacted by schizophrenia. 2

About VRAYLAR ® (cariprazine) 3

VRAYLAR is an oral, once daily atypical antipsychotic approved as monotherapy for the acute management of manic, mixed, and depressive episodes associated with bipolar l disorder in adults, as well as the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

The mechanism of action of cariprazine in schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder is unknown. However, the therapeutic effect of cariprazine may be mediated through a combination of partial agonist activity at central dopamine D3, D2 and serotonin 5-HT1A receptors and antagonist activity at 5-HT2A receptors. Cariprazine forms two major metabolites, desmethyl cariprazine (DCAR) and didesmethyl cariprazine (DDCAR), that have in vitro receptor binding and functional activity profiles similar to the parent drug.

VRAYLAR is contraindicated in patients who are hypersensitive to cariprazine or to any ingredient in the formulation, including any non-medicinal ingredient, or component of the container.  VRAYLAR is also contraindicated with concomitant use with strong and moderate CYP3A4 inhibitors / inducers. Due to the slow elimination of cariprazine and its metabolites, treatment with strong and moderate CYP3A4 inhibitors must be initiated at least 2 weeks after VRAYLAR discontinuation.

VRAYLAR is being developed jointly by AbbVie and Gedeon Richter Plc, with AbbVie responsible for commercialization in the U.S., Canada , Japan , Taiwan and certain Latin American countries (including Argentina , Bolivia , Brazil , Chile , Colombia , Ecuador , Mexico , Peru and Venezuela ).

Please consult the VRAYLAR Product Monograph at www.abbvie.ca .

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.ca . Follow AbbVie Canada on Twitter, on Instagram or find us on LinkedIn.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BriaCell Presents Positive Data Demonstrating Survival and Clinical Benefits in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer at the 2023 AACR

BriaCell Presents Positive Data Demonstrating Survival and Clinical Benefits in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer at the 2023 AACR

  • 15 of 18 patients remain alive of those recruited since the study reopened in 2021.
  • Longer than expected patient survival data highlights tolerability and clinical effectiveness of BriaCell's combination treatment.
  • The Bria-IMT combination regimen activated the immune system even in anergic patients with very weak immune systems.
  • Continued positive clinical data suggests more meaningful survival and clinical benefits in advanced metastatic breast cancer.

briacell therapeutics corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, is presenting positive clinical data from its lead product candidate, Bria-IMT™, summarized in four poster sessions during the 2023 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting held from April 14 19, 2023 at Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida.

"Our data highlights the potential clinical value of the Bria-MT™ regimen in patients with advanced metastatic breast cancer after receiving multiple prior therapies," said Carmen Calfa, M.D., of the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami, Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine, Principal Clinical Investigator, and co-author of the study of Bria-IMT™ in combination with PD-1 inhibitors pembrolizumab and retifanlimab. "These results are promising and the fact that patients have had a great quality of life thus far is remarkable. We are hopeful that this novel immunotherapy proves to be an effective therapy for our patients."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Regulatory Applications Accepted Across Three Regions Globally for Abecma for Earlier Use in Adults with Triple-Class Exposed Relapsed and/or Refractory Multiple Myeloma

U.S. FDA accepted Bristol Myers Squibb and 2seventy bio's supplemental Biologics License Application and has assigned a target action date of December 16, 2023

European Medicines Agency has validated Bristol Myers Squibb's Type II variation application for Abecma

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Veklury® Efficacy and Safety Profile Further Demonstrated in Vulnerable Patient Populations

Phase 3 Clinical Trial Demonstrated the Safety Profile of Veklury in Patients with Severe Renal Impairment –

– Real-World Evidence Demonstrated Veklury Reduced COVID-19- Associated Mortality and Readmission Rates in Immunocompromised Patients Across All Variants of Concern, Including Omicron –

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Gilead Sciences to Release First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Thursday, April 27, 2023

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) announced today that its first quarter 2023 financial results will be released on Thursday, April 27, 2023 after the market closes. At 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time that day, Gilead's management will host a webcast to discuss the company's first quarter 2023 financial results and provide a business update.

A live webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of www.gilead.com and will be archived there for one year.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Form 62-103F1

Purchase of Shares of Bradda Head Lithium Ltd

Lobe Sciences, Ltd. Announces the Acquisition of Altemia & Company

Blockmate Launches Web3 Passive Income Generator App for Global Audience

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Form 62-103F1

Battery Metals Investing

Purchase of Shares of Bradda Head Lithium Ltd

Battery Metals Investing

Beyond Minerals Announces Expansion of Mckenzie Bay, Wapesi Lake and Wapesi North Properties

Base Metals Investing

Platinex Secures Dominant Land Position at W2 with Claim Acquisitions

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Reports Progress at the Farwell Gold-Copper Project

Precious Metals Investing

Silver Hammer Mining Engages Precision GeoSurveys for Airborne Magnetic and Radiometric Surveys at Eliza and Silverton Projects in Nevada

×