Klarna now available on Apple Pay in Denmark, Spain, and Sweden with France to follow

3 countries join the U.S., Canada, and UK in offering the ability to pay with installments when checking out online and in person with Apple Pay

Klarna, the global digital bank and flexible payments provider, announced today that its flexible payment products are now available when checking out on Apple Pay in Denmark, Spain, Sweden. The launch brings even greater flexibility and transparency to Apple Pay customers in these countries, with Klarna available to eligible users checking out online and in-app with an iPhone or iPad, and in-store on an iPhone.

The expansion builds on successful launches of this feature in the US, UK and Canada, where millions of customers have checked out with Klarna through Apple Pay. Klarna is one of the first buy now, pay later providers to be available on Apple Pay in these countries, offering consumers a seamless, flexible way to pay. Customers in France will be able to check out with Klarna on Apple Pay in the coming weeks.

"After the fantastic response in the US, UK, and Canada, I'm super excited to bring Klarna on Apple Pay to tens of millions of consumers across Europe ," said Sebastian Siemiatkowski, Co-founder and CEO of Klarna . " Our continued expansion into even more countries will give even more people the freedom and flexibility to choose how and when they pay — all with the seamless, secure Apple Pay experience they already love and use ."

Eligible customers can split purchases into three monthly installments, or pay up to 30 days later, always interest-free. Customers can also spread the cost of higher-value items over a longer period, with competitive interest rates starting from 0%.

When paying on Apple Pay, in person, online or in-app, customers select Klarna at checkout, and then tap Pay Later to view their available Klarna products. Customers can then select the installment plan of their choice and complete the seamless payment process through Apple Pay. Before approval, Klarna applies its industry-leading underwriting to ensure responsible lending, with no impact on the customer's credit score.

Apple Pay provides users with an easy, secure and private way to pay. As with all Apple Pay purchases, when a user pays with a Klarna installment plan with Apple Pay, Apple doesn't retain any transaction information linked to the user.

With more than 111 million active consumers worldwide, Klarna is continuing to expand its commerce network and mission to be available at every checkout, offering shoppers a fairer alternative to traditional credit cards for everything.

Paying over time on Apple Pay: Loans not offered by Apple. Apple provides technical services for Paying Over Time on Apple Pay. May not be available for all types of purchases, such as subscriptions and recurring transactions. Software requirements apply.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial performance, business strategy, growth objectives, market opportunities, including the anticipated adoption of the various payment options that we offer. Words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "could," "estimate," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements reflect our views as of the date of this release and are based on information currently available to us. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and should review the risk factors in our filings with the SEC for a more complete discussion of risks.

About Klarna

Klarna is a global digital bank and flexible payments provider. With over 111 million global active Klarna users and 3 million transactions per day, Klarna's AI-powered payments and commerce network is empowering people to pay smarter with a mission to be available everywhere for everything. Consumers can pay with Klarna online, in-store and through Apple Pay & Google Pay. More than 790,000 retailers trust Klarna's innovative solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy's, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike and Airbnb. For more information, visit Klarna.com .

