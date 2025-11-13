Kobo Resources Identifies Multiple High-Priority Gold Targets at its Kotobi Project in Côte d'Ivoire

Initial Trenching Returns up to 4.0 m at 3.10 g/t Au and 4.0 m at 2.68 g/t Au within Strong Geochemical Anomalies

  • First-pass exploration confirms four robust gold-in-soil anomalies across the 301.8 km² Kotobi Project, including values exceeding 1,400 ppb Au
  • Trenching at the Kotobi 1 target intersects up to 4.0 m at 3.10 g/t Au , confirming a bedrock source to strong surface anomalies and supporting follow-up trenching and drilling
  • Aggressive mechanised trenching and follow-up drilling planned for early 2026

Kobo Resources Inc. (" Kobo" or the " Company" ) ( TSX.V: KRI ) is pleased to report the results of its first phase grassroots exploration program on its 100% owned Kotobi Licence (the " Kotobi Project ") covering a 301.8 km 2 area. The Kotobi Project is situated 20 km east of Bongouanou in central eastern Cote d'Ivoire and is underlain by folded Birimian-aged volcano-sediment and meta-sediment units. Main structures are oriented ENE-WSE to ESE-WNW.

Figure 1: Current Soil Geochemical Sampling Coverage with Geophysical Interpretation – Kotobi Project

The Company considers this area to be highly prospective for gold mineralisation and originally selected the Kotobi Project area based on the extensive alluvial artisanal gold diggings in the main drainage channels in northern parts of the permit.

Edward Gosselin, CEO and Director of Kobo commented: " Our first phase of work at Kotobi has established a clear foundation for a new exploration pipeline within our Côte d'Ivoire portfolio. I am very encouraged by these results, which outline four well-defined geochemical anomalies with gold-in-soil concentrations exceeding 500 ppb Au along significant strike lengths. Our systematic exploration approach is successfully outlining multiple areas with significant potential on the property."

He continued: "The compelling gold mineralisation intersected in the initial trenches at the Kotobi 1 Target suggest that the current soil geochemical anomalies have a bedrock source containing economic gold grades. We will be starting an aggressive mechanised trenching program to better understand the geological controls to gold mineralisation at surface before starting drilling which is expected to begin in early 2026."

Soil Geochemistry and Initial Trench Results

Four highly anomalous gold targets have been outlined from the soil geochemistry completed to-date (referred to as Kotobi 1, Kotobi 2, Kotobi 3, and Kotobi 4 ). The locations of the individual targets are shown in Figure 1.

Soil sampling on a 25 metre (" m ") by 25 m grid at the Kotobi 1 target has defined a 700-m long NNW trending anomaly located approximately 150 m west of the interpreted contact between metasediments and a granodiorite intrusion (Figure 2). The peak gold in soil concentrations reach 1,420 ppb Au .

Three trenches (KTR014, KTR015 and KTR016) manually excavated along a 350-m strike intersected gold mineralisation in KTR014 and KTR016. Trench KTR014 intersected 4.0 m at 2.68 g/t Au with a 1-m wide sub-vertical quartz vein assaying 9.64 g/t Au . Trench KTR016 returned a broad low-grade zone of 18.0 m at 0.88 g/t* Au including 4.0 m at 3.10 g/t Au and 1.0 m at 10.20 g/t Au (Figure 2 & Table 1).

Table 1: Trench Intersections at the Kotobi 1 Target

Trench ID

From (m)

To (m)

Interval

Au (g/t)

Target

KTR014

38

47

9

1.30

*

Kotobi 1

incl. 41

45

4

2.68

Kotobi 1

incl. 44

45

1

9.64

Kotobi 1

KTR015

No significant mineralised intersections

Kotobi 1

KTR016

14

32

18

0.88

*

Kotobi 1

incl. 23

27

4

3.10

Kotobi 1

incl. 25

26

1

10.20

Kotobi 1

Notes:
* Signifies a greater than 3.0 m interval with <0.30 g/t Au grades included in calculated interval.

Kotobi 2 & 3 Targets

The Kotobi 2 Target is situated 2 km south-east of Agoua Village with peak gold in soil concentrations of 430 ppb Au contained within a 400 m 2 area (Figure 4). Kotobi 3 Target is situated 3 km east of the Brou Akpaoussou Village with peak gold in soil concentrations of 610 ppb Au. There are anomalous gold values scattered across a 1,400 m strike that require more detailed infill sampling.

The distance between the Kotobi 2 and Kotobi 3 Targets is approximately 6.3 km and the two targets may be controlled by the same apparent NE trending structure (Figure 3). There are anomalous soil values in between the two areas which will be the focus of more detailed infill sampling.

