Klarna Now Available on Apple Pay to Customers in France and Italy

Klarna now live on Apple Pay in 8 countries — offering millions of consumers the ability to pay with installments when checking out online, in-app and in-person with Apple Pay
Klarna, the global digital bank and flexible payments provider, has made its flexible payment products available when checking out on Apple Pay in France and Italy. Millions of eligible shoppers can now choose Klarna at checkout online and in-app using their iPhone and iPad, or in-store using their iPhone, and this innovative capability delivers even more convenience, control, and transparency to even more customers.
The continued expansion follows strong consumer adoption and momentum in Denmark, Spain, Sweden, the U.S., UK and Canada, where Klarna's flexible payment options have become a popular way to pay with Apple Pay. With today's launch, consumers across eight major markets can now choose to shop with Klarna through Apple Pay's simple and secure experience, and consumers have more choice and flexibility in how they can pay.
"We've seen incredible excitement from consumers using Klarna on Apple Pay across the U.S., UK, and Canada, and more recently across the Nordics and Southern Europe," said Sebastian Siemiatkowski, Co-founder and CEO of Klarna . "By delivering this innovative capability to even more users and expanding to France and Italy, millions more people can choose the payment schedule that works best for them — all within the Apple Pay experience they already know and love."
Eligible customers can split purchases into three monthly installments, or choose to pay up to 30 days later, always interest-free. For higher-value purchases, customers can also spread the cost over a longer period with competitive interest rates starting from 0%.
Paying with Klarna on Apple Pay is simple: when checking out online, in-app, or in-store, customers select Klarna at checkout and tap Pay Later to view the available options. Before approval, Klarna applies its industry-leading underwriting to ensure responsible lending.
As with all Apple Pay purchases, payments made with Klarna are secure and private, and Apple does not retain any transaction information linked to the user.
With more than 114 million active consumers worldwide, Klarna is continuing to expand its commerce network and mission to be available at every checkout, offering shoppers a fairer alternative to traditional credit cards for everything.
Paying over time on Apple Pay: Loans not offered by Apple. Apple provides technical services for Paying Over Time on Apple Pay. May not be available for all types of purchases, such as subscriptions and recurring transactions. Software requirements apply.
About Klarna
Klarna is a global digital bank and flexible payments provider. With over 114 million global active Klarna users and 3.4 million transactions per day, Klarna's AI-powered payments and commerce network is empowering people to pay smarter with a mission to be available everywhere for everything. Consumers can pay with Klarna online, in-store and through Apple Pay & Google Pay. More than 850,000 retailers trust Klarna's innovative solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy's, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike and Airbnb. Klarna is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: KLAR). For more information, visit Klarna.com .
