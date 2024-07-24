Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Carbon Done Right Announces Receipt of Fifth Disbursement of Financing for Sierra Leone Rewilding Project

Carbon Done Right Announces Receipt of Fifth Disbursement of Financing for Sierra Leone Rewilding Project

Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. (TSXV: KLX) (FSE: Q1C) ("Carbon Done Right" or the "Company") a leading provider of high-quality carbon credits sourced exclusively from afforestation and reforestation projects developed and owned by the Company and its stakeholders, is pleased to announce the completion of all milestones required for the fifth disbursement under the pre-purchase agreement announced on the 14th June, 2023.

Carbon Done Right CEO James Tansey stated, "This fifth milestone demonstrates our continued progress with the project's implementation. Our team is actively planting through the summer and has already cleared over 500 ha of land. The restoration sites focus on abandoned land in Sierra Leone and provide direct income to the smallholders within these communities and long-term revenue sharing benefits. Restoring nature's capacity to sequester carbon is a key strategy for reversing and preventing climate change. The in-country team is busy preparing for the 2024 planting season where we expect to plant native tree species on up to 2,000 ha of additional degraded land."

  • The landowning families are represented by Namati, an international NGO with longstanding presence in Sierra Leone, that ensures landowners' rights are protected during the Free, Prior and Informed Consent (FPIC) land lease process. The Company continues its constructive engagement with the NGOs in the area.
  • The Company is also committed to developing a new technology platform called Treecounter, which provides unprecedented transparency and traceability for restoration projects, connecting smallholder farmers with a system that is designed to ensure the value created from the sales of carbon credits is shared fairly with land owning families.

The Company is developing the large-scale rewilding reforestation project in Sierra Leone over an initial area of 5,000 ha, with the aim of extending by a further 20,000 ha. The initial project area of 5,000 ha could produce up to 1.7m tonnes of validated and verified Verra carbon credits over 30 years. The total pre-purchase amount will be repaid through the delivery of validated and verified carbon credits to the pre-purchaser.

The Company also provides an update that the management cease trade order that was granted due to a delay in filing of the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, annual management's discussion and analysis for the same period and the certification of annual filings (collectively the "Filings") was revoked on July 22, 2024, as the Company completed the Filings.

About Carbon Done Right

Carbon Done Right is an owner and operator of nature-based carbon assets that serves the growing demand for carbon credits from companies seeking to meet their Net Zero goals. The Company achieves this by investing in the exploration, restoration and management of terrestrial and marine systems that can either be protected to enhance the sequestration of greenhouse gases or restored from a degraded status to fully productive ecosystems. The Company's dedication to environmental stewardship and its robust pipeline of carbon credit projects makes it a trusted partner to the largest buyers of carbon credits in the world, in the fight against climate change. Carbon Done Right deploys capital at risk under various arrangements (including cooperation, assignment, and production sharing agreements) with government engagement in various suitable jurisdictions around the world including Sierra Leone, Yucatan, Guyana and Suriname.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"James Tansey"
James Tansey
Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact:

Carbon Done Right Developments Inc.
James Tansey, Chief Executive Officer
Email: james.tansey@klimatx.com

http://www.CarbonDoneRight.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward looking statements and information concerning the Offering and the ongoing business of the Company. Carbon Done Right cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of Carbon Done Right including expectations and assumptions concerning the Company and the need for additional capital by the Company through financings, and the risk that such funds may not be raised. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Carbon Done Right. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Carbon Done Right does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by securities law.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/217536

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Carbon Done Right

Carbon Done Right


Keep reading...Show less
Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. Announces Extension to MCTO

Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. Announces Extension to MCTO

Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. (TSXV: KLX) (FSE: Q1C0) (the "Company" or "Carbon Done Right"), a company that carries on the business of developing validated and verified carbon credits from afforestation and reforestation of degraded land areas and marine ecosystems, announces that its principal regulator, the British Columbia Securities Commission, has granted an extension to the existing management cease trade order granted on April 30, 2024 (the "MCTO") from June 30, 2024 to July 12, 2024. The MCTO was granted due to a delay in the filing of the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, annual management's discussion and analysis for the same period and management certification of annual filings (collectively, the "Filings").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. Provides Update on Status of AIM Listing and Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update

Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. Provides Update on Status of AIM Listing and Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update

Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. (TSXV: KLX) (FSE: Q1C0) (the "Company" or "Carbon Done Right"), a company that carries on the business of developing validated and verified carbon credits from afforestation and reforestation of degraded land areas and marine ecosystems, is providing a bi-weekly status update in accordance with National Policy 12-203-Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203").

As previously announced, the Company made an application for listing of its common shares on the London Stock Exchange's Alternative Investment Market (the "AIM Admission"). It is expected that the AIM Admission will be completed by June 30, 2024, subject to receipt of the necessary approvals from the LSE.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. Provides Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update

Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. Provides Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update

Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. (TSXV: KLX) (FSE: Q1C0) (the "Company" or "Carbon Done Right"), a company that carries on the business of developing validated and verified carbon credits from afforestation and reforestation of degraded land areas and marine ecosystems, is providing a bi-weekly status update in accordance with National Policy 12-203-Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203").

As previously announced on April 30, 2024, the Company applied for a management cease trade order ("MCTO") due to a delay in the filing of the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, annual management's discussion and analysis for the same period and management certification of annual filings (collectively, the "Filings"). The MCTO was granted by the British Columbia Securities Commission on April 30, 2024, and the Company continues to work diligently with its auditors and expects to file the Filings as soon as possible, and in any event no later than May 31, 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. Announces Delay in Filing of Annual Financial Statements and Application for Management Cease Trade Order

Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. Announces Delay in Filing of Annual Financial Statements and Application for Management Cease Trade Order

Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. (TSXV: KLX) (FSE: Q1C0) (the "Company" or "Carbon Done Right"), a company that carries on the business of developing validated and verified carbon credits from afforestation and reforestation of degraded land areas and marine ecosystems, announces that it has not met the filing date for filing of the following continuous disclosure documents (collectively, the "Documents"):

  • the Company's Annual Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, as required by section 4.2 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102");

  • the Company's Management Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023, as required by section 5.1(2) of NI 51-102; and

  • certificates of the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company relating to such audited annual financial statements as required by National Instrument 52-109 - Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings.

The Company's filing of the Documents has been delayed as both management and the Company's external auditors agreed that additional information and analysis is necessary in order to complete the preparation and audit of the Company's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023. The additional information and analysis relates to determination of the fair value related to our carbon credit streaming agreements. The Company expects to file the Documents by May 31, 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Carbon Done Right Announces Receipt of Fourth Disbursement of Financing for Sierra Leone Rewilding Project

Carbon Done Right Announces Receipt of Fourth Disbursement of Financing for Sierra Leone Rewilding Project

Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. (CNW Group/KLIMAT X Developments Inc.)

Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. ("Carbon Done Right" or the "Company") (TSXV: KLX) (FSE: Q1C) a leading provider of high-quality carbon credits sourced exclusively from afforestation and reforestation projects developed and owned by the Company and its stakeholders, is pleased to announce the completion of all milestones required for the fourth disbursement under the pre-purchase agreement reached with BP Carbon Trading Ltd announced on the 14 th June, 2023. The next milestone for a further disbursement is due within the next four weeks.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Corp. and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp Announce Revisions to Terms of Proposed Transaction and Concurrent Financing, Signing of Definitive Agreement for Proposed Business Combination

Forward Water Technologies Corp. and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp Announce Revisions to Terms of Proposed Transaction and Concurrent Financing, Signing of Definitive Agreement for Proposed Business Combination

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV: FWTC) (" FWTC ") and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. (TSXV: FMAC.P) (the " FMAC ") are pleased to announce that, further to their joint news releases of May 14, 2024 announcing the proposed transaction between FWTC and FMAC (the "Transaction"), and June 18, 2024 announcing the proposed private placement financing concurrent with the Transaction (the "Concurrent Financing"), they have revised the terms of the Transaction and the Concurrent Financing and have entered into a definitive agreement dated July 22, 2024 with respect to the Transaction (the "Definitive Agreement"). The Transaction is intended to be FMAC's qualifying transaction for purposes of TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") policies. FWTC, after completion of the Transaction, is referred to as the " Resulting Issuer ".

