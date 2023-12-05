Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Turning Australia's Looming Energy Crisis into Opportunity

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

Grid Battery Metals: Exploring Highly Prolific Lithium Assets in Nevada

Appia Announces Corrected Target IV Total Area

Appia Announces Closing of PCH Project Acquisition

Fireweed Advances Boundary Zone, Intersecting 57.4 m of 8.4% Zinc, 1.8% Lead, and 51.8 g/t Silver, and 49.9 m of 10.1% Zinc, and 14.4 g/t Silver

Cell Signaling Technology Leverages Integrated Cyber's Employee-Focused Cybersecurity Service

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Controlled Thermal Resources

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA

Freegold Ventures

FVL:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Q4 Copper Outlook Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Q4 Gold Outlook Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Klimat X Announces Its High-Level Participation in COP28 UAE UN Climate Change Conference

Klimat X Announces Its High-Level Participation in COP28 UAE UN Climate Change Conference

KLIMAT X Developments Inc. Logo (CNW Group/KLIMAT X Developments Inc.)

Klimat X Developments Inc. ("Klimat X" or the "Company") (TSXV: KLX) (FSE: Q1C) a leading provider of high-quality carbon credits sourced exclusively from afforestation and reforestation projects developed and owned by the Company and its stakeholders, is pleased to announce that company Co-Founder, Kevin Godlington will participate in the COP28 conference in Dubai within the 'blue zone', typically restricted to only UNFCCC-accredited participants such as world leaders and government delegates.  It hosts the formal negotiations across the two weeks of the conference, as well as the World Climate Action Summit, the country pavilions and presidency events. This participation allows the company full access to the Conference of Parties with the goal of showcasing the Company's leadership in forest and mangrove conservation and restoration projects.  The Company is actively seeking partnerships in new jurisdictions to expand its pipeline of projects.

  • The COP meeting will seek to advance trading mechanisms under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, which will build a market for government-to-government trading of carbon emissions reductions.
  • The Company's current commitments, covering over 50,000 ha of forest restoration and at least 50,000 ha of mangrove conservation are well advanced. To date, the Company has planted almost 1500 ha of forest restoration and has mapped over 20,000 ha of land owned privately by smallholders
  • The first 5000 ha of restoration is expected to generate approximately 1.9 million tonnes of carbon credits over the project lifespan. The full project area identified to date have the potential to produce over 35 million tonnes of carbon credits based on modelling completed to date
  • Under the leadership of Kevin Godlington , the Company is developing a new quality assurance system called 'Carbon Done Right' using advanced technology and applications of artificial intelligence to create a traceability system that provides best in class transparency for buyers, smallholders, and government within the carbon credit supply chain.
  • Participation will allow the Company to pursue opportunities to develop projects in other jurisdictions that supports investments that create long term revenue streams for smallholders and produce the highest quality of carbon credits.

The Company has surveyed and verified almost 20,000 ha of land for restoration to date through a comprehensive Participatory Mapping process. An NGO, Namati, is acting on behalf of the landowners and preparing land lease agreements through a collaborative Free and Prior Informed Consent process.

Klimat X CEO, James Tansey commented 'Our participation at the highest levels of COP28 demonstrates the company's leadership as a global, large scale carbon project developer. Our commitment to quality, transparency and traceability will continue to advance our leadership in providing scalable solutions to climate change, while also providing equitable incomes to some of the world's poorest people.'

About Klimat X

Klimat X is an owner and operator of nature-based carbon assets that serves the growing demand for carbon credits from companies seeking to meet their net zero goals. The Company achieves this by investing in the exploration, restoration and management of terrestrial and marine systems that can either be protected to enhance the sequestration of greenhouse gases or restored from a degraded status to fully productive ecosystems.  The Company's dedication to environmental stewardship and its robust pipeline of carbon credit projects makes it a trusted partner to the largest buyers of carbon credits in the world, in the fight against climate change. Klimat X deploys capital at risk under various arrangements (including cooperation, assignment, and production sharing agreements) with government engagement in various suitable jurisdictions around the world including West Africa , Yucatan , Guyana and Suriname.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"James Tansey"
James Tansey
Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively " forward looking statements ") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward looking statements and information concerning the Offering and the ongoing business of the Company. Klimat X cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of Klimat X including expectations and assumptions concerning the Company and the need for additional capital by the Company through financings, and the risk that such funds may not be raised. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Klimat X. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Klimat X does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by securities law.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

SOURCE Klimat X Developments Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2023/05/c3690.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Klimat XKLX:CCTSXV:KLXTech Investing
KLX:CC
Klimat X
Sign up to get your FREE

Klimat X Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Klimat X (TSXVKLX)

Klimat X


Keep reading...Show less
Dr. James Tansey to Deliver Keynote on the Evolution of the Carbon Markets at the Armchair Trader Investor Event in London, UK

Dr. James Tansey to Deliver Keynote on the Evolution of the Carbon Markets at the Armchair Trader Investor Event in London, UK

KLIMAT X Developments Inc. Logo (CNW Group/KLIMAT X Developments Inc.)

