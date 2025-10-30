Kobo Resources Intersects 10.0 m at 2.50 g/t Au and 13.0 m at 1.49 g/t Au, Confirming Strong Gold Mineralisation Along the Contact Zone Fault at Kossou

  • Strong mineralisation along the Contact Zone Fault ("CZ Fault") confirmed with multiple broad gold intercepts, including 10.0 m at 2.50 g/t Au and 11.0 m at 0.51 g/t Au at the Road Cut Zone
  • High-grade near-surface intersections such as 1.0 m at 17.30 g/t Au at the Jagger Zone underscore the strength of gold-bearing shears and continuity within the Jagger structural corridor
  • Excellent down-dip and along-strike continuity demonstrated across a 300-m section of the CZ Fault, reinforcing the Company's structural model and confirming the growth potential of the Kossou Gold Project

Kobo Resources Inc. (" Kobo" or the " Company ") ( TSX.V: KRI ) is pleased to report additional diamond drill results from its ongoing program at the 100%-owned Kossou Gold Project (" Kossou ") in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa.

Diamond Drill Results Highlights:

Road Cut Zone:

  • KDD0104
    • 7.0 metres ("m") at 1.20 g/t Au from 72.0 m
    • 13.0 m at 1.49 g/t Au from 93.0 m
  • KDD0109
    • 10.0 m at 2.50 g/t Au from 41.0 m, incl. 6.0 m at 3.77 g/t Au from 45.0 m
    • 10.0 m at 1.86 g/t Au from 204.0 m
    • 11.0 m at 0.51 g/t Au from 229.0 m

Jagger Zone

  • KDD0100
    • 1.0 m at 17.30 g/t Au from 38.0 m
    • 1.0 m at 3.72 g/t Au from 94.0 m
    • 9.0 m at 1.04 g/t Au from 172.0 m
    • 11.0 m at 1.26 g/t Au from 188.0 m

Edward Gosselin, CEO and Director of Kobo commented: "The latest results continue to confirm strong, continuous gold mineralisation along the Contact Zone Fault. These results also further define parallel gold-bearing shears within both the Road Cut Zone and Jagger Zone structural corridors, reinforcing our confidence in the scale and continuity of the system." He continued: "The new drilling has outlined broad mineralised zones with strong down-dip continuity and encouraging grades near surface and at depth, all consistent with our geological model for Kossou. Together, these results continue to strengthen our view that Kossou hosts a robust and growing gold system with significant potential for resource expansion as drilling progresses."

Road Cut Zone Highlights

Drilling at the Road Cut Zone targeted a 300-m strike length between sections RCZ400 and RCZ700 , with results confirming mineralisation along and adjacent to the CZ Fault. Boreholes KDD0104 and KDD0109 on section RCZ600 returned some of the strongest results to date:

  • KDD0109 intersected 10.0 m at 2.50 g/t Au from 41.0 m, including 6.0 m at 3.77 g/t Au from 45.0 m, as well as 10.0 m at 1.86 g/t Au from 204.0 m and 11.0 m at 0.51 g/t Au from 229.0 m.
  • KDD0104 returned 13.0 m at 1.49 g/t Au from 93 m and 7.0 m at 1.20 g/t Au from 72 m, located approximately 20 m west of the CZ Fault.

The mineralised intersections in boreholes KDD0104 and KDD0109 along the CZ Fault are comparable in both grade and thicknesses reported previously in borehole KDD0098 . This hole shows a good degree of consistency and continuity down dip of the prominent shear zone.

The upper mineralised intersection of 10.0 m at 2.50 g/t Au in KDD0109 also confirms an excellent down-dip continuity of gold mineralisation first identified in hole KDD0014 (9.0 m at 4.27 g/t Au) , establishing a robust, gold-bearing structure up to 175.0 m from the main fault.

Additional intercepts along the CZ Fault include 10.0 m at 0.55 g/t Au and 5.0 m at 1.75 g/t Au in KDD0102 , while KDD0105 returned a 1 m interval at 5.05 g/t Au associated with quartz veining south of RCZ600 . Collectively, the Road Cut Zone results confirm consistent gold mineralisation along a 150-200 m section of the CZ Fault, highlighting its potential as a major first-order control on mineralisation.

Jagger Zone Highlights

Drilling at the Jagger Zone was completed across two 50-m sections (JZ750 and JZ800) , designed to test continuity within the central shear and southern extensions of the zone.

  • KDD0100 intersected 1.0 m at 17.30 g/t Au from 38.0 m , 9.0 m at 1.04 g/t Au from 172.0 m , and 11.0 m at 1.26 g/t Au from 188.0 m , demonstrating higher grades and continuity within the core of the Jagger shear zone compared to earlier holes (e.g., KDD0031 – 4.0 m at 3.26 g/t Au ).
  • KDD0106 returned 3.3 m at 0.96 g/t Au from 62.7 m near surface, confirming the presence of mineralised shears along the southern continuation of Structure 6.

Although shallow holes KDD0106 and KDD0108 intersected lower-grade mineralisation, results at depth confirm that well-defined shears persist below 200 m , warranting follow-up drilling to extend these high-grade zones down dip.

Table 1: Summary of Significant Diamond Drill Hole Results

BHID

East

North

Elev.

Az.

