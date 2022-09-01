Life Science NewsInvesting News

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo") is pleased to announce it is increasing retail distribution for all of it's 9 products across Canada with Loblaw Companies Ltd. 4 SKUs will be listed nationally in 8 Loblaws warehouses and the remaining 5 SKUs will be distributed to Loblaw's banner stores direct from our distributor partners to retail locations across western Canada

Loblaw Companies is Canada's largest Canadian food retailer with over 2,400 stores across the country including corporate and franchise supermarkets operating under 22 regional and market segment banners including Loblaws.

Komo's original flagship line of products, including the 2 serving Lasagna, the 2 serving Shepherd's Pie, the Chickenless Pot Pie, and the 2 serving newly launched Komo product, "Mac & Greens", are being sent to 8 Loblaws' warehouses located across Canada for distribution in Loblaw's banners.

Komo's "Meal Helpers" line, which includes the BBQ Mushroom Lentil Taco Filling and Komo's Walnut Mushroom Bolognese, as well as the family size SKUs of the Mac & Greens, Shepherd's Pie and Lasagna will be distributed directly to Loblaw banner stores by Komo's distributors. Banner stores anticipated to be carrying Komo products include Loblaws, Superstores including Great Canadian Superstore (Atlantic Provinces), No Frills, YIGs, City Markets, Extra Foods, Fortino's and Provigo (Quebec). Products are expected to be on store shelves beginning the first week of November 2022.

"Achieving distribution for all of our healthy vegan frozen products to Loblaw's customers across Canada including our latest innovation "Mac & Greens" demonstrates the market demand for our quality products," says Komo CEO William White. " All of our products are 100% plant-based, made with wholesome ingredients, free from preservatives, artificial colours and flavours and frozen for freshness."

About Komo

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. is a premium plant-based food company that develops, manufactures and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals that are always hearty, satisfying, and made with wholesome ingredients. At Komo, our mission is to help make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table by sharing our love for feel-good food that connects the people to the planet. We believe plant-based eating is the future and - Change can start with a single biteTM. Our experienced plant-based innovation and development team recreates vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty classics, with 100% plants. Komo's products are sold direct-to-consumer through our eCommerce website and a distribution network of online and brick and mortar grocery, convenience and natural retailer channels. Our operating subsidiary Komo Comfort Foods launched in 2021 with our flagship products: plant-based Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Chickenless Pot Pie and Komo Plant-Based Meal HelpersTM - versatile meal starters to allow the creation of many dishes at home. Komo's newest product is Mac & Greens. All of our products are 100% plant-based, made with wholesome ingredients, free from preservatives, and frozen for freshness. Freezing products is a natural and effective way of keeping food products for longer without having to use any preservatives. Komo's meals have a 18 months frozen shelf life.

Learn more at: www.komocomfortfoods.com and follow on Instagram: @komocomfortfoods

For further information, please contact:

William White, President & CEO, Komo Plant Based Foods Inc.
will@komoeats.com
+1(236) 8000-YUM / (236) 800-0986

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or Komo's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Komo's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, Komo's product development plans, its ability to launch its products on food delivery apps, its ability to retain key personnel, its revenues, and its expectation as to the acceptance of its products by retailer stores and consumers constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Komo disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