Klimat X Developments Inc. ("Klimat X" or the "Company") (TSXV: KLX) (FSE: Q1C) a leading provider of high-quality carbon credits sourced exclusively from afforestation and reforestation projects developed and owned by the Company and its stakeholders, is pleased to announce that CEO and Founder, Dr. James Tansey will present the keynote entitled, 'The Evolution of the Carbon Markets and the Role of Nature Based Solutions to Fight Climate Change' at the Beyond the Channel investor event in London, UK on November 30, 2023 . "It's a pleasure to be chosen to speak in London to the Armchair Trader audience of sophisticated investors. I look forward to presenting a science-based outlook on the carbon markets and the business of financing nature-based solutions on an extraordinary scale to create lasting change." comments Tansey.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Klimat X Announces Completion of Successful Sierra Leone Customer Site Visit

Klimat X Announces Completion of Successful Sierra Leone Customer Site Visit

KLIMAT X Developments Inc. Logo (CNW Group/KLIMAT X Developments Inc.)

Klimat X Developments Inc. ("Klimat X" or the "Company") (TSXV: KLX) (FSE: Q1C) a leading provider of high-quality carbon credits sourced exclusively from afforestation and reforestation projects developed and owned by the Company and its stakeholders, is pleased to announce the recent completion of a successful and productive site visit to the Company's rewilding and restoration project in Sierra Leone by the Fortune 100 customer announced earlier in 2023. The company provides the following update:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Klimat X Announces Receipt of Second Disbursement of Financing for Sierra Leone Rewilding Project

Klimat X Announces Receipt of Second Disbursement of Financing for Sierra Leone Rewilding Project

KLIMAT X Developments Inc. Logo (CNW Group/KLIMAT X Developments Inc.)

Klimat X Developments Inc. ("Klimat X" or the "Company") (TSXV: KLX) (FSE: Q1C) a leading provider of high-quality carbon credits sourced exclusively from afforestation and reforestation projects developed and owned by the Company and its stakeholders, is pleased to announce the completion of all milestones required for the second disbursement of USD500,000 under the pre-purchase agreement reached with a Fortune 500 company announced on the 14 th June, 2023.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Klimat X Announces the Completion of the Second Year of Planting in Sierra Leone while Creating a Social Impact in the Community

Klimat X Announces the Completion of the Second Year of Planting in Sierra Leone while Creating a Social Impact in the Community

Klimat X Developments Inc. ("Klimat X" or the "Company") (TSXV: KLX) (FSE: Q1C) a leading provider of high-quality carbon credits sourced exclusively from afforestation and reforestation projects developed and owned by the Company and its stakeholders, is pleased to announce the completion of the second year of planting in Sierra Leone this achievement has expanded the total area planted to 1,400 ha and enabled payments to be transferred to 170 direct smallholders in the community. The Company provides the following project update.

KLIMAT X Developments Inc. Logo (CNW Group/KLIMAT X Developments Inc.)

  • The Company completed the landowner lease agreements and disbursements necessary to finalize the 30-year leases required under Sierra Leone law.
  • The Company has now completed demarcation of more than 20,000 ha of land and transferred payments to 170 smallholders under the supervision of the Sierra Leone Commercial Bank.
  • All transactions were completed under the scrutiny and review of Namati, an international NGO that ensures smallholders are aware of their rights and sign leasehold contracts under conditions of Free, Prior and Informed Consent.
  • The process is based on a comprehensive community mapping process led by the Company and resolves any land boundary disputes among landowners, village elders, chiefdom councils and paramount chiefs, confirming clear title over the land and the associated carbon. The signing ceremony and transfers were broadcast on Sierra Leone national news.
  • The Company continues to develop the mangrove restoration project with a further 10ha of trial plots planted from seedlings produced in their nursery. The Company has scaled the nursery capacity for mangrove planting and is prepared to plant up to 300 ha before the end of the calendar year.
  • The Company has also filed the Project Document (PD) for the mangrove restoration project, a critical step in advancing a project with Verra, the global carbon registry. The PD for mangrove conservation is being developed separately and continues to advance well.

James Tansey , CEO of Klimat X Developments stated 'This milestone shows the incredible social impact our projects have on rural communities in Sierra Leone . We believe it is critical to address the drivers of deforestation and land degradation by giving local people a strong and equitable stake in the success of these projects. Our customers recognize that this approach to credit development represents the highest quality of carbon credits.'