The Kotobi 4 Target is located 2.4 km west of Assouakro Village in northern parts of the Kotobi Project licence. It is situated in an area where there is significant artisanal alluvial gold mining activity. The anomaly is strong, robust and well developed. The anomaly extends along an 800-m strike and is up to 150-m wide. Peak gold in soil concentrations reach 780 ppb Au (Figure 4).

Kotobi Project Background

The Kotobi Project is situated within the Birimian Dimbokro-Abengourou Belt of the Boaulé-Mossi Domain within the West African Craton. The geology comprises folded Birimian-aged volcano-sediment and meta-sediments. Lithologies on the Kotobi Project licence are predominantly meta-sandstones and siltstones with several small intrusions emplaced along the principal faults. The main structures are oriented ENE-WSE to ESE-WNW (Figure 5).

The Company considers the area to be highly prospective for gold mineralisation. It originally selected the Kotobi Project area based on the extensive alluvial artisanal gold diggings in the main drainage channels in northern parts of the permit.

A drone UAV magnetic survey was completed across the licence in 2023 by MWH Geosurveys International Inc. The geophysical data was reprocessed and interpreted by Paterson, Grant & Watson (PGW – Toronto) in 2023. PGW selected two main targets to focus initial exploration. The gold mineralisation intersected in trenches detailed in this press release are located within PGW's top priority target area.

Since commencing exploration, the Company has assayed 7,356 soil samples, 46 termite mound samples, 95 samples from 9 shallow pits, 79 rock chip samples and 385 channel samples in 13 surface exposures and in 3 manually dug trenches across one of the initial soil anomalies.

There have been several phases of soil sampling on the property. The southern parts of the Kotobi Project has been sampled on a 400 m by 50 m grid. More recently sampling has occurred in northern parts of the property on an 800 m by 50 m grid with infill sampling on 100 m by 5 0m grids, and in some areas down to 25 m by 25 m grids to better define the soil anomalies. The extent of soil sampling completed on the Kotobi Project licence to date is shown in Figure 2.

Sampling, QA/QC, and Analytical Procedures

Soil samples are collected along grid lines by Kobo crews. Based on soil profile a typical sample is collected by hand at depths of 30 – 50 cm and is typically 2 kilograms in weight. QAQC procedures for the soil samples include insertion a blank, standard and duplicate every 50 samples for control. Trench rock chip samples are collected approximately 30 to 50 cm above the base of the trench using hammers and plastic bags. QAQC procedures for trench samples include the insertion of 1 blank, 1 standard and 1 duplicate for each sample shipment. Samples are transported to the SGS Côte d'Ivoire facility in Yamoussoukro by Kobo personnel where the entire sample was prepared for analysis (prep code PRP86/PRP94). Sample splits of 50 grams were then analysed for gold using 50g Fire Assay as per SGS Geochem Method FAA505. All QAQC control samples returned values within acceptable limits.

Review of Technical Information

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Paul Sarjeant, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Persons as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Sarjeant is the President and Chief Operating Officer and Director of Kobo.

About Kobo Resources Inc.

Kobo Resources is a growth-focused gold exploration company with a compelling new gold discovery in Côte d'Ivoire, one of West Africa's most prolific and developing gold districts, hosting several multi-million-ounce gold mines. The Company's 100%-owned Kossou Gold Project is located approximately 20 km northwest of the capital city of Yamoussoukro and is directly adjacent to one of the region's largest gold mines with established processing facilities.

With over 26,432 metres of diamond drilling, nearly 5,900 metres of reverse circulation (RC) drilling, and 5,900 metres of trenching completed since 2023, Kobo has made significant progress in defining the scale and prospectivity of its Kossou's Gold Project. Exploration has focused on multiple high-priority targets within a 9+ km strike length of highly prospective gold-in-soil geochemical anomalies, with drilling confirming extensive mineralisation at the Jagger, Road Cut, and Kadie Zones. The latest phase of drilling has further refined structural controls on gold mineralisation, setting the stage for the next phase of systematic exploration and resource development.

Beyond Kossou, the Company is advancing exploration at its Kotobi Project and is actively expanding its land position in Côte d'Ivoire with prospective ground, aligning with its strategic vision for long-term growth in-country. Kobo remains committed to identifying and developing new opportunities to enhance its exploration portfolio within highly prospective gold regions of West Africa. Kobo offers investors the exciting combination of high-quality gold prospects led by an experienced leadership team with in-country experience. Kobo's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KRI". For more information, please visit www.koboresources.com .

NEITHER THE TSXV NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSXV) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, Kobo assumes no obligation and/or liability to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Edward Gosselin
Chief Executive Officer and Director
1-418-609-3587
ir@kobores.com