Dip

Depth

From
(m)

To
(m)

Int. (m)

Au (g/t)

Target

KDD0100

228942

775108

386

70

-50

413.40

19

21

2

0.38

Jagger

38

39

1

17.30*

Jagger

94

95

1

3.72

Jagger

114

116

2

0.35

Jagger

172

181

9

1.04

Jagger

incl.

172

178

6

1.47

Jagger

188

199

11

1.26

Jagger

347

351

4

0.83

Jagger

357

359

2

0.79

Jagger

KDD0101

228459

776315

244

70

-50

236.30

39

41

2

11.45

RCZ

133

137

4

0.42

RCZ

199

201.2

2.2

1.11

RCZ

219

221

2

1.53

RCZ

KDD0102

228490

776220

242

70

-50

251.30

153

155

2

0.73

RCZ

159

162

3

0.74

RCZ

185

195

10

0.96

RCZ

212

217

5

1.75

RCZ

KDD0103

228941

775054

386

70

-50

329.40

184

186

2

0.69

Jagger

203

206

3

1.05

Jagger

229

233

4

0.50

Jagger

245

255

10

0.31

Jagger

265

267

2

0.36

Jagger

KDD0104

228613

776212

201

70

-50

134.30

43

50

7

0.62

RCZ

incl.

45

47

2

1.09

RCZ

72

79

7

1.20

RCZ

93

106

13

1.49

RCZ

KDD0105

228645

776170

216

70

-50

164.30

92

93

1

5.05*

RCZ

KDD0106

229199

775148

309

70

-50

122.40

13

14

1

13.20*

Jagger

35

41

6

0.70

Jagger

62.7

66

3.3

0.96

Jagger

102

104

2

1.11

Jagger

116

118

2

1.00

Jagger

KDD0107

228672

776127

232

70

-50

179.30

No Significant Intersections

RCZ

KDD0108

229145

775182

324

70

-50

152.40

No Significant Intersections

RCZ

KDD0109

228501

776171

241

70

-50

266.30

41

51

10

2.50

RCZ

incl.

45

51

6

3.77

RCZ

incl.

50

51

1

13.50

RCZ

192

198

6

0.67

RCZ

204

214

10

1.86

RCZ

221

223

2

0.56

RCZ

229

240

11

0.51

RCZ

246

247

1

6.94*

RCZ

Notes:

Cut-off using 2.0 m at 0.30 g/t Au

Intervals are reported with no more than 3.0 m of internal dilution of less than 0.30 g/t Au except where indicated with *

An accurate dip and strike and controls of mineralisation are unconfirmed and mineralised zones are reported as downhole lengths. Drill holes are planned to intersect mineralised zones perpendicular to interpreted targets. All intercepts reported are downhole distances, true widths are unknown.

Sampling, QA/QC, and Analytical Procedures

Drill core was logged and sampled by Kobo personnel at site. Drill cores were sawn in half, with one half remaining in the core box and the other half secured into new plastic sample bags with sample number tickets. Core samples are drilled using HQ core barrels to below the level of oxidation and then reduced to NQ core barrels for the remainder of the bore hole. Samples are transported to the SGS Côte d'Ivoire facility in Yamoussoukro by Kobo personnel where the entire sample was prepared for analysis (prep code PRP86/PRP94). Sample splits of 50 grams were then analysed for gold using 50g Fire Assay as per SGS Geochem Method FAA505. QA/QC procedures for the drill program include insertion of a certificated standards every 20 samples, a blank every 20 samples and a duplicate sample every 20 samples. All QAQC control samples returned values within acceptable limits.

Review of Technical Information

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Paul Sarjeant, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Persons as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Sarjeant is the President and Chief Operating Officer and Director of Kobo.

About Kobo Resources Inc.

Kobo Resources is a growth-focused gold exploration company with a compelling new gold discovery in Côte d'Ivoire, one of West Africa's most prolific and developing gold districts, hosting several multi-million-ounce gold mines. The Company's 100%-owned Kossou Gold Project is located approximately 20 km northwest of the capital city of Yamoussoukro and is directly adjacent to one of the region's largest gold mines with established processing facilities.

With over 24,411 metres of diamond drilling, nearly 5,900 metres of reverse circulation (RC) drilling, and 5,900 metres of trenching completed since 2023, Kobo has made significant progress in defining the scale and prospectivity of its Kossou's Gold Project. Exploration has focused on multiple high-priority targets within a 9+ km strike length of highly prospective gold-in-soil geochemical anomalies, with drilling confirming extensive mineralisation at the Jagger, Road Cut, and Kadie Zones. The latest phase of drilling has further refined structural controls on gold mineralisation, setting the stage for the next phase of systematic exploration and resource development.

Beyond Kossou, the Company is advancing exploration at its Kotobi Permit and is actively expanding its land position in Côte d'Ivoire with prospective ground, aligning with its strategic vision for long-term growth in-country. Kobo remains committed to identifying and developing new opportunities to enhance its exploration portfolio within highly prospective gold regions of West Africa. Kobo offers investors the exciting combination of high-quality gold prospects led by an experienced leadership team with in-country experience. Kobo's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KRI". For more information, please visit www.koboresources.com .

NEITHER THE TSXV NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSXV) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, Kobo assumes no obligation and/or liability to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Edward Gosselin
Chief Executive Officer and Director
1-418-609-3587
ir@kobores.com

Twitter: @KoboResources | LinkedIn: Kobo Resources Inc.