Nieks Bezuidenhout, CEO of Rewilding Malforki, a Klimat X Delivery Partner in the region and an in-country operator for two decades commented, 'Building on almost 20 years of work in Sierra Leone , we have achieved this milestone in record time and established a model not only for the region but across Africa for a fair and scalable approach to carbon credit production.'

About Klimat X

Klimat X is an owner and operator of nature-based carbon assets that serves the growing demand for carbon credits from companies seeking to meet their Net Zero goals. The Company achieves this by investing in the exploration, restoration and management of terrestrial and marine systems that can either be protected to enhance the sequestration of greenhouse gases or restored from a degraded status to fully productive ecosystems. The Company's dedication to environmental stewardship and its robust pipeline of carbon credit projects makes it a trusted partner to the largest buyers of carbon credits in the world, in the fight against climate change. Klimat X deploys capital at risk under various arrangements (including cooperation, assignment, and production sharing agreements) with government engagement in various suitable jurisdictions around the world.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"James Tansey"
James Tansey
Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively " forward looking statements ") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward looking statements and information concerning the Offering and the ongoing business of the Company. Klimat X cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of Klimat X including expectations and assumptions concerning the Company and the need for additional capital by the Company through financings, and the risk that such funds may not be raised. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Klimat X. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Klimat X does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by securities law.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

SOURCE Klimat X Developments Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2023/19/c4874.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Klimat X Closes Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Klimat X Closes Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

KLIMAT X Developments Inc. Logo (CNW Group/KLIMAT X Developments Inc.)

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NorthStar Gaming to Host Live Corporate Webinar on December 6th at 2pm ET

NorthStar Gaming to Host Live Corporate Webinar on December 6th at 2pm ET

  • NorthStar Gaming's CEO, Michael Moskowitz, will be hosting a webinar to introduce the Company and discuss current operations and upcoming milestones, followed by live Q&A. You may submit your question(s) beforehand in the registration form linked below.
  • Investors and other interested parties invited to join and learn more about NorthStar's sports media and wagering platform.

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the engagement of U.S.-based corporate communications firm RB Milestone Group LLC ("RBMG") to provide investor relations services. In connection with the engagement, the Company's CEO, Michael Moskowitz, will be presenting an overview of the Company, including an in-depth discussion into current operations and milestones while also providing an outlook for 2024 at a corporate webinar on December 6. We invite all investors and other interested parties to register for the webinar at the link below.

Date: Wednesday, December 6th, 2023
Time: 2:00 pm ET
Register: Webinar Registration

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blockmate Ventures Completes Sale of Midpoint Business

Blockmate Ventures Completes Sale of Midpoint Business

Blockmate Ventures Inc (TSX.V: MATE) (FSE: 8MH1) (" Blockmate " or the " Company ") announces that it has completed the divestiture of Midpoint (see www.midpoint.com ), its cross-border payments and foreign exchange business to the management team, led by Mr David Wong, Expadis and its group of investors (" Midpoint Management "). In consideration for the divestiture, Midpoint Management will assume responsibility for all liabilities and obligations associated with the business as well as operational expenses associated with maintaining its operations.

The divestiture will allow the Company to focus on higher growth technology investments, and is expected to reduce annual net cash outflows by approximately $500,000. The Company is at arms-length from Mr. David Wong, and no finders' fees or commissions were paid in connection with completion of the divestiture.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Food Service Executive Steve Sands Joins Bion's Advisory Group

Food Service Executive Steve Sands Joins Bion's Advisory Group

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a developer of advanced livestock waste treatment technology and premium sustainable beef, announced today that Steve Sands will join Bion's Advisory Group, effective immediately.

Steve most recently served as President of Protein Brands for Performance Foodservice, one of the largest food service distributors in the U.S. He is a highly regarded foodservice industry veteran with over 40 years of experience in all phases of the meat business. His experience and relationships will be invaluable in his role with Bion, where he will advise Bion's CEO to help build a supply chain and marketing strategy for the sustainable beef produced by Bion and its strategic partners.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo and Nanoramic Announce Key Advancements in Sustainable Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Collaboration

RecycLiCo and Nanoramic Announce Key Advancements in Sustainable Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Collaboration

Following the recent announcement of strategic collaboration, with the goal of optimizing the complete life cycle of lithium-ion batteries, RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo"), TSX.V: AMY, OTCQB: AMYZF, FSE: ID4, and Nanoramic Laboratories ("Nanoramic") are pleased to disclose successful results from their lithium-ion battery cathode recycling collaboration.