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Announces Bill Payments Via the Lightning Network and Unique User Signup Milestone

Bitcoin Well Announces Bill Payments Via the Lightning Network and Unique User Signup Milestone

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta July 16, 2024 TheNewswire Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces the ability for customers in Canada to pay their household bills and credit cards with bitcoin on the Lightning Network, as well as the achievement of 21,000 unique users signed up to the Bitcoin Portal.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. Granted European Unitary Patent for Innovative Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Process

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. Granted European Unitary Patent for Innovative Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Process

-

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo" or the "Company"), TSX.V: AMY, OTCQB: AMYZF, FSE: ID4, a leader in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to announce the registration of the European Unitary Patent (Patent Application No. 17870326.0) for its pioneering hydrometallurgical recycling solution. This patent grant solidifies the Company's intellectual property portfolio in Europe, a key market focused on electrification and sustainable battery technologies.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Corp. Business Update: New Projects Initiated with Major Corporations in the Food and Beverage Sector

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Business Update: New Projects Initiated with Major Corporations in the Food and Beverage Sector

Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("FWTC") (TSXV:FWTC) has initiated new projects via direct customer contact in the food and beverage space to enable more efficient wastewater handling in the production of food and beverage products with globally positioned multinational manufacturers. FWTC has entered early planning stages for pilot or early commercial trials after being selected for evaluation by two unique clients. Projects, if successful, would represent a significant reduction in water usage for the manufacturing of products and simultaneously reduce the energy footprint currently required. This energy reduction would not only lead to cost savings but also have a major impact in reducing CO2 emissions

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Announces 87% Quarterly Growth in Q2 on the Bitcoin Portal

Bitcoin Well Announces 87% Quarterly Growth in Q2 on the Bitcoin Portal

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta TheNewswire - July 10, 2024 Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW ) ; ( OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, today announces that Bitcoin Portal volumes have grown by over 87% in Q2 2024 (CAD ~$16.85 million) compared to Q1 2024 (CAD ~$9 million) . With Bitcoin Portal volumes in the USA growing by over 260% in Q2 (CAD ~$0.4 million) compared to Q1 2024 (CAD ~$0.11 million) .

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo Taiwan Battery Recycling Joint Venture Commences Production and Sales of Black Powder

RecycLiCo Taiwan Battery Recycling Joint Venture Commences Production and Sales of Black Powder

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (" RecycLiCo " or the " Company "), (TSX.V: AMY | OTCQB: AMYZF| FSE: ID4) a pioneer in the field of sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to announce that RecycLiCo Zenith Battery Materials Technology Co., the Company's joint venture with Zenith Chemical, has constructed a Stage 1 shredding facility at the site of its battery recycling plant in Taiwan and is now processing off-spec battery materials purchased from an established global battery manufacturer and selling the resulting black powder. The Joint Venture made its first shipment of black powder in late June and has already made arrangements for future shipments.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Charbone Hydrogen Secures Key Transport Infrastructure for Green Hydrogen Delivery from Flagship Quebec Production Facility

Charbone Hydrogene securise une infrastructure de transport cle pour la livraison d'hydrogene vert a partir d'une usine de production phare au Quebec

Aston Bay and American West Metals Confirm Expansion of High-Grade Copper Zones at the Storm Project, Nunavut, Canada

GMV Minerals Inc. Reaffirms Commitment to Mexican Hat Gold Project - Drill Permit Received for Nevada Project