RecycLiCo's laboratory test results have demonstrated that their recycling process can efficiently treat Nanoramic's innovative NMP-free and PVDF-free electrodes without concern. Notably, Nanoramic's electrodes can be recycled with fewer processing steps compared to conventional PVDF-based electrodes, resulting in energy and resource savings.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo Receives Approval from Taiwan Department of Investment Review for Battery Recycling Joint Venture

RecycLiCo Receives Approval from Taiwan Department of Investment Review for Battery Recycling Joint Venture

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (" RecycLiCo " or the " Company "), (TSX.V: AMY | OTCQB: AMYZF| FSE: ID4) a pioneer in the field of sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is proud to announce that it has received investment approval from the Taiwan Department of Investment Review for its 5050 joint venture with Zenith Chemical Corporation. The joint venture company, named Recyclico Zenith Battery Materials Technology Co., solidifies a significant partnership in the Company's expansion within the Asian market.

Following the comprehensive and thorough approval process by the Taiwan Department of Investment Review, RecycLiCo has committed to an initial capital injection of NTD 24,000,000. This initial investment lays the foundation for the project, with subsequent investments to be determined by the joint venture company as needed throughout the construction and commissioning phases.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lake Resources NL Chairman's Address AGM

Lake Resources NL Chairman's Address AGM

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - 2023 has been a critical year for Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) as we continue to develop one of the world's leading lithium resource projects at Kachi.

David Dickson has put in place a world-class team and driven the company transformation required for a significant resources business to move from exploration and development to construction and project delivery. David will cover this in more detail in his operational update - but key steps on resource and project definition, pilot testing and a bankable DFS with robust project economics are in place.

A stellar achievement for one year.

At the same time the board has undertaken significant steps on corporate governance in the past year. We have undertaken a number of measures, including resetting the board - adding business leaders with the skill sets and experience critical to our business and putting in place a range of committees, all of which are chaired by independent directors. We have established our offices in Houston, enabling us to take advantage of the skillset and talent available in the market.

These are key steps to position Lake Resources for the future.

I am pleased this has been recognised by specialists in the market. There is also more to do as we grow our company, but again these have been significant achievements in board structure and governance in just one year.

It was also a busy and complex year in the context of lithium markets developments.

On the lithium price, it is my firm belief that the bulk commodity price, so often quoted in supplying lithium to China, is not an accurate reflection of the private market (excluding China) that exists between lithium producers and long-term offtakers.

It is in this private market, where security of long-term supplies is being evaluated and here the real price points are being negotiated.

What we do know is that battery manufacturing plants take two to three years to build, yet projects that produce battery-grade lithium carbonate take longer. From the remarks made at earnings announcements over the last few months from major lithium producers, they have forecast delays and cost overruns in these projects.

This places Lake in the key position of bringing on supply in 2027 when supplies will be tight and those long-term private supply contracts will be much sought after.

The outlook for lithium prices is expected to average a little over $US30,000 per metric ton from 2023, according to Morningstar Research. Whilst Benchmark estimates that demand for lithium is expected to more than triple by 2030 to 3.1 million metric tons and outpace supply by nearly 400,000 tons.

I shouldn't miss the opportunity to highlight the ringing endorsement that Exxon Mobil gave to direct lithium extraction technology last week. In line with what we have been saying for many years, Exxon Mobil announced that they will be using conventional oil and gas drilling methods to access lithium rich salt water, and will use direct lithium extraction technology to extract lithium from that salt water. That remaining water will be reinjected into underground reservoirs -a process Lake has proved in one of the world's largest field testings.
The DLE process produces fewer carbon emissions than hard rock mining and requires significantly less land. With DLE being a critical part of the forecast global battery grade lithium carbonate supply in 2030, we are pleased to be part of the future of sustainable lithium supply.

So reflecting on where Lake is now, compared to where it was last year, it has been a year of significant progress.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Klimat X
Sign up to get your FREE

Klimat X Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

CanAlaska Announces Senior Management Change

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Massachusetts General Hospital, Largest Teaching Hospital of Harvard Medical School, as the 8th Major Medical Centre Participating in MAvERIC-Pilot

Forsys Update On Norasa Uranium Project

Lobe Sciences Provides Update on L-130 Oral Psilocin Compound

Related News

Energy Investing

CanAlaska Announces Senior Management Change

Energy Investing

Forsys Update On Norasa Uranium Project

Gold Investing

Heliostar Metals Adds Experienced Mine Builder as COO

Base Metals Investing

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON THE PORT OF SKAGWAY

Energy Investing

PrairieSky Appoints Glenn McNamara to Board of Directors

Base Metals Investing

Lumina Gold Completes Metallurgical and Resource Drilling and Commences Feasibility Study Metallurgical Testing

Resource Investing

Reward Executes Binding Share Sale Agreement to Acquire the Beyondie SOP Project

×